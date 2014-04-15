AWARDS
Bauer Media are leaders in the industry particularly when it comes to producing engaging content across multi-platforms. We know what matters most to our readers and we create brand-relevant content and great magazine promotions that resonate with both consumers and advertisers alike. Bauer Media invests in and nurtures the best people, creating the most popular multi-platform magazine brands in Australia, with editorial excellence at the heart of everything we do. As a result, Bauer Media’s iconic mastheads have been locally and internationally recognised as the most outstanding titles with many winning coveted awards in Australia and beyond.
PUBLISH AWARDS WINNERS
2016
Designer of the year (business)
INTHEBLACK – BauerWorks for CPA Australia
Journalist of the year (consumer/custom)
Michael Sheather, The Australian Women’s Weekly – Bauer Media
Highly commended: Kate Kirsten, Take 5 Magazine – Bauer Media
Association or member organisation magazine of the year
INTHEBLACK – BauerWorks for CPA Australia
Designer of the year (business)
Kate Barnett, INTHEBLACK – BauerWorks for CPA Australia
PUBLISH AWARDS
WINNERS
2014 WINNER: The Australian Women’s Weekly, Bauer Media
CONSUMER MAGAZINE OF THE YEAR – ABOVE 20,000
2014 WINNER: In The Black, Bauer Media
BUSINESS MAGAZINE OF THE YEAR
2014 RUNNER UP: Gourmettraveller.com.au, Bauer Media
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR – CONSUMER
2014 Runner Up: Smarter Business Ideas – Issue 12, Bauer Custom Media
MAGAZINE COVER OF THE YEAR – BUSINESS
2014 Runner Up: Kate Barnett, CPA Australia, Bauer Media
DESIGNER OF THE YEAR – BUSINESS
2014 Winner: Michael Sheather, The Australian Women’s Weekly, Bauer Media
JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR – CONSUMER
2014 Runner Up: Deborah Bibby, Real Living, Bauer Media
EDITOR OF THE YEAR – CONSUMER
2014 Winner: Empire TV, Bauer Media
SPECIAL EDITION OF THE YEAR
2014 Runner Up: Homes+, Bauer Media
LAUNCH/RELAUNCH OF THE YEAR
CONTENT MARKETING AWARDS (GLOBAL)
2016 WINNER: INTHEBLACK – BauerWorks
Association Publication
2016WINNER: INTHEBLACK – The Strategist by BauerWorks
Best Regularly Featured Column or Section
GORENJE LIFESTYLE MAGAZINE – Gorenje gospodinjski aparati d.d.INTHEBLACK – BauerWorks
Best Overall Design – Print
2014 WINNER MOST IMPROVED
Foxtel Magazine
CONTENT MARKETING AWARDS
2015 WINNER: In The Black, Bauer Media
Best Association Publication
2015 WINNER: In The Black, Bauer Media
Best Use of Illustration
MUMBRELLA BRANDED ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS (BFEST)
2014 (Gold) Bauer Custom Media – Qantas The Australian Way
Bauer Custom Media – Foxtel Magazine
Bauer Custom Media for CPA Australia – INTHEBLACK
Brand Publication of the year – Magazine or Tablet
AMA AWARDS
Website of the Year
2015 WINNER: www.cosmopolitan.com.au, Bauer Media
Fashion Magazine of the Year
2015 WINNER: Harper's Bazaar, Bauer Media
Cover of the Year
2015 WINNER: Elle Australia, Bauer Media
Launch of the Year
2015 WINNER: Homes +, Bauer Media
Sales Team of the Year
2015 WINNER: Victoria Sales Team, Bauer Media
Women's Magazine of the Year
2015 WINNER: The Australian Women's Weekly, Bauer Media
PUBLISH AWARDS
2015 Runner Up: In The Black, Bauer Media
BUSINESS MAGAZINE OF THE YEAR
CONTENT MARKETING AWARDS
2015
Best Association Publication
INTHEBLACK – Bauer Media
