Social Media

The SHOP Til You Drop social presence is stronger than any other wholly Australian fashion magazine, a testament to the strength of our brand. With over 270,000 Facebook likes, 46,000 Instagram followers and 34,000 Twitter followers we know how to connect to our readers in an instant. Our Instagram account is a peek inside SHOP’s world; featuring weekly #manimonday, #tuesdayshoesday #thursdaysplurgeday #foodiefriday and more, all of which have been instrumental in driving interaction since our quarterly relaunch. Facebook is a consistent driver to our online boutique and we regularly support the brands SHOP loves via all three mediums.