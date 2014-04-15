About Bauer

AWARDS

Bauer Media are leaders in the industry particularly when it comes to producing engaging content across multi-platforms. We know what matters most to our readers and we create brand-relevant content and great magazine promotions that resonate with both consumers and advertisers alike. Bauer Media invests in and nurtures the best people, creating the most popular multi-platform magazine brands in Australia, with editorial excellence at the heart of everything we do. As a result, Bauer Media’s iconic mastheads have been locally and internationally recognised as the most outstanding titles with many winning coveted awards in Australia and beyond. 

 

PUBLISH AWARDS WINNERS

2016

Designer of the year (business)

INTHEBLACK – BauerWorks for CPA Australia

Journalist of the year (consumer/custom)

Michael Sheather, The Australian Women’s Weekly – Bauer Media

Highly commended: Kate Kirsten, Take 5 Magazine – Bauer Media

Association or member organisation magazine of the year

INTHEBLACK – BauerWorks for CPA Australia

Designer of the year (business)

Kate Barnett, INTHEBLACK – BauerWorks for CPA Australia

 

PUBLISH AWARDS 

WINNERS

2014 WINNER: The Australian Women’s Weekly, Bauer Media

CONSUMER MAGAZINE OF THE YEAR – ABOVE 20,000

2014 WINNER: In The Black, Bauer Media

BUSINESS MAGAZINE OF THE YEAR

2014 RUNNER UP: Gourmettraveller.com.au, Bauer Media

WEBSITE OF THE YEAR – CONSUMER

2014 Runner Up: Smarter Business Ideas – Issue 12, Bauer Custom Media

MAGAZINE COVER OF THE YEAR – BUSINESS

2014 Runner Up: Kate Barnett, CPA Australia, Bauer Media

DESIGNER OF THE YEAR – BUSINESS

2014 Winner: Michael Sheather, The Australian Women’s Weekly, Bauer Media

JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR – CONSUMER

2014 Runner Up: Deborah Bibby, Real Living, Bauer Media

EDITOR OF THE YEAR – CONSUMER

2014 Winner: Empire TV, Bauer Media

SPECIAL EDITION OF THE YEAR

2014 Runner Up: Homes+, Bauer Media

LAUNCH/RELAUNCH OF THE YEAR

 

CONTENT MARKETING AWARDS (GLOBAL)

2016 WINNER: INTHEBLACK – BauerWorks

Association Publication

2016WINNER: INTHEBLACK – The Strategist by BauerWorks

Best Regularly Featured Column or Section

GORENJE LIFESTYLE MAGAZINE – Gorenje gospodinjski aparati d.d.INTHEBLACK – BauerWorks

Best Overall Design – Print

2014 WINNER MOST IMPROVED

Foxtel Magazine

 

CONTENT MARKETING AWARDS

2015 WINNER: In The Black, Bauer Media

Best Association Publication

2015 WINNER: In The Black, Bauer Media

Best Use of Illustration

 

MUMBRELLA BRANDED ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS (BFEST)

2014 (Gold) Bauer Custom Media – Qantas The Australian Way

Bauer Custom Media – Foxtel Magazine

Bauer Custom Media for CPA Australia – INTHEBLACK

Brand Publication of the year – Magazine or Tablet

 

AMA AWARDS

Website of the Year

2015 WINNER: www.cosmopolitan.com.au, Bauer Media

Fashion Magazine of the Year

2015 WINNER: Harper's Bazaar, Bauer Media

Cover of the Year

2015 WINNER: Elle Australia, Bauer Media

Launch of the Year

2015 WINNER: Homes +, Bauer Media

Sales Team of the Year

2015 WINNER: Victoria Sales Team, Bauer Media

Women's Magazine of the Year

2015 WINNER: The Australian Women's Weekly, Bauer Media

 

PUBLISH AWARDS

2015 Runner Up: In The Black, Bauer Media

BUSINESS MAGAZINE OF THE YEAR

 

CONTENT MARKETING AWARDS

2015

Best Association Publication

INTHEBLACK – Bauer Media

Best Use of Illustration

INTHEBLACK – Bauer Media

 

THE CONTENT COUNCIL PEARL AWARDS

2015 BRONZE WINNER: Best Evolution from Print to Digital

In the Black / CPA

2015 BRONZE WINNER: Apparel/Fashion

BauerWorks – Myer, MYER EMPORIUM MAGAZINE

2015 SILVER WINNER: Apparel/Fashion

BauerWorks -  Westfield (Scentre Group), W Style and W Sydney magazines

2014 WINNER MOST IMPROVED PUBLICATION

GOLD - Bauer Media – Foxtel, Foxtel  Magazine

2014 BEST INTERNATIONAL PUBLICATION

Silver - Bauer Custom - Media Qantas Airlines, Qantas The Australian Way

2014 BEST OVERALL EDITORIAL B2C

Silver - Bauer Custom - Media Qantas Airlines, Qantas The Australian Way

 

