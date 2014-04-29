CORPORATE RESPONSIBILTY

Bauer’s Commitment to Responsible Forest Management

Bauer Media Pty Limited recognises that, as a large consumer of print and paper, we need to lessen our impact on the environment wherever possible. This statement is a declaration of our commitment to sustainable, environmentally appropriate and socially responsible practices in the production of our magazines. Bauer Media also recognises that part of this commitment is a responsibility to its customers, suppliers and staff to ensure we show our support for responsible forest management worldwide.

Commitment to Chain of Custody

Since 2010, Bauer Media has been certified for Chain of Custody under both the FSC® (Forest Stewardship Council®) and PEFC™ (Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification) schemes. Both of these schemes:

promote environmentally, socially and economically viable forest management;

are administered by independent, non-profit, nongovernmental organisations;

are voluntary and require forest managers and links in the chain to meet criteria over and above current environmental legislative requirements;

provide a labelling system that is easy for consumers to recognise and understand; and

promote continuous improvement and review.

Independently verified Chain of Custody provides an assurance to consumers that the product they are purchasing can be tracked through all the marketing and processing channels back to certified sources.

Bauer Media was the first magazine publisher in Australia to gain certification for FSC® (C075529) and PEFC (21-31-108) Chain of Custody.



The Bauer Media executive team is fully committed to responsible forest management and has appointed Ian McHutchison, General Manager, Production to manage Bauer Media’s on-going compliance with its obligations under the Chain of Custody standards.

Legal Timber Purchasing Policy

Bauer Media is committed to complying with the Australian Illegal Logging Prohibition Amendment Regulation 2013 (the Regulation) and the Illegal Logging Prohibition Act 2012 (the Act).

Bauer Media’s independent certification and 3rd party verification of chain of custody significantly reduces the risk that timber-based products are sourced from illegally harvested timber and that sources are anything other than a low risk.

Bauer Media will not encourage boycotts of or bans on specific species of timber. Notwithstanding this, Bauer Media will cease to purchase any timber and timber-based products whose supply is in breach of any national legislation in the country of harvest.

To underpin our Chain of Custody certification, we have established an appropriate due diligence system and have appointed Ian McHutchison – General Manager, Production to be responsible for the implementation of the due diligence system. Bauer will ensure that relevant issues associated with the due diligence system are discussed regularly at the highest level of management.

Bauer Media will ensure that all employees associated with timber based purchasing are aware of Bauer Media’s commitments as set out in this policy, and are given appropriate education and training to allow the full implementation of this policy.

Print and Paper Procurement

Currently all purchases of paper stocks that are made by Bauer Media for magazine production are made from Chain of Custody certified paper mills. Bauer Media will continue to strive to maintain Chain of Custody certification for 100% of paper mills from which it purchases paper stocks.

Bauer Media’s paper procurement practices ensure that a majority of paper fibre used by it in the production of its publications comes from forests which are responsibly managed. Where Bauer Media seeks to make any claim for Chain of Custody certification for any publication, Bauer Media will only outsource printing and paper purchasing to FSC® or PEFC certified suppliers.



Bauer Media strives to work with print and paper suppliers who have compliant Social and Environmental Managements Systems in place. It is important for Bauer to know that its key suppliers show the same commitment to sustainability and their impact on the environment.

Recycling

Bauer Media was a founding member of The Newspaper Works Environment Advisory Group (NWEAG) (formerly, the Publishers National Environment Bureau (PNEB)), which was established in 1991 to support environmental paper recycling projects in Australia.

The NWEAG, with its partner, Norske Skog, has been responsible for the development and management of The National Environmental Sustainability Agreement (NESA), which is a world’s first “whole industry sector” agreement with government.

The NESA extends the publishing industry’s voluntary commitments to product stewardship, advancing recycling and promoting environmental outcomes. This partnership is underpinned by State and Federal government endorsement.



It has underpinned the success of Australian newsprint recycling, which is the best in the world at 78%. This has contributed to another of the success stories of Australian newspaper and magazine recycling, which has been the volume of magazines and newsprint diverted from landfill. The publishing industry has invested more than $170 million since the inception of the PNEB in 1991. These funds have been used to build a world-class de-inking plant, allocated to Commonwealth and State Governments in free advertising space to support recycling and invested in over 100 individual projects.

Ian McHutchison, General Manager, Production is Bauer Media’s current representative on the board of NWEAG.

Bauer’s Aims

While technology is improving the quality of recycled paper stocks, Bauer Media believes that newsprint and cartons or other packaging remain the most efficient use of recycled fibre. Bauer Media supports and promotes the recycling of magazines as it forms a crucial part of the input to the manufacture of recycled stocks and diverts this useful paper waste from landfill.



Bauer Media aims to continue to support the re-use and recycling of our products in the community and to use our paper and print procurement policies to demonstrate our support for sustainable forestry worldwide.

David Goodchild, CEO, Bauer Media Pty Limited.

RELATED LINKS

www.pneb.com.au