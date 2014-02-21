Lucy Cousins appointed Editor-In-Chief CLEO & Dolly

Bauer Media today announced the appointment of Lucy Cousins to the newly created role of Editor-in-Chief of CLEO and DOLLY magazines, effective Monday 18th November.

Lucy is currently the Deputy Editor on Women’s Fitness and has previously worked as Acting Editor on the title as well as Deputy Editor on Inside Out, following success in key editorial jobs in the UK and South America.

Matthew Stanton, CEO Bauer Media, said: “There has been a lot of interest around this role and we have received many applications from staff here at Bauer as well as other media companies. I am pleased that we have found this outstanding candidate within our own ranks and congratulate Lucy on her appointment.

“I also take this opportunity to thank the current editor of DOLLY, Tiffany Dunk, who has decided not to apply and to leave the company after 18 years. Tiffany has worked across many of our leading titles, including NW, TV Week and CLEO, and has been Editor of DOLLY for four years. “Throughout her time with us Tiffany has done a great job, particularly by extending the DOLLY brand from mainly print into a successful multi-platform brand across the web, mobile, social media and events.

“The current editor of CLEO, Sharri Markson, chose not to apply for the role of Editor-in-Chief of CLEO and DOLLY and we take this opportunity to thank her for the great contribution she has made to the CLEO brand over the past 11 months.”

The combining of the DOLLY and CLEO editorial teams into a single publishing unit, with some staff working on one title and others across both brands, will be phased in over the coming weeks with Lucy as Editor-in-Chief.

-ends-