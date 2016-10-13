AUSTRALIA’S FAVOURITE BEAUTY PRODUCTS REVEALED: BEST IN BEAUTY 2016

Winners of the Best in Beauty Awards 2016 have been announced by Australia’s biggest beauty reviews website beautyheaven.com.au. More than 7500 votes from across the country were submitted for the beauty products that have made their way into the hearts and bathroom cabinets of beauty lovers nationwide.
The beautyheaven Best in Beauty Awards showcase the top beauty products Australian women favour most, from a huge variety of price points and brands, ranging from Yves Saint Laurent to Garnier. Overall, KORA Organics and muk Haircare swept up the most awards with six winning products in their brand portfolios respectively.
Commenting on this year’s awards, beautyheaven Editor Rosemary Bracey says: “Beauty fanatics take their favourite brands and Holy Grail products very seriously, so it’s really exciting for us to be able to announce which products have taken out the top gongs for being Australia’s favourite beauty products of all time.”
There are 89 winning products, chosen from more than 1200 product nominations. Some recognisable brands that held onto their titles from last year’s Best in Beauty Awards include NIVEA, Benefit and Maybelline New York.
Voting was open to both beautyheaven members and the wider beauty-loving community, who submitted their votes to reveal the most highly regarded products in each category. Brands and beauty devotees across Australia are encouraged to join the conversation, expressing their opinions and congratulations using the hashtag #BestinBeauty2016.
A snapshot of the winning products in key categories is below. See the full list of winners by clicking here: http://www.beautyheaven.com.au/skin-care/moisturisers/best-in-beauty-awards-2016-winners
Make-up
Best Blush: Benefit Cosmetics Rockateur
Best Bronzer: Benefit Cosmetics Hoola
Best Brow Gel: Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow
Best Brow Pencil: PONi Cosmetics Brow Magic
Best Brow Powder: Benefit Cosmetics Brow Zings
Best Concealer: Maybelline New York FITme Concealer
Best Contouring Product: Australis AC ON TOUR Powder Highlighting and Contouring Kit
Best Eyeliner: Eye Of Horus Goddess Pencil
Best Eyeshadow: Eye Of Horus Isis Sun Goddess Palette
Best Foundation: L'Oréal Paris True Match Liquid Foundation
Best Highlighter: Australis Banana Powder
Best new Lashes: Ardell Natural Lashes 120 Black
Best Lip Balm: Burt's Bees Squeezable Beeswax Lip Balm
Best Lip Gloss or Plumper: Australis Velourlips
Best Lip Liner: Australis Lip Pencil
Best Lipstick: Maybelline New York Color Sensational Creamy Mattes
Best Make-up Remover: NATIO Eye Make-Up Remover
Best Make-up Tool: Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponge
Best Mascara: Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Mascara
Best Palette: Max Factor Smokey Eye Drama Kit
Best Primer - Eyes: Australis Eyeshadow Primer
Best Primer - Face: Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional
Best Skin Perfector: Bobbi Brown BB Cream SPF 30+
Hair
Best Conditioner: muk Haircare Deep muk Ultra Soft Conditioner
Best Curling tool: muk Haircare Curl Stick
Best Dry Shampoo: Batiste Dry Shampoo Coloured Dry Shampoo
Best Hair Accessory: Lady Jayne TanglePro
Best Hair Dye: John Frieda Precision Foam Colour Collection
Best Hair Thinning Treatment: Kérastase Paris Densifique Activateur De Densité
Best Hair Treatment: muk Haircare Deep muk 1 Minute Ultra Soft Treatment
Best Hairdryer: ghd aura professional hairdryer
Best Multi-Use Heat Styler: muk Haircare Curl Stick The Collection
Best Shampoo: muk Haircare Deep muk Ultra Soft Shampoo
Best Straightener: ghd platinum styler
Best Styling Product: muk Haircare Fat muk - Volumising Blowout Mousse