About Bauer
NICK CHAN
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Nick Chan was appointed Chief Executive officer of Bauer Media in July 2016. He has more than 30 years’ experience working in media. Nick started his media career at ACP Publishing (now Bauer Media) and held roles as MD of ACP NZ, COO and Group Publisher of ACP Publishing. He was CEO of Text Media and CEO of Pacific Magazines from 2004 to 2013 and Seven West Media as Group COO.
ANDREW STEDWELL
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
Andrew Stedwell was appointed CFO of Bauer Media Group in January 2012. Andrew has worked within various roles across the business prior to his promotion to CFO.
FIORELLA DI SANTO
DIRECTOR OF SALES
Fiorella’s appointment to Bauer follows a 20-year career at News Corp Australia where she held a number of senior positions including Group Director of Sales. Fiorella is committed to leading sales teams and developing creative media solutions for customers.
Fiorella is responsible for developing and implementing the sales strategy for Advertising Sales team at Bauer.
CHRISTIAN FRICKE
DIGITAL DIRECTOR
Christian Fricke was appointed the Managing Director for Bauer Xcel Media in August 2016, and comes with more than 10 years’ experience in senior roles. Christian spent 7 years working at Bauer Xcel Media Germany and joins us from Walt-Disney-backed start-up Playbuzz. Christian oversees the development and execution of the Company’s digital strategy across all platforms.
JAYNE FERGUSON
GENERAL MANAGER - WOMEN'S ENTERTAINMENT AND LIFESTYLE
Jayne is responsible for managing some of Australia's most loved brands including The Australian Women’s Weekly, Woman’s Day, NW, OK!, TV Week, Yours, Take 5, the Parenting Group
CORNELIA SCHULZE
GENERAL MANAGER - HOMES AND FOOD
Cornelia is responsible for a portfolio of leading brands across the Homes and Food categories including Australian House & Garden, Belle, Homes+, Real Living, Australian Gourmet Traveller, Recipes+, Bauer Books, and the Bauer Food Studio.
FIONA LEGDIN
GENERAL MANAGER - FASHION, BEAUTY AND HEALTH
With over 20 years experience in senior publishing roles, Fiona Legdin is responsible for developing, leading, and implementing the strategy for Harper’s Bazaar, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Men’s Style, Dolly, Shop, and Good Health.
JO RUNCIMAN
PUBLISHER
Jo is responsible for the following brand businesses and all of their extensions across multiple platforms: AWW Books division, Australian Geographic (including Commercial & Education), Outdoor, Parenting group, Bounty Sampling & Bounty Rewards, Empire and the children’s portfolio of five brands.
KEITH FALCONER
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER - TRADER
Keith Falconer was appointed CEO of Bauer Trader Media in 2004 and is responsible for all the Bauer Trader business in Australia and New Zealand.
EUGENE VARRICCHIO
DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS
Eugene’s responsibilities extend beyond the Retail Sales team to include the Operational teams within Bauer – Production, Photography, Content Syndication, Food Studio, Marketing and Circulation Sales, Centralised Content Services, as well as the custom publishing arm - Bauerworks.
KELLY YOUNG
PEOPLE & CULTURE DIRECTOR
Kelly is responsible for the Bauer people and culture strategy including organisational development, employee relations & internal communications. The People & Culture group at Bauer is made up of Business Partners, People Specialists (including WHS) and the People Services team who provide day-to-day support at all stages of the employment lifecycle.
JOHN HANNA
Chief Information Officer
A highly accomplished executive with proven General Management experience in leading Business and Technology functions in Australia, Asia and MENA. John has consistently delivered against demanding and ever changing expectations in highly complex blue chip organisations within world class industries including: Pharmaceuticals (Pfizer), Consumer Goods (Coke-Cola Amatil) and Dairy (Fonterra), among others.