OK! Magazine is a 100% celebrity-focused weekly with trusted news and lifestyle content covering all of the best-loved local and international stars. OK! Magazine takes readers beyond the red carpet and into the lives of the celebrities, with exclusive at-homes, in-depth interviews and first-look baby, wedding and weight-loss reveals. Lifestyle is a core pillar of OK!’s brand, and a Thursday on-sale makes it a retail-driving title that encourages readers to shop directly from the pages. OK! entertains and delights readers with the lighter side of celebrity life.

Announcement

BAUER MEDIA INTRODUCES ‘NOW TO LOVE’

Announcement

WESTFIELD BRANDSPACE TO PARTNER WITH AUSTRALIA’S ULTIMATE FASHION AND BEAUTY EXPERIENCE
Research Article

Inside Female Friendships
Announcement

CHEYENNE TOZZI ANNOUNCED AS AMBASSADOR FOR 30 DAYS OF FASHION & BEAUTY 2014

Media Kit

Rates

Ratecard

Casual 24x 36x Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Level 4

Four Colour
Full Page 11,237 10,717 10,120 9,553 8,992
Double Page Spread 22,480
Half Page 8,235
Third Page 5,928

Covers
Inside Front Cover 31,461
Outside Back Cover 15,738
Inside Back Cover 13,483
Inside Front Spread

Bound and Loose Inserts

2PP 4PP 8PP 12PP 16PP

Cost Per '000
Minimum print run 85 95 120 150 190
Specifications

Specifications

Bleed (h x w) Trim (h x w) Type (h x w)

Insertions
Full Page 285 x 232 275 x 222 251 x 198
Double Page Spread 285 x 232 275 x 222 251 x 198
Half Page Vertical 285 x 134 275 x 124 251 x 100
Half Page Horizontal 157 x 232 147 x 222 123 x 198
Third Page Vertical 285 x 97 275 x 87 251 x 63
Third Page Horizontal 115 x 232 105 x 222 81 x 198
2.5cm DPS Strip 35 x 232 25 x 222 15 x 198
2.5cm Strip 35 x 232 25 x 222 15 x 198
Quarter Page 147 x 121 137 x 111 113 x 87

Profile

Readership

000's Magazine Population

All People
Men 25 11.90% 49.30%
Women 188 88.10% 50.70%

Women

000's Magazine Population

Age
14-17 21 11.20% 5.60%
18-24 33 17.70% 11.00%
25-34 51 27.10% 17.70%
35-49 47 25.30% 24.40%
50-64 27 14.20% 21.90%
65+ 8 4.50% 19.50%

Social Grade

AB 28 14.80% 17.60%
C 39 20.60% 20.80%
D 53 28.30% 20.40%
E 39 20.60% 19.90%
FG 29 15.70% 21.20%

Work Status
Full-Time 57 30.60% 27.60%
Part-Time 62 33.10% 27.10%
Not Employed 68 36.30% 45.20%

Women Full Time Workers

000's Magazine Population

Personal Occupation
Professional/Manager 19 32.40% 32.30%
White Collar Workers 25 44.20% 47.60%
Community/Personal Service, Clerical/Administrative Workers, Machinery 24 41.60% 33.20%
Sales Workers, Labourers 4 7.80% 9.20%

Personal Income
Under $20,000 1 2.00% 4.30%
$20,000-$29,999 3 4.60% 5.40%
$30,000-$39,999 10 16.60% 9.40%
$40,000-$49,999 14 23.60% 13.80%
$50,000-$59,999 5 8.10% 12.90%
$60,000 + 26 45.10% 54.30%