Best Use of Illustration
INTHEBLACK – Bauer Media
THE CONTENT COUNCIL PEARL AWARDS
2015 BRONZE WINNER: Best Evolution from Print to Digital
In the Black / CPA
2015 BRONZE WINNER: Apparel/Fashion
BauerWorks – Myer, MYER EMPORIUM MAGAZINE
2015 SILVER WINNER: Apparel/Fashion
BauerWorks - Westfield (Scentre Group), W Style and W Sydney magazines
2014 WINNER MOST IMPROVED PUBLICATION
GOLD - Bauer Media – Foxtel, Foxtel Magazine
2014 BEST INTERNATIONAL PUBLICATION
Silver - Bauer Custom - Media Qantas Airlines, Qantas The Australian Way
2014 BEST OVERALL EDITORIAL B2C
Silver - Bauer Custom - Media Qantas Airlines, Qantas The Australian Way
INTERNATIONAL PEARL AWARDS:
2013 WINNER: QANTAS THE AUSTRALIAN WAY
Best Overall Digital Strategy (Gold)
Best Use of Photography (Silver)
Best Tablet Content (Silver)
2013 WINNER: COLES MAGAZINE AND COLES BABY & TODDLER
Best Tablet Content
2013 WINNER: WEIGHT WATCHERS
Best New Launch or Re-Launch (Silver)
2013 WINNER: MYER EMPORIUM
Best Overall Digital Strategy (Silver)
Best Tie-in With Corporate Integrated Marketing Campaign (Silver)
Best Proof of Return On Investment (Bronze)
2013 WINNER: SMARTER BUSINESS IDEAS
Best e-Newsletter (Bronze)
AUSTRALIAN MAGAZINE AWARDS:
2013 WINNER: MONEY
General Interest, Business, Games and Computers Category
2013 WINNER: GOOD HEALTH
Healthy and Family Category
2013 WINNER: REAL LIVING
Home and Garden Category
2013 WINNER: THE AUSTRALIAN WOMEN’S WEEKLY
Women’s Category
2013 WINNER: HARPER’S BAZAAR
Cover of the Year
2013 WINNER: MYER EMPORIUM
Custom Category
2013 WINNER: COLES MAGAZINE
App Category
PUBLISHERS AUSTRALIA EXCELLENCE AWARDS
2013 WINNER: REAL LIVING
Overall Excellence
2013 WINNER: WEIGHT WATCHERS
Custom Magazine of the Year
2013 WINNER: REAL LIVING
Consumer Magazine of the Year
2013 WINNER: COLES MAGAZINE
Best App on Mobile or Tablet Device
2013 WINNER: ROSIE SQUIRES, CLEO MAGAZINE
Consumer Journalist of the Year
2013 WINNER: ROSIE SQUIRES’ “PAY GAP”, CLEO
Single Article of the Year
2013 WINNER: WOMEN’S FITNESS
Launch of the Year
2013 WINNER: GOURMET TRAVELLER
Consumer Cover of the Year
2013 WINNER: KATE BARNETT, IN THE BLACK MAGAZINE
Designer of the Year
2013 RUNNER-UP: COLES MAGAZINE
Custom Magazine of the Year
2013 RUNNER-UP: WOMEN'S FITNESS
Consumer Magazine of the Year above 20k circ
2013 RUNNER UP: ANNA VU, AUSTRALIAN GOURMET TRAVELLER
Consumer Designer of the Year
2013 RUNNER-UP: MIKE ELIOT, AUSTRALIAN GEOGRAPHIC
Consumer Designer of the Year
2013 RUNNER-UP: DEBORAH BIBBY, REAL LIVING
Editor of the Year for a Magazine above 20k circ
2013 RUNNER UP: SHARI NEMENTZIK, WOMAN'S DAY
New Journalist of the Year
2013 RUNNER-UP: ROSIE SQUIRES’ “O-WEEK”, CLEO
Single Article of the Year
2012 WINNER: IN THE BLACK
Custom Magazine of the Year
2012 WINNER: JUSTINE CULLEN, SHOP TIL YOU DROP
Editor of the Year (above20k circ)
2012 WINNER: COLES MAGAZINE
Custom Cover of the Year
2012 WINNER: KATE BARNETT, IN THE BLACK
Custom Designer of the Year
2012 WINNER: RUGBY LEAGUE WEEK: DARREN LOCKYER - LIFE OF A LEGEND
Special Edition of the Year
2012 RUNNER-UP: AUSTRALIAN HOUSE AND GARDEN
Consumer Magazine of the Year (above 20k circ.)
2012 RUNNER-UP: QANTAS, THE AUSTRALIAN WAY
Custom Designer of the Year
2012 RUNNER-UP: COLES BABY AND TODDLER
Relaunch of the Year
THE MAGGIES:
2013 WINNER: EMPIRE
Youth and Pop Culture
2012 WINNER: HARPER’S BAZAAR
Fashion and Beauty
2012 WINNER: AUSTRALIAN GEOGRAPHIC
Science, Tech and Nature