Overview

Take 5 is a weekly mix of exciting and emotional real-life stories, 40 puzzle prizes, and a good mix of traditional women’s magazine fare. Each week, we tell stories of scandal, betrayal, love and loss, from quirky and fun tales to heartbreaking accounts of tragedy and crime. Written in their own voice, the magazine is a conduit for the readers to tell each other their stories, share their experiences and dream about winning a puzzle prize.