Bauer Media are leaders in the industry particularly when it comes to producing engaging content across multi-platforms. We know what matters most to our readers and we create brand-relevant content and great magazine promotions that resonate with both consumers and advertisers alike. Bauer Media invests in and nurtures the best people, creating the most popular multi-platform magazine brands in Australia, with editorial excellence at the heart of everything we do. As a result, Bauer Media’s iconic mastheads have been locally and internationally recognised as the most outstanding titles with many winning coveted awards in Australia and beyond.

PUBLISH AWARDS WINNERS

2016

Designer of the year (business)

INTHEBLACK – BauerWorks for CPA Australia

Journalist of the year (consumer/custom)

Michael Sheather, The Australian Women’s Weekly – Bauer Media

Highly commended: Kate Kirsten, Take 5 Magazine – Bauer Media

Association or member organisation magazine of the year

INTHEBLACK – BauerWorks for CPA Australia

Designer of the year (business)

Kate Barnett, INTHEBLACK – BauerWorks for CPA Australia

PUBLISH AWARDS

WINNERS

2014 WINNER: The Australian Women’s Weekly, Bauer Media

CONSUMER MAGAZINE OF THE YEAR – ABOVE 20,000

2014 WINNER: In The Black, Bauer Media

BUSINESS MAGAZINE OF THE YEAR

2014 RUNNER UP: Gourmettraveller.com.au, Bauer Media

WEBSITE OF THE YEAR – CONSUMER

2014 Runner Up: Smarter Business Ideas – Issue 12, Bauer Custom Media

MAGAZINE COVER OF THE YEAR – BUSINESS

2014 Runner Up: Kate Barnett, CPA Australia, Bauer Media

DESIGNER OF THE YEAR – BUSINESS

2014 Winner: Michael Sheather, The Australian Women’s Weekly, Bauer Media

JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR – CONSUMER

2014 Runner Up: Deborah Bibby, Real Living, Bauer Media

EDITOR OF THE YEAR – CONSUMER

2014 Winner: Empire TV, Bauer Media

SPECIAL EDITION OF THE YEAR

2014 Runner Up: Homes+, Bauer Media

LAUNCH/RELAUNCH OF THE YEAR

CONTENT MARKETING AWARDS (GLOBAL)



2016 WINNER: INTHEBLACK – BauerWorks

Association Publication

2016WINNER: INTHEBLACK – The Strategist by BauerWorks

Best Regularly Featured Column or Section

GORENJE LIFESTYLE MAGAZINE – Gorenje gospodinjski aparati d.d.INTHEBLACK – BauerWorks

Best Overall Design – Print

2014 WINNER MOST IMPROVED

Foxtel Magazine

CONTENT MARKETING AWARDS

2015 WINNER: In The Black, Bauer Media

Best Association Publication

2015 WINNER: In The Black, Bauer Media

Best Use of Illustration

MUMBRELLA BRANDED ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS (BFEST)

2014 (Gold) Bauer Custom Media – Qantas The Australian Way

Bauer Custom Media – Foxtel Magazine

Bauer Custom Media for CPA Australia – INTHEBLACK

Brand Publication of the year – Magazine or Tablet

AMA AWARDS

Website of the Year

2015 WINNER: www.cosmopolitan.com.au, Bauer Media

Fashion Magazine of the Year

2015 WINNER: Harper's Bazaar, Bauer Media

Cover of the Year

2015 WINNER: Elle Australia, Bauer Media

Launch of the Year

2015 WINNER: Homes +, Bauer Media

Sales Team of the Year

2015 WINNER: Victoria Sales Team, Bauer Media

Women's Magazine of the Year

2015 WINNER: The Australian Women's Weekly, Bauer Media

PUBLISH AWARDS

2015 Runner Up: In The Black, Bauer Media

BUSINESS MAGAZINE OF THE YEAR

CONTENT MARKETING AWARDS

2015

Best Association Publication

INTHEBLACK – Bauer Media

Best Use of Illustration

INTHEBLACK – Bauer Media

THE CONTENT COUNCIL PEARL AWARDS

2015 BRONZE WINNER: Best Evolution from Print to Digital

In the Black / CPA

2015 BRONZE WINNER: Apparel/Fashion

BauerWorks – Myer, MYER EMPORIUM MAGAZINE

2015 SILVER WINNER: Apparel/Fashion

BauerWorks - Westfield (Scentre Group), W Style and W Sydney magazines

2014 WINNER MOST IMPROVED PUBLICATION

GOLD - Bauer Media – Foxtel, Foxtel Magazine

2014 BEST INTERNATIONAL PUBLICATION

Silver - Bauer Custom - Media Qantas Airlines, Qantas The Australian Way

2014 BEST OVERALL EDITORIAL B2C

Silver - Bauer Custom - Media Qantas Airlines, Qantas The Australian Way

INTERNATIONAL PEARL AWARDS:

