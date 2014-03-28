SHOP Til You Drop

  • 100% shopping

    online

  • Australia's most accessible

    fashion magazine, turning readers into shoppers

  • Net increase

    in sales and web traffic

Overview

SHOP Til You Drop is Australia’s highest selling and most accessible fashion magazine, as well as being a digital shopping experience and a strong social media influencer. We’re about real women wearing real clothes and styling their lives in a way that’s easy and achievable – and we talk to women in a tone that’s fun, not fearsome. We’re Australia’s foremost experts on the art of shopping; insider tips about what’s just dropped into stores and where to find bargains, both on and offline. Happy shopping!

Announcement

BAUER MEDIA INTRODUCES ‘NOW TO LOVE’

Announcement

SHOP TIL YOU DROP REVIVES MINI-MAGAZINES WITH THE RETURN OF SHOP WEDDINGS

Announcement

WESTFIELD BRANDSPACE TO PARTNER WITH AUSTRALIA’S ULTIMATE FASHION AND BEAUTY EXPERIENCE
Announcement

ALISSA THOMAS APPOINTED EDITOR OF SHOP TIL YOU DROP

Key Contacts: SHOP Til You Drop

Media Kit

Rates

Ratecard

Casual Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Level 4 Level 5

Four Colour
Full Page 9,270 8,992 8,714 8,436 7,540 7,878
Double Page Spread 18,540
Third Page 6,024

Covers
Inside Front Cover 24,100
Outside Back Cover 12,052
Inside Back Cover 10,662

Bound and Loose Inserts

2PP 4PP 8PP 12PP 16PP

Cost Per '000
Minimum print run 120 187 262 341 408

Signature Positions

Loading %

Specified Positions Loading (%)
Guaranteed Positioning 10
DPS Prior Contents 20
Signature Sites 20
First and Second Section Break 15

Directory Rates

Casual
3 units Quarter page square 1,900
3 units quarter page strip 1,900
1/5 horizontal strip 1,000

Digital

Tier 2
Ad Placements $30
Tower 120 x 240 $40
Leaderboard 728 x 90 $40
Wide Skyscraper 160 x 600 $40
Medium Rectangle 300 x 250 $60
Email Newsletters - Solus eDM $8,500
EDm Advertising $3,500
Half Page $3,500
Basic Website Competition Page $2,600
Specifications

Specifications

Bleed (h x w) Trim (h x w) Type (h x w)

Insertions
Full Page 285 x 220mm 275 x 210mm 265 x 200mm
Double Page Spread 285 x 220mm 275 x 210mm 265 x 200mm
Profile

Readership

000's Magazine Population

All People
Men 8 12.90% 49.30%
Women 54 87.10% 50.70%

Women

000's Magazine Population

Age
14-17 6 10.70% 5.60%
18-24 12 22.20% 11.00%
25-34 14 26.30% 17.70%
35-49 12 21.70% 24.40%
50-64 9 16.90% 21.90%
65+ 1 2.20% 19.50%

Social Grade

AB 15 27.70% 17.60%
C 14 26.20% 20.80%
D 11 20.60% 20.40%
E 12 23.00% 19.90%
FG 1 2.50% 21.20%

Work Status
Full-Time 20 37.90% 27.60%
Part-Time 22 40.40% 27.10%
Not Employed 12 21.80% 45.20%

Women Full Time Workers

000's Magazine Population

Personal Occupation
Professional/Manager 7 33.60% 32.30%
White Collar Workers 12 59.30% 47.60%
Community/Personal Service, Clerical/Administrative Workers, Machinery 5 23.00% 33.20%
Sales Workers, Labourers 2 11.60% 9.20%

Personal Income
Under $20,000 1 3.30% 4.30%
$20,000-$29,999 1 3.40% 5.40%
$30,000-$39,999 1 5.50% 9.40%
$40,000-$49,999 3 13.60% 13.80%
$50,000-$59,999 4 20.50% 12.90%
$60,000 + 11 53.70% 54.30%

Roy Morgan October 2015 - September 2016
Deadlines

Issue Name On Sale Date Booking Deadline Advertorial And Broken Space Deadline Material Deadline Inserts To Printer Deadline Cancellation Deadline Product Code Confirming Special Order Deadline
Shop Til You Drop Aut-17 13 Mar 2017 13 Feb 2017 13 Feb 2017 17 Feb 2017 20 Jan 2017
Shop Til You Drop Win-17 15 May 2017 17 Apr 2017 17 Apr 2017 21 Apr 2017 24 Mar 2017
Contacts

First Name Last Name Position Phone Number Email Address
Annii Hirst Commercial Category Manager (02) 8622 9231 AHirst@bauer-media.com.au
Rebecca Lawrie QLD Sales Director (07) 3101 6630 RLawrie@bauer-media.com.au
Jo Clasby NSW Sales Director (02) 9282 8726 JClasby@bauer-media.com.au
Andrea Salmon VIC Sales Director (03) 9823 6341 ASalmon@bauer-media.com.au
Nabula El Mourid SA Sales Manager (08) 8267 5032 NElMourid@bauer-media.com.au

Download as pdf

Add to my media kit

Similar Brands

Brand

ELLE Australia
Brand

Dolly
Brand

Cosmopolitan

Brand

Harper’s BAZAAR
Website Terms Privacy

© Copyright Bauer Media Pty Limited All Rights Reserved

×

Instructions

What is a media kit?

A Media Kit contains specific brand and audience information for all available Bauer brand platforms across magazine, web and social.

The Media Kit Builder has been designed for media agencies and marketers to assist in the media planning process. It has been designed as strategic tool to assist in the process and is not intended as an end-to-end planning solution. For further information, contact our dedicated Bauer Media Sales Team.

0 brand(s) in your media kit

Download or Email Media Kit