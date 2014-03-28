Real Living

Overview

Real Living is an authentic, fashion-forward lifestyle brand that inspires and empowers readers to live a more stylish life.

Announcement

EMMA VIDGEN APPOINTED EDITOR OF REAL LIVING
Research Article

Rethink How We Live
Announcement

BAUER MEDIA WINS BIG AT THE 2014 AUSTRALIAN MAGAZINE AWARDS

Research Article

Inside Female Friendships

Key Contacts: Real Living

Media Kit

Rates

Ratecard

Casual Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Level 4

Four Colour
Full Page 6,891 6,613 6,335 6,067 5,850
Double Page Spread 13,781
Half Page 4481

Covers
Inside Front Cover 16,532
Outside Back Cover 8611
Inside Back Cover 7921

Bound and Loose Inserts

2PP 4PP 8PP 12PP 16PP 24PP+

Cost Per '000
Minimum print run 120 180 252 328 393 POA

Directory Rates

Casual 3x 6x Specifications
Quarter Single Column 570 506 453 (58mmH x 63mmW)
Half Single Column 1,112 1,003 895 (118mmH x 63mmW)
Quarter Page 1,665 1,503 1,330 (118mmH x 95.5mmW)
Half Page Vertical 3,239 2,915 2,590 (238mmH x 95.5mmW)
Half Page Horizontal 3,239 2,915 2,590 (118mmH x 193mmW)

Digital

Tier 2
Leaderboard 728 x 90 $40cpm
Medium Rectangle 300 x 250 $60cpm
Specifications

Specifications

Bleed (h x w) Trim (h x w) Type (h x w)

Insertions
Full Page 280 x 235 mm 270 x 225 mm 246 x 201 mm
Double Page Spread 280 x 235 mm 270 x 225 mm 246 x 201 mm
Half Page Vertical 280 x 222 mm 270 x 112 mm 246 x 102 mm
Half Page Horizontal 145 x 235 mm 135 x 225 mm 111 x 201 mm
Half Page Horizontal Spread 135 x 235 mm 135 x 225 mm 111 x 201 mm
Third Page Vertical 280 x 85 mm 270 x 75 mm 246 x 63 mm
Third Page Vertical Reduced 255 x 85 mm 245 x 75 mm 225 x 55 mm
Third Page Horizontal 100 x 235 mm 90 x 225 mm 78 x 201 mm
Third Page Horizontal Spread 100 x 235 mm 90 x 225 mm 78 x 201 mm
2.5cm Strip 35 x 235 mm 25 x 225 mm 15 x 201 mm
Profile

Readership

000's Magazine Population

All People
Men 27 20.80% 49.30%
Women 102 79.20% 50.70%

All People

000's Magazine Population

Age
14-17 3 2.20% 5.80%
18-24 7 5.60% 11.40%
25-34 26 20.00% 17.80%
35-49 57 44.10% 24.40%
50-64 27 20.80% 21.90%
65+ 9 7.40% 18.60%

Social Grade

AB 39 30.10% 20.00%
C 37 28.80% 20.00%
D 25 19.30% 20.00%
E 18 14.40% 20.00%
FG 10 7.50% 20.00%

Work Status
Full-Time 57 44.50% 38.40%
Part-Time 44 34.50% 21.10%
Not Employed 27 21.00% 40.60%

All People & Full Time Workers

000's Magazine Population

Personal Occupation
Professional/Manager 29 51.00% 35.80%
White Collar Workers 19 33.30% 30.10%
Community/Personal Service, Clerical/Administrative Workers, Machinery 13 23.50% 25.10%
Sales Workers, Labourers 4 7.20% 10.10%

Personal Income
Under $20,000 4 7.00% 3.80%
$20,000-$29,999 4 6.60% 4.40%
$30,000-$39,999 3 5.00% 7.40%
$40,000-$49,999 4 6.90% 11.90%
$50,000-$59,999 5 8.00% 12.30%
$60,000 + 38 66.50% 60.20%

Roy Morgan October 2015 - September 2016
Deadlines

Issue Name On Sale Date Booking Deadline Advertorial And Broken Space Deadline Material Deadline Inserts To Printer Deadline Cancellation Deadline Product Code Confirming Special Order Deadline
Real Living JAN/FEB-17 29 Dec 2016 05 Dec 2016 02 Dec 2016 07 Dec 2016 08 Nov 2016
Real Living MAR-17 13 Feb 2017 20 Jan 2017 19 Jan 2017 24 Jan 2017 21 Dec 2016
Real Living APR-17 20 Mar 2017 24 Feb 2017 23 Feb 2017 28 Feb 2017 27 Jan 2017
Real Living MAY-17 17 Apr 2017 24 Mar 2017 23 Mar 2017 28 Mar 2017 24 Feb 2017
Real Living JUN-17 22 May 2017 28 Apr 2017 27 Apr 2017 02 May 2017 31 Mar 2017
Real Living JUL-17 19 Jun 2017 26 May 2017 25 May 2017 30 May 2017 28 Apr 2017

