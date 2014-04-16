Overview
Rugby League Week is among the most iconic rugby league brands in Australia. From the biggest scoops to the best columnists to the most absorbing features, it has been the league-lovers’ bible since 1970.
|Casual
|3x
|6x
|12x
|24x
|36x
|
Four Colour
|Full Page
|3,090
|2,935
|2,781
|2,626
|2,472
|2,317
|Double Page Spread
|5,871
|5,716
|5,562
|5,407
|5,314
|4,944
|Half Page
|1,854
|1,781
|1,699
|1,622
|1,545
|1,472
|Third Page
|1,421
|1,390
|1,359
|1,328
|1,297
|1,236
|Quarter Page
|1,236
|1,205
|1,184
|1,1033
|1,081
|1,019
|Strip Ads
|618
|556
|525
|494
|468
|432
|Club Ads
|432
|412
|391
|370
|350
|329
|Loading %
|
Specified Positions Loading (%)
|Inside Back Cover
|25
|Outside Back Cover
|30
|Guaranteed Positioning
|15
|Advertorial
|100
|Bleed (h x w)
|Trim (h x w)
|Type (h x w)
|
Insertions
|Full Page
|322 x 285 mm
|312 x 275 mm
|285 x 250 mm
|Double Page Spread
|322 x 285 mm
|312 x 275 mm
|285 x 250 mm
|1/2 Page Vertical
|322 x 147 mm
|312 x 137 mm
|285 x 122 mm
|1/2 Page Horizontal
|164 x 285 mm
|154 x 275 mm
|139 x 250 mm
|1/2 Page Horizontal Spread
|164 x 285 mm
|154 x 275 mm
|139 x 250 mm
|1/3 Page Vertical
|322 x 105 mm
|312 x 95 mm
|285 x 80 mm
|1/3 Page Horizontal
|118 x 285 mm
|108 x 275 mm
|93 x 250 mm
|1/3 Page Horizontal Spread
|118 x 285 mm
|108 x 275 mm
|93 x 250 mm
|1/4 Page Horizontal
|85 x 285 mm
|75 x 275 mm
|55 x 255 mm
|1/4 Page Horizontal Spread
|85 x 285 mm
|75 x 275 mm
|55 x 255 mm
|1/4 Page Square
|120 x 70 mm
|110 x 60 mm
|0 mm
|Sponsorship strip
|50 x 285 mm
|40 x 275 mm
|20 x 255 mm
|Strip Ad
|65 x 285 mm
|55 x 275 mm
|35 x 255 mm
|Strip Ad Spread
|65 x 285 mm
|55 x 275 mm
|35 x 255 mm
|000's
|Magazine
|Population
|
All People
|Men
|153
|75.30%
|49.30%
|Women
|50
|24.70%
|50.70%
|000's
|Magazine
|Population
|
Age
|14-17
|46
|22.60%
|5.80%
|18-24
|24
|11.70%
|11.40%
|25-34
|48
|23.60%
|17.80%
|35-49
|50
|24.60%
|24.40%
|50-64
|25
|12.40%
|21.90%
|65+
|10
|5.10%
|18.60%
|
Social Grade
|AB
|32
|15.90%
|20.00%
|C
|34
|16.60%
|20.00%
|D
|45
|22.20%
|20.00%
|E
|47
|23.30%
|20.00%
|FG
|45
|22.00%
|20.00%
|
Work Status
|Full-Time
|92
|45.60%
|38.40%
|Part-Time
|37
|18.20%
|21.10%
|Not Employed
|73
|36.20%
|40.60%
|000's
|Magazine
|Population
|
Personal Occupation
|Professional/Manager
|23
|25.20%
|35.80%
|White Collar Workers
|27
|29.00%
|30.10%
|Community/Personal Service, Clerical/Administrative Workers, Machinery
|32
|34.70%
|25.10%
|Sales Workers, Labourers
|13
|13.90%
|10.10%
|
Personal Income
|Under $20,000
|8
|8.40%
|3.80%
|$20,000-$29,999
|0
|0.50%
|4.40%
|$30,000-$39,999
|5
|5.00%
|7.40%
|$40,000-$49,999
|12
|12.80%
|11.90%
|$50,000-$59,999
|13
|13.90%
|12.30%
|$60,000 +
|55
|59.30%
|60.20%
|Issue Name
|On Sale Date
|Booking Deadline
|Advertorial And Broken Space Deadline