INTERNATIONAL PEARL AWARDS:

2013 WINNER: QANTAS THE AUSTRALIAN WAY
Best Overall Digital Strategy (Gold)
Best Use of Photography (Silver)
Best Tablet Content (Silver)

2013 WINNER: COLES MAGAZINE AND COLES BABY & TODDLER
Best Tablet Content

2013 WINNER: WEIGHT WATCHERS
Best New Launch or Re-Launch (Silver)

2013 WINNER: MYER EMPORIUM
Best Overall Digital Strategy (Silver)
Best Tie-in With Corporate Integrated Marketing Campaign (Silver)
Best Proof of Return On Investment (Bronze)

2013 WINNER: SMARTER BUSINESS IDEAS
Best e-Newsletter (Bronze)

 

AUSTRALIAN MAGAZINE AWARDS:

2013 WINNER: MONEY
General Interest, Business, Games and Computers Category

2013 WINNER: GOOD HEALTH
Healthy and Family Category

2013 WINNER: REAL LIVING
Home and Garden Category

2013 WINNER: THE AUSTRALIAN WOMEN’S WEEKLY
Women’s Category

2013 WINNER: HARPER’S BAZAAR
Cover of the Year

2013 WINNER: MYER EMPORIUM
Custom Category

2013 WINNER: COLES MAGAZINE
App Category

 

PUBLISHERS AUSTRALIA EXCELLENCE AWARDS

2013 WINNER: REAL LIVING
Overall Excellence

2013 WINNER: WEIGHT WATCHERS
Custom Magazine of the Year

2013 WINNER: REAL LIVING
Consumer Magazine of the Year

2013 WINNER: COLES MAGAZINE
Best App on Mobile or Tablet Device

2013 WINNER: ROSIE SQUIRES, CLEO MAGAZINE
Consumer Journalist of the Year

2013 WINNER: ROSIE SQUIRES’ “PAY GAP”, CLEO
Single Article of the Year

2013 WINNER: WOMEN’S FITNESS
Launch of the Year

2013 WINNER: GOURMET TRAVELLER
Consumer Cover of the Year

2013 WINNER: KATE BARNETT, IN THE BLACK MAGAZINE
Designer of the Year

2013 RUNNER-UP: COLES MAGAZINE
Custom Magazine of the Year

2013 RUNNER-UP: WOMEN'S FITNESS
Consumer Magazine of the Year above 20k circ

2013 RUNNER UP: ANNA VU, AUSTRALIAN GOURMET TRAVELLER
Consumer Designer of the Year

2013 RUNNER-UP: MIKE ELIOT, AUSTRALIAN GEOGRAPHIC
Consumer Designer of the Year

2013 RUNNER-UP: DEBORAH BIBBY, REAL LIVING
Editor of the Year for a Magazine above 20k circ

2013 RUNNER UP: SHARI NEMENTZIK, WOMAN'S DAY
New Journalist of the Year

2013 RUNNER-UP: ROSIE SQUIRES’ “O-WEEK”, CLEO
Single Article of the Year

2012 WINNER: IN THE BLACK
Custom Magazine of the Year

2012 WINNER: JUSTINE CULLEN, SHOP TIL YOU DROP
Editor of the Year (above20k circ)

2012 WINNER: COLES MAGAZINE
Custom Cover of the Year

2012 WINNER: KATE BARNETT, IN THE BLACK
Custom Designer of the Year

2012 WINNER: RUGBY LEAGUE WEEK: DARREN LOCKYER - LIFE OF A LEGEND
Special Edition of the Year

2012 RUNNER-UP: AUSTRALIAN HOUSE AND GARDEN
Consumer Magazine of the Year (above 20k circ.)

2012 RUNNER-UP: QANTAS, THE AUSTRALIAN WAY
Custom Designer of the Year

2012 RUNNER-UP: COLES BABY AND TODDLER
Relaunch of the Year

 

THE MAGGIES:

2013 WINNER: EMPIRE
Youth and Pop Culture

2012 WINNER: HARPERS BAZAAR
Fashion and Beauty

2012 WINNER: AUSTRALIAN GEOGRAPHIC
Science, Tech and Nature

