Overview

Woman’s Day is Australia’s number one weekly magazine. It is the absolute authority on Australian and international celebrities. From cover to cover, we take readers inside the stars’ lives – the good, the bad and the ugly. We show readers all the latest star trends, from fashion and beauty to homes and travel. Woman’s Day is also much loved for its relevant and real lifestyle pages that include great everyday recipes for friends and family as well as expert advice on health, fashion, beauty, homes and pets.