|Material Deadline
|Inserts To Printer Deadline
|Cancellation Deadline
|Product Code
|Confirming Special Order Deadline
|Rugby League Week Sum Spec 16
|24 Nov 2016
|15 Nov 2016
|11 Nov 2016
|17 Nov 2016
|18 Oct 2016
|15 Nov 2016
|Rugby League Week 120117
|12 Jan 2017
|03 Jan 2017
|30 Dec 2016
|05 Jan 2017
|06 Dec 2016
|03 Jan 2017
|Rugby League Week 090217
|09 Feb 2017
|31 Jan 2017
|27 Jan 2017
|02 Feb 2017
|03 Jan 2017
|31 Jan 2017
|Rugby League Week 160217
|16 Feb 2017
|07 Feb 2017
|03 Feb 2017
|09 Feb 2017
|10 Jan 2017
|07 Feb 2017
|Rugby League Week 230217
|23 Feb 2017
|14 Feb 2017
|10 Feb 2017
|16 Feb 2017
|17 Jan 2017
|14 Feb 2017
|Rugby League Week 020317
|02 Mar 2017
|21 Feb 2017
|17 Feb 2017
|23 Feb 2017
|24 Jan 2017
|21 Feb 2017
|Rugby League Week 090317
|09 Mar 2017
|28 Feb 2017
|24 Feb 2017
|02 Mar 2017
|31 Jan 2017
|28 Feb 2017
|Rugby League Week 160317
|16 Mar 2017
|07 Mar 2017
|03 Mar 2017
|09 Mar 2017
|07 Feb 2017
|07 Mar 2017
|Rugby League Week 230317
|23 Mar 2017
|14 Mar 2017
|10 Mar 2017
|16 Mar 2017
|14 Feb 2017
|14 Mar 2017
|Rugby League Week 300317
|30 Mar 2017
|21 Mar 2017
|17 Mar 2017
|23 Mar 2017
|21 Feb 2017
|21 Mar 2017
|Rugby League Week 060417
|06 Apr 2017
|28 Mar 2017
|24 Mar 2017
|30 Mar 2017
|28 Feb 2017
|28 Mar 2017
|Rugby League Week 130417
|13 Apr 2017
|04 Apr 2017
|31 Mar 2017
|06 Apr 2017
|07 Mar 2017
|04 Apr 2017
|Rugby League Week 200417
|20 Apr 2017
|11 Apr 2017
|07 Apr 2017
|13 Apr 2017
|14 Mar 2017
|11 Apr 2017
|Rugby League Week 270417
|27 Apr 2017
|18 Apr 2017
|13 Apr 2017
|20 Apr 2017
|21 Mar 2017
|18 Apr 2017
|Rugby League Week 040517
|04 May 2017
|25 Apr 2017
|21 Apr 2017
|27 Apr 2017
|28 Mar 2017
|24 Apr 2017
|Rugby League Week 110517
|11 May 2017
|02 May 2017
|28 Apr 2017
|04 May 2017
|04 Apr 2017
|02 May 2017
|Rugby League Week 180517
|18 May 2017
|09 May 2017
|05 May 2017
|11 May 2017
|11 Apr 2017
|09 May 2017
|Rugby League Week 250517
|25 May 2017
|16 May 2017
|12 May 2017
|18 May 2017
|18 Apr 2017
|16 May 2017
|Rugby League Week 010617
|01 Jun 2017
|23 May 2017
|19 May 2017
|25 May 2017
|25 Apr 2017
|23 May 2017
|Rugby League Week 080617
|08 Jun 2017
|30 May 2017
|26 May 2017
|01 Jun 2017
|02 May 2017
|30 May 2017
|Rugby League Week 150617
|15 Jun 2017
|06 Jun 2017
|02 Jun 2017
|08 Jun 2017
|09 May 2017
|06 Jun 2017
|Rugby League Week 220617
|22 Jun 2017
|13 Jun 2017
|09 Jun 2017
|15 Jun 2017
|16 May 2017
|13 Jun 2017
|First Name
|Last Name
|Position
|Phone Number
|Email Address
|Ben
|Wurzer
|Brand Manager
|(02) 9288 9608
|BWurzer@bauer-media.com.au
|Rebecca
|Lawrie
|QLD Sales Director
|(07) 3101 6630
|RLawrie@bauer-media.com.au
|Jo
|Clasby
|NSW Sales Director
|(02) 9282 8726
|JClasby@bauer-media.com.au
|Andrea
|Salmon
|VIC Sales Director
|(03) 9823 6341
|ASalmon@bauer-media.com.au
|Nabula
|El Mourid
|SA Sales Manager
|(08) 8267 5032
|NElMourid@bauer-media.com.au
