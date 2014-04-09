WhichCar

  • Jargon Free

    Simple, clear and trustworthy advice

  • 60+ years’ experience

    Drawing from Australia’s most loved motoring brands

  • Any Device

    Any Time

Overview

Welcome to WhichCar - the ultimate new-car comparison site. We're here to help you find the perfect car, and to arm you with the information you need to ensure your new car purchase is a wise one.

Our team of specialists has over 60 years of experience reviewing cars, so you can be sure they'll cut through the jargon and hype to offer you simple, clear and trustworthy advice. Think of us as your friendly automotive advisors, here to give you honest, easy-to-understand and authentic information.

WhichCar reviews are sourced from three of Australia's most respected and trusted motoring brands, Wheels, MOTOR and 4X4 Australia.

Key Contacts: WhichCar

  • Bauer Switch

    Phone: (02) 9282 8000

    Email:

Media Kit

Contacts

First Name Last Name Position Phone Number Email Address
Matthew Rice Group Sales Manager � Motoring 0404 672 196 matt.rice@bauertrader.com.au
Julia-Maree Mckendry Dealer Manager 0421 234 831 J.mckendry@bauer-media.com.au

Download as pdf

Add to my media kit

Similar Brands

Brand

Unique Cars
Brand

4x4

Brand

Wheels
Brand

MOTOR

Website Terms Privacy

© Copyright Bauer Media Pty Limited All Rights Reserved

×

Instructions

What is a media kit?

A Media Kit contains specific brand and audience information for all available Bauer brand platforms across magazine, web and social.

The Media Kit Builder has been designed for media agencies and marketers to assist in the media planning process. It has been designed as strategic tool to assist in the process and is not intended as an end-to-end planning solution. For further information, contact our dedicated Bauer Media Sales Team.

0 brand(s) in your media kit

Download or Email Media Kit