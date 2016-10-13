AUSTRALIA’S FAVOURITE BEAUTY PRODUCTS REVEALED: BEST IN BEAUTY 2016

Winners of the Best in Beauty Awards 2016 have been announced by Australia’s biggest beauty reviews website beautyheaven.com.au. More than 7500 votes from across the country were submitted for the beauty products that have made their way into the hearts and bathroom cabinets of beauty lovers nationwide.

The beautyheaven Best in Beauty Awards showcase the top beauty products Australian women favour most, from a huge variety of price points and brands, ranging from Yves Saint Laurent to Garnier. Overall, KORA Organics and muk Haircare swept up the most awards with six winning products in their brand portfolios respectively.

Commenting on this year’s awards, beautyheaven Editor Rosemary Bracey says: “Beauty fanatics take their favourite brands and Holy Grail products very seriously, so it’s really exciting for us to be able to announce which products have taken out the top gongs for being Australia’s favourite beauty products of all time.”

There are 89 winning products, chosen from more than 1200 product nominations. Some recognisable brands that held onto their titles from last year’s Best in Beauty Awards include NIVEA, Benefit and Maybelline New York.

Voting was open to both beautyheaven members and the wider beauty-loving community, who submitted their votes to reveal the most highly regarded products in each category. Brands and beauty devotees across Australia are encouraged to join the conversation, expressing their opinions and congratulations using the hashtag #BestinBeauty2016.

A snapshot of the winning products in key categories is below. See the full list of winners by clicking here: http://www.beautyheaven.com.au/skin-care/moisturisers/best-in-beauty-awards-2016-winners

Make-up

Best Blush: Benefit Cosmetics Rockateur

Best Bronzer: Benefit Cosmetics Hoola

Best Brow Gel: Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow

Best Brow Pencil: PONi Cosmetics Brow Magic

Best Brow Powder: Benefit Cosmetics Brow Zings

Best Concealer: Maybelline New York FITme Concealer

Best Contouring Product: Australis AC ON TOUR Powder Highlighting and Contouring Kit

Best Eyeliner: Eye Of Horus Goddess Pencil

Best Eyeshadow: Eye Of Horus Isis Sun Goddess Palette

Best Foundation: L'Oréal Paris True Match Liquid Foundation

Best Highlighter: Australis Banana Powder

Best new Lashes: Ardell Natural Lashes 120 Black

Best Lip Balm: Burt's Bees Squeezable Beeswax Lip Balm

Best Lip Gloss or Plumper: Australis Velourlips

Best Lip Liner: Australis Lip Pencil

Best Lipstick: Maybelline New York Color Sensational Creamy Mattes

Best Make-up Remover: NATIO Eye Make-Up Remover

Best Make-up Tool: Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponge

Best Mascara: Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Mascara

Best Palette: Max Factor Smokey Eye Drama Kit

Best Primer - Eyes: Australis Eyeshadow Primer

Best Primer - Face: Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional

Best Skin Perfector: Bobbi Brown BB Cream SPF 30+

Hair

Best Conditioner: muk Haircare Deep muk Ultra Soft Conditioner

Best Curling tool: muk Haircare Curl Stick

Best Dry Shampoo: Batiste Dry Shampoo Coloured Dry Shampoo

Best Hair Accessory: Lady Jayne TanglePro

Best Hair Dye: John Frieda Precision Foam Colour Collection

Best Hair Thinning Treatment: Kérastase Paris Densifique Activateur De Densité

Best Hair Treatment: muk Haircare Deep muk 1 Minute Ultra Soft Treatment

Best Hairdryer: ghd aura professional hairdryer

Best Multi-Use Heat Styler: muk Haircare Curl Stick The Collection

Best Shampoo: muk Haircare Deep muk Ultra Soft Shampoo

Best Straightener: ghd platinum styler

Best Styling Product: muk Haircare Fat muk - Volumising Blowout Mousse