Rugby League Week

  • 45 years

    of history

  • Australia’s most widely-read rugby league magazine

    magazine in Australia

  • Founder of the

    Rugby League Immortals

Overview

Rugby League Week is among the most iconic rugby league brands in Australia. From the biggest scoops to the best columnists to the most absorbing features, it has been the league-lovers’ bible since 1970.

News

Key Contacts: Rugby League Week

Media Kit

Rates

Ratecard

Casual 3x 6x 12x 24x 36x

Four Colour
Full Page 3,090 2,935 2,781 2,626 2,472 2,317
Double Page Spread 5,871 5,716 5,562 5,407 5,314 4,944
Half Page 1,854 1,781 1,699 1,622 1,545 1,472
Third Page 1,421 1,390 1,359 1,328 1,297 1,236
Quarter Page 1,236 1,205 1,184 1,1033 1,081 1,019
Strip Ads 618 556 525 494 468 432
Club Ads 432 412 391 370 350 329

Signature Positions

Loading %

Specified Positions Loading (%)
Inside Back Cover 25
Outside Back Cover 30
Guaranteed Positioning 15
Advertorial 100
Specifications

Specifications

Bleed (h x w) Trim (h x w) Type (h x w)

Insertions
Full Page 322 x 285 mm 312 x 275 mm 285 x 250 mm
Double Page Spread 322 x 285 mm 312 x 275 mm 285 x 250 mm
1/2 Page Vertical 322 x 147 mm 312 x 137 mm 285 x 122 mm
1/2 Page Horizontal 164 x 285 mm 154 x 275 mm 139 x 250 mm
1/2 Page Horizontal Spread 164 x 285 mm 154 x 275 mm 139 x 250 mm
1/3 Page Vertical 322 x 105 mm 312 x 95 mm 285 x 80 mm
1/3 Page Horizontal 118 x 285 mm 108 x 275 mm 93 x 250 mm
1/3 Page Horizontal Spread 118 x 285 mm 108 x 275 mm 93 x 250 mm
1/4 Page Horizontal 85 x 285 mm 75 x 275 mm 55 x 255 mm
1/4 Page Horizontal Spread 85 x 285 mm 75 x 275 mm 55 x 255 mm
1/4 Page Square 120 x 70 mm 110 x 60 mm 0 mm
Sponsorship strip 50 x 285 mm 40 x 275 mm 20 x 255 mm
Strip Ad 65 x 285 mm 55 x 275 mm 35 x 255 mm
Strip Ad Spread 65 x 285 mm 55 x 275 mm 35 x 255 mm
Profile

Readership

000's Magazine Population

All People
Men 153 75.30% 49.30%
Women 50 24.70% 50.70%

All People

000's Magazine Population

Age
14-17 46 22.60% 5.80%
18-24 24 11.70% 11.40%
25-34 48 23.60% 17.80%
35-49 50 24.60% 24.40%
50-64 25 12.40% 21.90%
65+ 10 5.10% 18.60%

Social Grade

AB 32 15.90% 20.00%
C 34 16.60% 20.00%
D 45 22.20% 20.00%
E 47 23.30% 20.00%
FG 45 22.00% 20.00%

Work Status
Full-Time 92 45.60% 38.40%
Part-Time 37 18.20% 21.10%
Not Employed 73 36.20% 40.60%

All People & Full Time Workers

000's Magazine Population

Personal Occupation
Professional/Manager 23 25.20% 35.80%
White Collar Workers 27 29.00% 30.10%
Community/Personal Service, Clerical/Administrative Workers, Machinery 32 34.70% 25.10%
Sales Workers, Labourers 13 13.90% 10.10%

Personal Income
Under $20,000 8 8.40% 3.80%
$20,000-$29,999 0 0.50% 4.40%
$30,000-$39,999 5 5.00% 7.40%
$40,000-$49,999 12 12.80% 11.90%
$50,000-$59,999 13 13.90% 12.30%
$60,000 + 55 59.30% 60.20%