Roy Morgan October 2015 - September 2016
Deadlines

Issue Name On Sale Date Booking Deadline Advertorial And Broken Space Deadline Material Deadline Inserts To Printer Deadline Cancellation Deadline Product Code Confirming Special Order Deadline
OK! Magazine 051216 24 Nov 2016 14 Nov 2016 11 Nov 2016 16 Nov 2016 04 Oct 2016
OK! Magazine 121216 01 Dec 2016 21 Nov 2016 18 Nov 2016 23 Nov 2016 11 Oct 2016
OK! Magazine 191216 08 Dec 2016 28 Nov 2016 25 Nov 2016 30 Nov 2016 18 Oct 2016
OK! Magazine 020117 Double Iss 15 Dec 2016 05 Dec 2016 02 Dec 2016 07 Dec 2016 25 Oct 2016
OK! Magazine 090117 29 Dec 2016 16 Dec 2016 15 Dec 2016 20 Dec 2016 08 Nov 2016
OK! Magazine 160117 05 Jan 2017 20 Dec 2016 21 Dec 2016 21 Dec 2016 15 Nov 2016
OK! Magazine 230117 12 Jan 2017 21 Dec 2016 30 Dec 2016 04 Jan 2017 22 Nov 2016
OK! Magazine 300117 19 Jan 2017 09 Jan 2017 06 Jan 2017 11 Jan 2017 29 Nov 2016
OK! Magazine 060217 26 Jan 2017 16 Jan 2017 13 Jan 2017 18 Jan 2017 06 Dec 2016
OK! Magazine 130217 02 Feb 2017 23 Jan 2017 20 Jan 2017 25 Jan 2017 13 Dec 2016
OK! Magazine 200217 09 Feb 2017 30 Jan 2017 27 Jan 2017 01 Feb 2017 20 Dec 2016
OK! Magazine 270217 16 Feb 2017 06 Feb 2017 03 Feb 2017 08 Feb 2017 23 Dec 2016
OK! Magazine 060317 23 Feb 2017 13 Feb 2017 10 Feb 2017 15 Feb 2017 03 Jan 2017
OK! Magazine 130317 02 Mar 2017 20 Feb 2017 17 Feb 2017 22 Feb 2017 10 Jan 2017
OK! Magazine 200317 09 Mar 2017 27 Feb 2017 24 Feb 2017 01 Mar 2017 17 Jan 2017
OK! Magazine 270317 16 Mar 2017 06 Mar 2017 03 Mar 2017 08 Mar 2017 24 Jan 2017
OK! Magazine 030417 23 Mar 2017 13 Mar 2017 10 Mar 2017 15 Mar 2017 31 Jan 2017
OK! Magazine 100417 30 Mar 2017 20 Mar 2017 17 Mar 2017 22 Mar 2017 07 Feb 2017
OK! Magazine 240417 Double Iss 06 Apr 2017 27 Mar 2017 24 Mar 2017 29 Mar 2017 14 Feb 2017
OK! Magazine 010517 20 Apr 2017 10 Apr 2017 07 Apr 2017 12 Apr 2017 28 Feb 2017
OK! Magazine 080517 27 Apr 2017 17 Apr 2017 13 Apr 2017 19 Apr 2017 07 Mar 2017
OK! Magazine 150517 04 May 2017 24 Apr 2017 21 Apr 2017 26 Apr 2017 14 Mar 2017
OK! Magazine 220517 11 May 2017 01 May 2017 28 Apr 2017 03 May 2017 21 Mar 2017
OK! Magazine 290517 18 May 2017 08 May 2017 05 May 2017 10 May 2017 28 Mar 2017
OK! Magazine 050617 25 May 2017 15 May 2017 12 May 2017 17 May 2017 04 Apr 2017
OK! Magazine 120617 01 Jun 2017 22 May 2017 19 May 2017 24 May 2017 11 Apr 2017
OK! Magazine 190617 08 Jun 2017 29 May 2017 26 May 2017 31 May 2017 18 Apr 2017
OK! Magazine 260617 15 Jun 2017 05 Jun 2017 02 Jun 2017 07 Jun 2017 25 Apr 2017
OK! Magazine 030717 22 Jun 2017 12 Jun 2017 09 Jun 2017 14 Jun 2017 02 May 2017

