ELLE AUSTRALIA TO PREMIERE VIRTUAL REALITY FILM, CHERCHEZ LA FEMME, AT THE SECOND ANNUAL ELLE STYLE AWARDS

Cherchez La Femme, an ELLE short film presented by TOPSHOP and directed by Taylor Steele in association with Poor Specimen and Rapid Virtual Reality, will be premiered this Thursday, 29th October, at the second annual Elle Style Awards at iconic Sydney venue, The Mint.

Starring Australian model Annabella Barber and shot at various locations across Sydney, including Bondi and Palm Beach, the initiative was inspired by the global ELLE tagline of Cherchez La Femme, in the year that celebrates the 70TH anniversary of the magazine brand around the world.

ELLE Australia is always about being at the forefront of what’s new and what’s next and there’s no technology more exciting right now than virtual reality. We jumped at the opportunity to work with a filmmaker of Taylor’s calibre to make a short fashion film. The film celebrates the very heart of what ELLE is all about: beautiful imagery, creativity, innovation and of course, the message of a strong, independent woman,” said Justine Cullen, Editor-in-Chief of Elle Australia.

Director Taylor Steele added, “It was exciting to merge a new technology with a traditional fashion film to provide viewers with a way to be immersed in the film and brand experience.”

Guests of the ELLE Style Awards will be able to experience the virtual reality technology and step in to the heroine’s world, while people at home will be able to use their phones or tablets to experience the virtual reality phenomenon for themselves at elle.com.au.

The ELLE Australia Style Awards is proudly presented in partnership with TOPSHOP and supporting partners Brown Brothers and Max Factor.

For more information visit http://www.elle.com.au/elle-style-awards/ and follow the ELLE Style Awards on Instagram and Twitter at #elleausstyleawards.

