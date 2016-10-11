MENS STYLE LAUNCHES FIRST CLASSIC EDITION

Bauer Media's Men's Style has launches its first Classic Edition, a 150-page style manual for the modern Australian man.

The Classic Edition is set to become a collectible issue with a heavier page stock and textured cover, and is being published in addition to the regular quarterly issue of Men’s Style.

Michael Pickering, editor of Men’s Style said: “Men’s Style Classic Edition will be the first time in the title’s 13-year history that we have released a premium collectible ‘style manual’ bringing together the best of men’s fashion, watches, accessories, grooming, motoring and lifestyle.

“More about timeless and enduring content around style than news or trends, Classic Edition will look and feel substantially different than the quarterly magazine, thanks to a thicker cover stock and a ‘one-off’ layout design inside. We’re quite proud of this reference manual for the modern gent to come back to time and again, and expect it to become an annual event.”

The special issue includes features such as an A to Z of contemporary dressing for men, a comprehensive accessories guide, a guide to modern dressing for events, an Australian exclusive interview with enduringly stylish actor Matthew McConaughey, a 14-page watch special and the 10 best luxury cars of the past 50 years.

Earlier this year Men’s Style launched mensstyle.com.au, a highly curated website which reflects the masthead’s key pillars of fashion, watches, fragrances and grooming, motoring, events, lifestyle and more.

The launch of Classic Edition is a further addition to Men’s Style’s multi-platform offer, sitting alongside the quarterly magazine, website, fortnightly newsletter, its strong presence on social media and the prestigious Men of Influence and Men of Style events.

The Classic Edition is being supported by a range of premium advertisers. It goes on sale from Monday 10 October priced at $14.95.

-ENDS-

