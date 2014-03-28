Woman’s Day

Overview

Woman’s Day is Australia’s number one weekly magazine. It is the absolute authority on Australian and international celebrities. From cover to cover, we take readers inside the stars’ lives – the good, the bad and the ugly. We show readers all the latest star trends, from fashion and beauty to homes and travel. Woman’s Day is also much loved for its relevant and real lifestyle pages that include great everyday recipes for friends and family as well as expert advice on health, fashion, beauty, homes and pets.

Rates

Ratecard

Casual Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Level 4 Level 5

Four Colour
Full Page 29,638 28,747 28,155 27,563 26,971 26,378
DPSC 59,277
Half Page 20,749
Third Page 16,300

Covers
Inside Front Cover 77,059
Outside Back Cover 38,530
Inside Back Cover 35,566

State Editions

NSW VIC QLD WA SA
Full Page Colour Only 20,140 18,700 14,385
Plate Change $ $2,550 $2,550 $2,550 $2,550 $2,550

Bound and Loose Inserts

2PP 4PP 8PP 12PP 16PP

Cost Per '000
Minimum print run 57 86 120 156 187

Signature Positions

Loading %

Specified Positions Loading (%)
Inside Front Cover Spread 30
Outside Back Cover 30
Opposite Contents FPC 25
Inside Back Cover 20
Guaranteed Positioning 10
Hot Gossip 20

Advertorial Production Costs

Spend

FPC Advertorial
1 Stock Shot 4,080
2 Stock Shot 5,160
1/2 Day Shoot/1 Model 7,200

DPS Advertorial
1 Stock Shot 5,040
2 Stock Shots 6,240
1/2 Day Shoot/2 Models 8,520
1/2 Day Shoot/Still Life Only 6,840

TPV
1 Stock Shot 2,760

Digital

Tier 2
Leaderboard 728 x 90 $40/000
Medium Rectangle 300 x 250 $60/000
Email Newsletters - Solus eDM $2,000-per wk

2.5cm Strip
$7,500

2.5cm Strip Spread
$15,000

Quarter Page DPS

$27,000
Specifications

Specifications

Bleed (h x w) Trim (h x w) Type (h x w)

Insertions
Full Page 310 x 231 mm 300 x 221 mm 276 x 198 mm
Double Page Spread 310 x 231 mm 300 x 221 mm 276 x 198 mm
Half Page Vertical 310 x 118 mm 300 x 108 mm 276 x 84 mm
Half Page Horizontal 157 x 231mm 147 x 221 mm 123 x 198 mm
Half Page Horizontal Spread 157 x 231 mm 147 x 221 mm 123 x 198 mm
Third Page Vertical 310 x 80 mm 300 x 70 mm 276 x 58 mm
Third Page Horizontal 106 x 231 mm 96 x 221 mm 84 x 198 mm
Third Page Horizontal Spread 106 x 231 mm 96 x 221 mm 84 x 198 mm
2.5cm Strip 35 x 231 mm 25 x 221 mm 15 x 198 mm
2.5cm Strip Spread 35 x 231 mm 25 x 221 mm 15 x 198 mm
1/4 Page 160 x 120.5 mm 150 x 110.5 mm 135 x 95 mm
Right Angle 310 x 231 mm 300 x 221 mm 276 x 198 mm
Left Angle 310 x 231 mm 300 x 221 mm 276 x 198 mm
Quarter Page DPS 81mm x 231mm 71mm x 221mm

Profile

Readership

000's Magazine Population

All People
Men 210 15.80% 49.30%
Women 1,123 84.20% 50.70%

Women

000's Magazine Population

Age
14-17 63 5.60% 5.60%
18-24 95 8.50% 11.00%
25-34 128 11.40% 17.70%
35-49 249 22.20% 24.40%
50-64 297 26.40% 21.90%
65+ 291 25.90% 19.50%

Social Grade

AB 147 13.10% 17.60%
C 199 17.70% 20.80%
D 215 19.10% 20.40%
E 244 21.80% 19.90%
FG 317 28.20% 21.20%

Work Status
Full-Time 255 22.70% 27.60%
Part-Time 310 27.60% 27.10%
Not Employed 557 49.60% 45.20%

Women Full Time Workers

000's Magazine Population

Personal Occupation
Professional/Manager 68 26.60% 32.30%
White Collar Workers 125 49.00% 47.60%
Community/Personal Service, Clerical/Administrative Workers, Machinery 98 38.30% 33.20%
Sales Workers, Labourers 27 10.70% 9.20%

