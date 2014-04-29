YOURS

Yours is the only fortnightly magazine for Australian women over 50. Yours features inspiring real-life reads, heartfelt celebrity interviews and a substantial lifestyle section jam-packed with pages of advice from our expert rotating panel. From health to finance, travel to gardening, homes and pets, Yours celebrates the lives of its wise readers and their positive outlook. It’s honest and friendly, providing a meeting place for like-minded women. Yours is trustworthy and helpful, approachable and accepting.

Rates

Ratecard

Casual 3x 6x 9x 12x 18x

Four Colour
Full Page 9000 8730 8460 8190 7920 7650
DPSC 18000 17460 16920 16380 15840 15300
Half Page 6750 6545 6345 6140 5940 5735
Third Page 4950 4800 4655 4505 4355 4210

Covers
Inside Front Cover Spread 24000
Outside Back Cover 11700
Inside Back Cover 10350

Bound and Loose Inserts

2PP 4PP 8PP 12PP 16PP

Cost Per '000
Minimum print run 85 95 120 150 190
Specifications

Bleed (h x w) Trim (h x w) Type (h x w)

Insertions
Full Page 280 x 220 mm 270 x 210 mm 260 x 200 mm
Double Page Spread 280 x 220 mm 270 x 210 mm 250 x 190 mm
Half Page Vertical 280 x 114 mm 270 x 104 mm 260 x 94 mm
Half Page Horizontal 144 x 220 mm 134 x 210 mm 124 x 200 mm
Third Page Vertical 180 x 84 mm 270 x 74 mm 260 x 64 mm
Issue Name On Sale Date Booking Deadline Advertorial And Broken Space Deadline Material Deadline Inserts To Printer Deadline Cancellation Deadline Product Code Confirming Special Order Deadline
Yours 24/11/2016 24 Nov 2016 08 Nov 2016 11 Nov 2016 11 Oct 2016
Yours 08/12/2016 08 Dec 2016 22 Nov 2016 25 Nov 2016 25 Oct 2016
Yours 22/12/2016 22 Dec 2016 06 Dec 2016 09 Dec 2016 08 Nov 2016
Yours 05/01/2017 05 Jan 2017 13 Dec 2016 16 Dec 2016 22 Nov 2016
Yours 19/01/2017 19 Jan 2017 20 Dec 2016 06 Jan 2017 06 Dec 2016
Yours 02/02/2017 02 Feb 2017 17 Jan 2017 20 Jan 2017 20 Dec 2016
Yours 16/02/2017 16 Feb 2017 31 Jan 2017 03 Feb 2017 03 Jan 2017
Yours 02/03/2017 02 Mar 2017 14 Feb 2017 17 Feb 2017 17 Jan 2017
Yours 16/03/2017 16 Mar 2017 28 Feb 2017 03 Mar 2017 31 Jan 2017
Yours 30/03/2017 30 Mar 2017 14 Mar 2017 17 Mar 2017 14 Feb 2017
Yours 13/04/2017 13 Apr 2017 28 Mar 2017 31 Mar 2017 28 Feb 2017
Yours 27/04/2017 27 Apr 2017 11 Apr 2017 13 Apr 2017 14 Mar 2017
Yours 11/05/2017 11 May 2017 25 Apr 2017 28 Apr 2017 28 Mar 2017
Yours 25/05/2017 25 May 2017 09 May 2017 12 May 2017 11 Apr 2017
Yours 08/06/2017 08 Jun 2017 23 May 2017 26 May 2017 25 Apr 2017
Yours 22/06/2017 22 Jun 2017 06 Jun 2017 09 Jun 2017 09 May 2017
First Name Last Name Position Phone Number Email Address
Kate Macmillan Brand Manager (02) 9282 8643 KMacmillan@bauer-media.com.au
Joanne Clasby NSW Sales Director (02) 9282 8726 JClasby@bauer-media.com.au
Judy Taylor QLD Sales Director (07) 31016636 JTaylor@bauer-media.com.au
Jaclyn Clements VIC Sales Director (03) 9823 6341 JClements@bauer-media.com.au
Jo Moroney SA Sales Manager (08) 82675032 JMoroney@bauer-media.com.au
Readership

000's Magazine Population

All People
Men 22 15.50% 49.30%
Women 118 84.50% 50.70%

Women

000's Magazine Population

Age
14-17 4 3.70% 5.60%
18-24 4 3.00% 11.00%
25-34 4 3.70% 17.70%
35-49 13 11.10% 24.40%
50-64 37 31.80% 21.90%
65+ 55 46.60% 19.50%

Social Grade

AB 7 6.20% 17.60%
C 13 11.30% 20.80%
D 20 16.80% 20.40%
E 28 23.60% 19.90%
FG 49 42.10% 21.20%

Work Status
Full-Time 21 18.20% 27.60%
Part-Time 22 19.00% 27.10%
Not Employed 74 62.90% 45.20%

Women Full Time Workers

000's Magazine Population

Personal Occupation
Professional/Manager 7 31.30% 32.30%
White Collar Workers 9 41.90% 47.60%
Community/Personal Service, Clerical/Administrative Workers, Machinery 10 48.50% 33.20%
Sales Workers, Labourers 1 5.00% 9.20%

Personal Income
Under $20,000 1 4.40% 4.30%
$20,000-$29,999 1 3.00% 5.40%
$30,000-$39,999 4 20.60% 9.40%
$40,000-$49,999 3 12.80% 13.80%
$50,000-$59,999 4 18.50% 12.90%
$60,000 + 9 40.70% 54.30%

Roy Morgan October 2015 - September 2016

