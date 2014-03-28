Nick Chan was appointed Chief Executive officer of Bauer Media in July 2016. He has more than 30 years’ experience working in media. Nick started his media career at ACP Publishing (now Bauer Media) and held roles as MD of ACP NZ, COO and Group Publisher of ACP Publishing. He was CEO of Text Media and CEO of Pacific Magazines from 2004 to 2013 and Seven West Media as Group COO.

