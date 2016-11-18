FERRERO ROCHER JOINS CELEBRATIONS FOR CHRISTMAS WITH THE AUSTRALIAN WOMEN’S WEEKLY

The countdown to Christmas officially begins on Sunday night when Christmas with The Australian Women’s Weekly airs on the Nine Network and this year an iconic Christmas chocolate, Ferrero Rocher, has partnered with Bauer Media for the annual feel-good tradition.

Hosted by Lisa Wilkinson, who features on the cover of the December issue of The Weekly, Ferrero Rocher will feature across the TV program and magazine as part of a fully integrated brand sponsorship.

Jayne Ferguson, general manager, women’s lifestyle and entertainment at Bauer Media said: “Christmas with The Weekly is a TV institution and a further demonstration on how we bring Australia’s highest selling monthly magazine to life across multiple platforms. We’re delighted that Ferrero Rocher is partnering with us for this year ‘s extravaganza.”

A Ferrero Australia spokesperson said: “Ferrero Rocher has always been an iconic Christmas chocolate gift. This year, we wanted to add to the magic of this occasion by decorating Christmas desserts with Ferrero Rocher. The Weekly knows women, and knows how to inspire them. The creative execution they delivered for us across platforms was seamless, and delicious.”

Christmas with The Weekly will once again celebrate the upcoming festive season with stars including Julie Goodwin who whips up a perfect maple glazed ham and Maggie Beer sharing her recipe for a to-die-for pudding.

Airing at 7pm on Sunday on the Nine Network and then in catch-up on 9 Now, it features special guest appearances by the nation’s newest lovable larrikins, Ben and Andy from The Block building a clever chalkboard table for the kids.

Farmer Wants a Wife host Sam McClymont goes behind the scenes at The Weekly’s fashion shoot in the Barossa Valley and Luke Mangan cooks a seafood feast, perfect for the Christmas table. The Weekly’s Xanthe Roberts creates a show-stopper tiramisu ice-cream cake and the kids can get creative with clever craft idea.

The Christmas issue of The Australian Women’s Weekly featuring Jessica Mauboy on the cover, goes on sale from Monday 21 November.