For almost 25 years now, The Picture has been the average Aussie bloke’s first stop for funny local stories, jokes, stunning nude girls, bizarre photos, puzzles with swear words in them and advice columns written by strippers. A weekly magazine squarely aimed at anyone who has a sense of humour and likes looking at women without their clothes on. There isn’t another mag on the planet that looks at the world the way we do: through a pair of beer goggles. The Picture – don’t let the name fool you. There are words in it, too.

Rates

Ratecard

Casual 6x 12x 24x 48x

Four Colour
Full Page 4,400 4,180 3,960 3,740 3,520
Double Page Spread 8,800 8,360 7,920 7,480 7,040
Half Page 2,860 2,715 2,575 2,430 2,290
Third Page 2,200 2,090 1,980 1,870 1,760
Two Thirds Page Vertical 3,520 3,345 3,170 2,990 2,815
Specifications

Specifications

Bleed (h x w) Trim (h x w) Type (h x w)

Insertions
Full Page 307 x 220 mm 297 x 210 mm 273 x 186 mm
Double Page Spread 307 x 220 mm 297 x 210 mm 273 x 186 mm
Half Page Horizontal 132 x 196 mm 122 x 186 mm 146 x 210 mm

Deadlines

Issue Name On Sale Date Booking Deadline Advertorial And Broken Space Deadline Material Deadline Inserts To Printer Deadline Cancellation Deadline Product Code Confirming Special Order Deadline
The Picture 121216 28 Nov 2016 04 Nov 2016 04 Nov 2016 10 Nov 2016 23 Sep 2016 15 Nov 2016
The Picture 261216 12 Dec 2016 18 Nov 2016 18 Nov 2016 24 Nov 2016 07 Oct 2016 29 Nov 2016
The Picture 090117 22 Dec 2016 30 Nov 2016 28 Nov 2016 02 Dec 2016 19 Oct 2016 09 Dec 2016
The Picture 230117 09 Jan 2017 15 Dec 2016 15 Dec 2016 19 Dec 2016 04 Nov 2016 19 Dec 2016
The Picture 060217 23 Jan 2017 21 Dec 2016 21 Dec 2016 05 Jan 2017 18 Nov 2016 10 Jan 2017
The Picture 200217 06 Feb 2017 13 Jan 2017 13 Jan 2017 19 Jan 2017 02 Dec 2016 24 Jan 2017
The Picture 060317 20 Feb 2017 27 Jan 2017 27 Jan 2017 02 Feb 2017 16 Dec 2016 07 Feb 2017
The Picture 200317 06 Mar 2017 10 Feb 2017 10 Feb 2017 16 Feb 2017 30 Dec 2016 21 Feb 2017
The Picture 030417 20 Mar 2017 24 Feb 2017 24 Feb 2017 02 Mar 2017 13 Jan 2017 07 Mar 2017
The Picture 170417 03 Apr 2017 10 Mar 2017 10 Mar 2017 16 Mar 2017 27 Jan 2017 21 Mar 2017
The Picture 010517 17 Apr 2017 24 Mar 2017 24 Mar 2017 30 Mar 2017 10 Feb 2017 04 Apr 2017
The Picture 150517 01 May 2017 07 Apr 2017 07 Apr 2017 13 Apr 2017 24 Feb 2017 18 Apr 2017
The Picture 290517 15 May 2017 21 Apr 2017 21 Apr 2017 27 Apr 2017 10 Mar 2017 02 May 2017
The Picture 120617 29 May 2017 05 May 2017 05 May 2017 11 May 2017 24 Mar 2017 16 May 2017
The Picture 260617 12 Jun 2017 19 May 2017 19 May 2017 25 May 2017 07 Apr 2017 30 May 2017
Contacts

First Name Last Name Position Phone Number Email Address
Patrick Campbell Advertising Manager (02) 9282 8369 pcampbell@bauer-media.com.au
Sally Jefferys Advertising Co-ordinator- Production Services 02 8116 9385 SJefferys@Bauer-media.com.au
Profile

Readership

000's Magazine Population

All People
Men 36 67.80% 49.30%
Women 17 32.20% 50.70%

All People

000's Magazine Population

Age
14-17 6 11.40% 5.80%
18-24 6 10.90% 11.40%
25-34 17 32.60% 17.80%
35-49 17 33.00% 24.40%
50-64 5 9.50% 21.90%
65+ 1 2.60% 18.60%

Social Grade

AB 3 6.40% 20.00%
C 10 19.00% 20.00%
D 16 29.90% 20.00%
E 8 16.10% 20.00%
FG 15 28.60% 20.00%

Work Status
Full-Time 25 46.90% 38.40%
Part-Time 9 16.40% 21.10%
Not Employed 19 36.70% 40.60%

All People & Full Time Workers

000's Magazine Population

Personal Occupation
Professional/Manager 3 11.40% 35.80%
White Collar Workers 4 18.30% 30.10%
Community/Personal Service, Clerical/Administrative Workers, Machinery 5 20.60% 25.10%
Sales Workers, Labourers 6 23.00% 10.10%

Personal Income
Under $20,000 0 1.90% 3.80%
$20,000-$29,999 - 4.40%
$30,000-$39,999 3 12.80% 7.40%
$40,000-$49,999 1 4.90% 11.90%
$50,000-$59,999 6 23.40% 12.30%
$60,000 + 14 57.00% 60.20%

Roy Morgan October 2015 - September 2016

Download as pdf

Add to my media kit

