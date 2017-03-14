BRENDAN ‘JONESY’ JONES NAMED AUSTRALIA’S HOTTEST RADIO HUNK!

It’s the competition that’s got the nation talking and finally the women of Australia have declared Brendan ‘Jonesy’ Jones Australia’s Hottest Radio Hunk.

In a dramatic announcement that dominated airwaves nationwide this morning (Tuesday March 14), Jonesy beat more than 40 radio announcers to the prestigious accolade. After over 5000 votes were cast, funny-man and all-round nice guy Jonesy was surprised on air by his WS-FM co-host Amanda Keller and Take 5 Editor-in-chief, Paul Merrill.

“This is a great honour, possibly the highlight of my career,” Jonesy said. “Thank you to all the Take 5 readers for voting, I’m humbled.” Amanda added, “I’m so proud of Jonesy. How lucky am I sitting across the console from Australia’s hunkiest presenter? Very well-deserved.”

Things took a hilarious turn when sixth-place winner Kyle Sandilands from KIIS FM burst into the WS-FM studio live on air to protest the result. To add insult to injury for Sandilands, he was beaten by regional announcer Josh Buckle from K Rock FM Geelong by a single vote.

In a top-rating performance, veteran broadcaster Ray Hadley, 62, from 2GB Sydney, was named Runner-Up and Silver Fox winner. Hadley celebrated his victory over radio rival and third place-winner Matty Johns, doing a live cross to The Grill Team on Triple M this morning for some cheeky banter with Johns, Mark Geyer and Gus Worland.

“This competition really has got everyone talking,” said Merrill. “Radio jocks have been debating who deserves to be there and what really makes someone a hunk. It’s seems that yes, it’s about looks, but Aussie women including Take 5’s 500,000+ readers, clearly value a good sense of humour and just being a good bloke.”

TOP TEN AUSSIE RADIO HUNKS (in order of votes)

1. Brendan Jones, 48, WS-FM Sydney

2. Ray Hadley, 62, 2GB Sydney

3. Matty Johns, 45, Triple M Sydney

4. Mark Soderstrom, 45, MIX FM Adelaide

5. Josh Buckle, 29, K Rock Geelong

6. Kyle Sandilands, 45, KIIS Sydney & syndicated

7. Elliott Lovejoy, 25, Star FM, Gippsland, Vic

8. Fitzy (Ryan Fitzgerald), 40, Nova 969 Sydney

9. Hamish Blake, 35, Fox FM Melbourne and the Hit Network syndicated

10. Dave Hughes, 46, KIIS Melbourne & syndicated