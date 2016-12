Overview

Time-poor parents and parents-to-be are keen to gain some understanding of the needs of their new baby and they greet Shopping For Baby with enthusiasm, because it’s the only place where they can get impartial, accurate advice about every product in every category of the parenting market. Shopping For Baby is not only the biggest and most comprehensive guide of its kind, it is the only publication that helps parents decide what to buy, where to get it and how much to spend.