Personal Income
Under $20,000 10 4.00% 4.30%
$20,000-$29,999 17 6.70% 5.40%
$30,000-$39,999 30 11.60% 9.40%
$40,000-$49,999 38 14.80% 13.80%
$50,000-$59,999 40 15.80% 12.90%
$60,000 + 120 47.10% 54.30%

Roy Morgan October 2015 - September 2016
Deadlines

Issue Name On Sale Date Booking Deadline Advertorial And Broken Space Deadline Material Deadline Inserts To Printer Deadline Cancellation Deadline Product Code Confirming Special Order Deadline
Woman's Day 051216 28 Nov 2016 14 Nov 2016 03 Nov 2016 16 Nov 2016 30 Sep 2016
Woman's Day 121216 05 Dec 2016 21 Nov 2016 10 Nov 2016 23 Nov 2016 07 Oct 2016
Woman's Day 191216 12 Dec 2016 28 Nov 2016 17 Nov 2016 30 Nov 2016 14 Oct 2016
Woman's Day Dec 2016 Special 19 Dec 2016 05 Dec 2016 24 Nov 2016 07 Dec 2016 21 Oct 2016
Woman's Day 090117 02 Jan 2017 16 Dec 2016 08 Dec 2016 20 Dec 2016 04 Nov 2016
Woman's Day 160117 09 Jan 2017 21 Dec 2016 15 Dec 2016 28 Dec 2016 11 Nov 2016
Woman's Day 230117 16 Jan 2017 30 Dec 2016 22 Dec 2016 04 Jan 2017 18 Nov 2016
Woman's Day 300117 23 Jan 2017 09 Jan 2017 29 Dec 2016 11 Jan 2017 25 Nov 2016
Woman's Day 060217 30 Jan 2017 16 Jan 2017 05 Jan 2017 18 Jan 2017 02 Dec 2016
Woman's Day 130217 06 Feb 2017 23 Jan 2017 12 Jan 2017 25 Jan 2017 09 Dec 2016
Woman's Day 200217 13 Feb 2017 30 Jan 2017 19 Jan 2017 01 Feb 2017 16 Dec 2016
Woman's Day 270217 20 Feb 2017 06 Feb 2017 26 Jan 2017 08 Feb 2017 23 Dec 2016
Woman's Day 060317 27 Feb 2017 13 Feb 2017 02 Feb 2017 15 Feb 2017 30 Dec 2016
Woman's Day 130317 06 Mar 2017 20 Feb 2017 09 Feb 2017 22 Feb 2017 06 Jan 2017
Woman's Day 200317 13 Mar 2017 27 Feb 2017 16 Feb 2017 01 Mar 2017 13 Jan 2017
Woman's Day 270317 20 Mar 2017 06 Mar 2017 23 Feb 2017 08 Mar 2017 20 Jan 2017
Woman's Day 030417 27 Mar 2017 13 Mar 2017 02 Mar 2017 15 Mar 2017 27 Jan 2017
Woman's Day 100417 03 Apr 2017 20 Mar 2017 09 Mar 2017 22 Mar 2017 03 Feb 2017
Woman's Day 170417 10 Apr 2017 27 Mar 2017 16 Mar 2017 29 Mar 2017 10 Feb 2017
Woman's Day 240417 17 Apr 2017 03 Apr 2017 23 Mar 2017 05 Apr 2017 17 Feb 2017
Woman's Day 010517 24 Apr 2017 10 Apr 2017 30 Mar 2017 12 Apr 2017 24 Feb 2017
Woman's Day 080517 01 May 2017 17 Apr 2017 06 Apr 2017 19 Apr 2017 03 Mar 2017
Woman's Day 150517 08 May 2017 24 Apr 2017 13 Apr 2017 26 Apr 2017 10 Mar 2017
Woman's Day 220517 15 May 2017 01 May 2017 20 Apr 2017 03 May 2017 17 Mar 2017
Woman's Day 290517 22 May 2017 08 May 2017 27 Apr 2017 10 May 2017 24 Mar 2017
Woman's Day 050617 29 May 2017 15 May 2017 04 May 2017 17 May 2017 31 Mar 2017
Woman's Day 120617 05 Jun 2017 22 May 2017 11 May 2017 24 May 2017 07 Apr 2017
Woman's Day 190617 12 Jun 2017 29 May 2017 18 May 2017 31 May 2017 13 Apr 2017
Woman's Day 260617 19 Jun 2017 05 Jun 2017 25 May 2017 07 Jun 2017 21 Apr 2017

