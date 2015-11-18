Whitsundays and Australian Geographic launch multichannel “True Colours” campaign.

Whitsundays Marketing and Development Limited (WMDL) have teamed up with Australia’s most loved nature magazine brand, Australian Geographic, to promote the Whitsundays as a holiday destination of choice for Australians.

Phase one of the six-month long campaign kicks off with a consumer promotion asking Australians to vote for their favourite Whitsundays image from four photographs taken in the region. Consumers can vote in all 64 Australian Geographic retail stores around Australia and online, with the winning image to appear on the cover of the January / February edition of Australian Geographic Outdoor.

Consumers who cast their votes will be entered into a competition to win a Whitsundays holiday valued at $20,000.

Print ads will run across Australian Geographic and Australian Geographic Outdoor magazines as well retail catalogues. The Australian Geographic and their retail store websites will showcase the digital ads and drive consumers to the landing page on the Australian Geographic website: www.australiangeographic.com.au/whitsundays

The campaign landing page also promotes next year’s True Colours Photo Workshop - an opportunity for photographers of all levels to learn from some of the country’s finest master photographers, in one of Australia’s most stunning locations.

Jo Runciman, Publisher Australian Geographic says, “Australian Geographic are proud to be working in association with Whitsundays Marketing & Development Team for the True Colours campaign. This interactive multi-media campaign is a great example of a truly integrated partnership that extends across print, digital and into the Australian Geographic Retail stores celebrating the best of Australia.”