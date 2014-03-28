Overview
SHOP Til You Drop is Australia’s highest selling and most accessible fashion magazine, as well as being a digital shopping experience and a strong social media influencer. We’re about real women wearing real clothes and styling their lives in a way that’s easy and achievable – and we talk to women in a tone that’s fun, not fearsome. We’re Australia’s foremost experts on the art of shopping; insider tips about what’s just dropped into stores and where to find bargains, both on and offline. Happy shopping!