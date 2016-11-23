BAUERWORKS BUILDS INSIGHTS & DIGITAL WITH TWO HIRES TO LEADERSHIP TEAM

Bauer Media’s content marketing arm, BauerWorks, has made two appointments to its senior leadership team as it continues to build its insight and digital capabilities. The move comes as INTHEBLACK, which it publishes on behalf of CPA Australia, picks up another international award.

Catherine Ross joins as director of insights in a newly created role, while Stu Stevens has been appointed digital director and will be responsible for leading and developing digital strategy and execution.

Ross has 16 years’ experience in media and insights and brings a wealth of knowledge from her current role as research manager at Bauer Media Group where she has overseen major go to market research studies and worked alongside the ad sales team on bespoke research projects for major clients.

She said: “Good content starts with a good understanding of the audience, so our insights work is at the heart of driving the best possible content solutions for our clients. I’m looking forward to working closely with our current and prospective clients to understand their brands and help deliver great outcomes for them.”

Stevens has extensive digital and content marketing experience in video, native and social, across production, distribution and commercialisation of content and platforms. He joins from Yahoo7 where he was head of corporate development and responsible for strategic business development and partnerships across Australia and New Zealand. Before Yahoo7, he spent time building content marketing business units for both Cirrus Media and Brand New Media.

He said: “I'm excited to be a part of this award winning content marketing agency. It's a fantastic time in Bauer's evolution and BauerWorks has great relationships with some of Australia's biggest and most iconic brands. I'm looking forward to help accelerate its growth and continue to build our digital capabilities in strategy and production, while leveraging Bauer's existing experience in distribution.”

Speaking on the appointments, Eugene Varricchio, executive general manager of BauerWorks said: “Insights are a key pillar to our business and we’re delighted that Catherine is bringing her expertise in this area. Stu has a proven track record in building content businesses and is the ideal person to lead our digital push.”

Both Ross, who starts on February 1 after maternity leave and Stevens, who starts on November 28, will report directly to Varricchio.

Meanwhile BauerWorks’ INTHEBLACK has picked up another major award, its third this year.

The New York-based Content Council, the industry representative body for content marketing in the US, has announced their Pearl Awards winners with INTHEBLACK taking gold for best association/non-profit multi-channel solution, and the INTHEBLACK e-newsletter also picking up an award for best use of email.

Earlier this year INTHEBLACK also won gold at the content marketing association awards in the same category and it picked up the Publish Award for association or member organisation magazine of the year.

BauerWorks is a leading brand publisher in Australia and partners with brands such as CPA Australia, Myer, Telstra and Westfield to build audiences and drive commercial outcomes.