Emma Vidgen Editor

“Real living has been at the forefront of Australian interiors since bursting onto the scene 11 years ago. Just like its audience, Real Living is a fun, fresh, fashion-forward brand that isn’t afraid to break the rules. We are proud to have amassed a cult following thanks to our out-of-the-box approach to style and design. With a team that boasts some of the brightest young minds in the business, Real Living empowers its loyal fan base to live a more stylish life through its digital and print platforms. We are more committed than ever to delivering original, engaging content that inspires, informs and entertains our audience. Real Living celebrates creativity, independence and fun in décor, lifestyle, food and beyond.”