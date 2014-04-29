Are You Ready To be Inspired?

WHO WE ARE

Bauer Media Australia leads Australian editorial publishing with over 200 brands. We reach audiences across iconic magazines, vibrant digital, rich applications, entertaining video & more... In fact we reach over 9 million people each year!



Our brands are well known and loved across Australia and include the Australian Women’s Weekly, Woman’s Day, Australian Gourmet Traveller, Cosmopolitan, Real Living, NW, OK! Magazine, Wheels, Food to Love and many, many more…



Bauer Media Australia is part of the global Bauer Media group, Europe’s largest privately owned publishing group headquartered in Hamburg. The Group is a worldwide media empire offering over 300 magazines in 16 countries, as well as online, TV and radio stations with around 10,000 employees worldwide.

CAREER OPPORTUNITIES

Inspiring people are at the heart of our company. You'll find great people here who will inspire you to deliver your best. Our workforce is diverse – editors, journalists, photographers, sales execs, accountants and more, all working together to bring to life amazing products.



Joining Bauer will help you grow your career, connect with inspiring people and develop new skills in this exciting time of evolution in the media industry.



To see our list of current opportunities or to register your interest in working with us, please click on the Search current jobs button.



Note to recruitment agencies: Sorry but we do not accept speculative candidate details.

WORK EXPERIENCE / INTERNSHIPS

Bauer is also an exciting destination for work experience and we welcome work experience and internship applications. Work experience is available for students from schools, TAFEs and Universities, as well as recent graduates. Work experience at Bauer Media is voluntary and unpaid; placements are very popular and vary in duration so it is important to plan ahead.



Each individual magazine or department is responsible for managing their own work experience program. For more information about which areas offer work experience, and requirements please click on the button below.