MILLENNIAL FOODIES TARGETED WITH FOLLOW THE CRUMBS

A new one-off magazine targeting millennials which celebrates the best of Australian and international foodie culture has gone on sale today.

Follow The Crumbs is aimed at the 5.2 million Australians aged 20 to 35 who want to engage with content and brands that align with their interests and values.

Billed as Australia’s foodie bible, Follow The Crumbs features include a look at the nations 15 best burgers, the story of sushi, who are the up and coming chefs, cocktails inspired by the next instalment of Stars Wars, plus delicious step by step recipes.

Sebastian Kadas, Bauer Media’s head of business development said: “Follow The Crumbs is the foodie bible for millennials who follow food, coffee and bars. It covers the whole culinary spectrum from fine dining to food trucks, baristas to bars and there are some amazing recipes to try out as well. We know that this generation loves to cook and snap a picture before they eat; they will find a lot of inspiring ideas in this amazing new magazine.”

Food Network, Australia’s only free-to-air 24/7 food channel, is supporting the launch of the magazine, including with access to some of the world’s most popular food personalities.

Chris Keely, Food Network general manager, said: “This month Food Network marks its first year on air as part of SBS, dishing up every food inspiration 24/7 with programs that explore a world of food. We’re excited to be inspiring a young food-loving generation with Follow The Crumbs”.

The 148-page, one off magazine, has a national distribution and is priced at $9.99

