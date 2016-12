Overview

People magazine has now been part of Aussie life for more than 50 years, making it one of Australia’s most enduring mastheads. People is the only mag for readers who like to see ALL of their favourite celebrities. Every fortnight, People brings its audience the best and worst from the world of celebrity – the public displays of flesh, the scandals, the gossip, the nude scenes and the parties – and mixes it with the best Australian content when it comes to beautiful nude glamour.