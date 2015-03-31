OUR COMPANY

Bauer Media is Australia’s leading multi-platform publisher, with investments spanning magazines, digital and live experiences. The portfolio includes some of the country’s longest-running and most successful brands including the country’s biggest-selling monthly The Australian Women’s Weekly, Australia’s number-one weekly magazine Woman’s Day, Dolly, NW, TV Week, Harper’s BAZAAR, Cleo, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Australian Gourmet Traveller, Australian House & Garden and Wheels. Integral to the company’s success are vibrant, information-packed reader websites, tablet and mobile applications, as well as extensive social-media sites. BauerWorks leads the way in creating award-winning, branded editorial content for print, websites, digital and social media.

Bauer Media has international businesses in the region including Bauer Media New Zealand (NZ), the country’s largest and most influential magazine publisher. Publishing more than 30 magazines across a wide range of categories and selling around 35 million magazines a year, Bauer Media NZ publishes the most-read weekly newsstand magazine, Woman’s Day NZ, and the highest-selling women’s monthly title, The Australian Women’s Weekly NZ. Bauer Media NZ also delivers premium titles and audiences through NEXT, North and South, Fashion Quarterly, Metro, Home NZ, Your Home & Garden and Kia Ora magazines. Bauer Media NZ also publishes the country’s leading real-estate guides, Property Press. Other Bauer Media offices in the Asia Pacific region include Bauer Media Hong Kong.

Other divisions within the Bauer Media portfolio include:

Bauer Media Books publishes the internationally acclaimed The Australian Women’s Weekly cookbooks, with over 75 million books, in 18 different languages, sold across more than 30 countries.

Bauer Trader Media is the transport, motoring, caravan and marine specialist division of Bauer Media which publishes some of Australia and New Zealand’s leading industry-specific magazines including Deals On Wheels, Australasian Transport News, Supply Chain Review, Farms and Farm Machinery and popular titles such as Unique Cars, Australian Motorcycle Trader and Caravan World. Bauer Trader Media’s digital footprint extends from editorial sites, to e-commerce hubs including Turu.com.au and Tradeyourjob.com.au. With a combined audience of over two million nationally, Bauer Trader Media reaches a core demographic of working-age males. For more information visit Bauertrader.com.au.

Bauer Xcel Media is Bauer Media's global digital division that provides advertising partners with innovative digital strategies, built on great content and great brands. With offices in New York, Hamburg, London, Sydney and Melbourne, Bauer Xcel Media's global network interacts with more than 130 million unique users every month across a range of content verticals including celebrity, lifestyle, food, automotive, fashion and beauty.

BauerWorks is Bauer Media's content market division, and leads the way in creating branded cross platform editorial content for major clients including Telstra, Myer and Weight Watchers.

Bauer Media's parent company, Bauer Media Group based in Hamburg, Germany and one of the most successful privately owned media companies in the world. The company publishes more than 600 magazines, 400-plus digital products and owns 50 radio and TV stations that reach millions of people around the globe. The company’s business portfolio also includes printing companies, postal services, distribution services, marketing and media sales. The Bauer Media global positioning underscores its passion for people and brands. The message “We think popular” highlights the Bauer Media Group’s position as an organisation with a range of popular media creating inspiration for its global workforce of some 11,000 employees in 17 countries. For more information visit Bauermedia.com/en