Overview

Yours is the only fortnightly magazine for Australian women over 50. Yours features inspiring real-life reads, heartfelt celebrity interviews and a substantial lifestyle section jam-packed with pages of advice from our expert rotating panel. From health to finance, travel to gardening, homes and pets, Yours celebrates the lives of its wise readers and their positive outlook. It’s honest and friendly, providing a meeting place for like-minded women. Yours is trustworthy and helpful, approachable and accepting.