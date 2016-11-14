BAUER MEDIA COMPLETES DIGITAL ECOSYSTEM WITH ‘NOW TO LOVE’ – A NEW CONTENT DESTINATION FOR WOMEN

Following Bauer’s Media’s announcement that it will re-organise its brands under five key consumer segments, ‘Now To Love’ will launch early in the first quarter of 2017, as a new digital platform featuring content from the country’s most popular magazine brands.

Now To Love will become the one-stop destination for the latest women’s entertainment, lifestyle, health, parenting and celebrity news, powered by Bauer Media’s leading brands including The Australian Women’s Weekly, Woman’s Day, NW, OK!, Take 5, TV Week, Yours, Good Health, Mother & Baby, and Shop til you drop.

Christian Fricke, managing director of Bauer Xcel Media said: “Now To Love will complete Bauer’s digital ecosystem of powerful female content from Australia’s most loved magazine brands. It reflects our strategy to put the consumer at the heart of what we do by aligning our brands under our key consumer segments across Women’s Entertainment & Lifestyle, Food, Homes, Fashion & Beauty.”

Now To Love will join a reimagined and refreshed Food To Love, Homes To Love and leading premium sites ELLE, Harper’s BAZAAR, Gourmet Traveller, Cosmopolitan, beautyheaven and Dolly to solidify Bauer’s To Love Digital Network.

A new division led by Jane Waterhouse, general manager of consumer at Bauer Xcel has been formed to deliver high end native campaigns based on real time women’s insights, with new proprietary commercial solutions offering advertisers greater flexibility to interact with audiences across the three To Love platforms and standalone sites.

Bauer Xcel’s editorial team will be led by Emily Kerr who has been appointed content director, while a series of specialist editors have been named including Annabelle Brennan (Entertainment), Lorna Gray (News & Culture) Ellie McDonald (Health & Fitness) and Amber Manto (Beauty, Fashion & Lifestyle). The digital editorial team will be working closely together with the magazine’s editorial teams ensuring engaging, exclusive and original content in all content categories.

Fiorella Di Santo, director of sales added: “Bringing together our market leading magazine brands and our deep knowledge of how women want to be informed and entertained into one dedicated digital destination will offer unique opportunities for advertisers to leverage our behavioural insights, trusted brands and premium environments to reach women at scale.”

With a combined reach of over eight million female followers on social media, Bauer Media’s brands are one of the biggest women’s networks in the country.