Roy Morgan October 2015 - September 2016
Deadlines

Issue Name On Sale Date Booking Deadline Advertorial And Broken Space Deadline Material Deadline Inserts To Printer Deadline Cancellation Deadline Product Code Confirming Special Order Deadline
Rugby League Week Sum Spec 16 24 Nov 2016 15 Nov 2016 11 Nov 2016 17 Nov 2016 18 Oct 2016 15 Nov 2016
Rugby League Week 120117 12 Jan 2017 03 Jan 2017 30 Dec 2016 05 Jan 2017 06 Dec 2016 03 Jan 2017
Rugby League Week 090217 09 Feb 2017 31 Jan 2017 27 Jan 2017 02 Feb 2017 03 Jan 2017 31 Jan 2017
Rugby League Week 160217 16 Feb 2017 07 Feb 2017 03 Feb 2017 09 Feb 2017 10 Jan 2017 07 Feb 2017
Rugby League Week 230217 23 Feb 2017 14 Feb 2017 10 Feb 2017 16 Feb 2017 17 Jan 2017 14 Feb 2017
Rugby League Week 020317 02 Mar 2017 21 Feb 2017 17 Feb 2017 23 Feb 2017 24 Jan 2017 21 Feb 2017
Rugby League Week 090317 09 Mar 2017 28 Feb 2017 24 Feb 2017 02 Mar 2017 31 Jan 2017 28 Feb 2017
Rugby League Week 160317 16 Mar 2017 07 Mar 2017 03 Mar 2017 09 Mar 2017 07 Feb 2017 07 Mar 2017
Rugby League Week 230317 23 Mar 2017 14 Mar 2017 10 Mar 2017 16 Mar 2017 14 Feb 2017 14 Mar 2017
Rugby League Week 300317 30 Mar 2017 21 Mar 2017 17 Mar 2017 23 Mar 2017 21 Feb 2017 21 Mar 2017
Rugby League Week 060417 06 Apr 2017 28 Mar 2017 24 Mar 2017 30 Mar 2017 28 Feb 2017 28 Mar 2017
Rugby League Week 130417 13 Apr 2017 04 Apr 2017 31 Mar 2017 06 Apr 2017 07 Mar 2017 04 Apr 2017
Rugby League Week 200417 20 Apr 2017 11 Apr 2017 07 Apr 2017 13 Apr 2017 14 Mar 2017 11 Apr 2017
Rugby League Week 270417 27 Apr 2017 18 Apr 2017 13 Apr 2017 20 Apr 2017 21 Mar 2017 18 Apr 2017
Rugby League Week 040517 04 May 2017 25 Apr 2017 21 Apr 2017 27 Apr 2017 28 Mar 2017 24 Apr 2017
Rugby League Week 110517 11 May 2017 02 May 2017 28 Apr 2017 04 May 2017 04 Apr 2017 02 May 2017
Rugby League Week 180517 18 May 2017 09 May 2017 05 May 2017 11 May 2017 11 Apr 2017 09 May 2017
Rugby League Week 250517 25 May 2017 16 May 2017 12 May 2017 18 May 2017 18 Apr 2017 16 May 2017
Rugby League Week 010617 01 Jun 2017 23 May 2017 19 May 2017 25 May 2017 25 Apr 2017 23 May 2017
Rugby League Week 080617 08 Jun 2017 30 May 2017 26 May 2017 01 Jun 2017 02 May 2017 30 May 2017
Rugby League Week 150617 15 Jun 2017 06 Jun 2017 02 Jun 2017 08 Jun 2017 09 May 2017 06 Jun 2017
Rugby League Week 220617 22 Jun 2017 13 Jun 2017 09 Jun 2017 15 Jun 2017 16 May 2017 13 Jun 2017
Contacts

First Name Last Name Position Phone Number Email Address
Ben Wurzer Brand Manager (02) 9288 9608 BWurzer@bauer-media.com.au
Rebecca Lawrie QLD Sales Director (07) 3101 6630 RLawrie@bauer-media.com.au
Jo Clasby NSW Sales Director (02) 9282 8726 JClasby@bauer-media.com.au
Andrea Salmon VIC Sales Director (03) 9823 6341 ASalmon@bauer-media.com.au
Nabula El Mourid SA Sales Manager (08) 8267 5032 NElMourid@bauer-media.com.au