2013 WINNER: QANTAS THE AUSTRALIAN WAY

Best Overall Digital Strategy (Gold)

Best Use of Photography (Silver)

Best Tablet Content (Silver)

2013 WINNER: COLES MAGAZINE AND COLES BABY & TODDLER

Best Tablet Content

2013 WINNER: WEIGHT WATCHERS

Best New Launch or Re-Launch (Silver)

2013 WINNER: MYER EMPORIUM

Best Overall Digital Strategy (Silver)

Best Tie-in With Corporate Integrated Marketing Campaign (Silver)

Best Proof of Return On Investment (Bronze)

2013 WINNER: SMARTER BUSINESS IDEAS

Best e-Newsletter (Bronze)

AUSTRALIAN MAGAZINE AWARDS:

2013 WINNER: MONEY

General Interest, Business, Games and Computers Category

2013 WINNER: GOOD HEALTH

Healthy and Family Category

2013 WINNER: REAL LIVING

Home and Garden Category

2013 WINNER: THE AUSTRALIAN WOMEN’S WEEKLY

Women’s Category

2013 WINNER: HARPER’S BAZAAR

Cover of the Year

2013 WINNER: MYER EMPORIUM

Custom Category

2013 WINNER: COLES MAGAZINE

App Category

PUBLISHERS AUSTRALIA EXCELLENCE AWARDS

2013 WINNER: REAL LIVING

Overall Excellence

2013 WINNER: WEIGHT WATCHERS

Custom Magazine of the Year

2013 WINNER: REAL LIVING

Consumer Magazine of the Year

2013 WINNER: COLES MAGAZINE

Best App on Mobile or Tablet Device

2013 WINNER: ROSIE SQUIRES, CLEO MAGAZINE

Consumer Journalist of the Year

2013 WINNER: ROSIE SQUIRES’ “PAY GAP”, CLEO

Single Article of the Year

2013 WINNER: WOMEN’S FITNESS

Launch of the Year

2013 WINNER: GOURMET TRAVELLER

Consumer Cover of the Year

2013 WINNER: KATE BARNETT, IN THE BLACK MAGAZINE

Designer of the Year

2013 RUNNER-UP: COLES MAGAZINE

Custom Magazine of the Year

2013 RUNNER-UP: WOMEN'S FITNESS

Consumer Magazine of the Year above 20k circ

2013 RUNNER UP: ANNA VU, AUSTRALIAN GOURMET TRAVELLER

Consumer Designer of the Year

2013 RUNNER-UP: MIKE ELIOT, AUSTRALIAN GEOGRAPHIC

Consumer Designer of the Year

2013 RUNNER-UP: DEBORAH BIBBY, REAL LIVING

Editor of the Year for a Magazine above 20k circ

2013 RUNNER UP: SHARI NEMENTZIK, WOMAN'S DAY

New Journalist of the Year

2013 RUNNER-UP: ROSIE SQUIRES’ “O-WEEK”, CLEO

Single Article of the Year

2012 WINNER: IN THE BLACK

Custom Magazine of the Year

2012 WINNER: JUSTINE CULLEN, SHOP TIL YOU DROP

Editor of the Year (above20k circ)



2012 WINNER: COLES MAGAZINE

Custom Cover of the Year

2012 WINNER: KATE BARNETT, IN THE BLACK

Custom Designer of the Year

2012 WINNER: RUGBY LEAGUE WEEK: DARREN LOCKYER - LIFE OF A LEGEND

Special Edition of the Year

2012 RUNNER-UP: AUSTRALIAN HOUSE AND GARDEN

Consumer Magazine of the Year (above 20k circ.)

2012 RUNNER-UP: QANTAS, THE AUSTRALIAN WAY

Custom Designer of the Year

2012 RUNNER-UP: COLES BABY AND TODDLER

Relaunch of the Year

THE MAGGIES:

2013 WINNER: EMPIRE

Youth and Pop Culture

2012 WINNER: HARPER’S BAZAAR

Fashion and Beauty

2012 WINNER: AUSTRALIAN GEOGRAPHIC

Science, Tech and Nature