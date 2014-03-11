Overview

Our philosophy is simple: inform, involve and reassure. With over 56 years of international heritage, Mother & Baby magazine provides mums with the support and solutions for motherhood in a stylish and informative package. Each issue delivers expert advice and the information mums need to know about caring for their babies and toddlers – while inspiring them to have fun and be confident at the same time. The annual Mother & Baby Magazine Awards announce the best baby and nursery products in the industry.

