Mother & Baby

  • 70,000

    Readership

  • Reaches 84%

    of all new mums via distribution in hospitals with the Bounty Bags

Overview

Our philosophy is simple: inform, involve and reassure. With over 56 years of international heritage, Mother & Baby magazine provides mums with the support and solutions for motherhood in a stylish and informative package. Each issue delivers expert advice and the information mums need to know about caring for their babies and toddlers – while inspiring them to have fun and be confident at the same time. The annual Mother & Baby Magazine Awards announce the best baby and nursery products in the industry.

Key Contacts: Mother & Baby

Media Kit

Rates

Ratecard

Casual x 3 x 6

Four Colour
Full Page 9908 9412 8917
DPS 18824
Half Page 5942
Third Page 3583

Covers
Inside Front Cover 24472
Outside Back Cover 12879
Inside Back Cover 12385
Specifications

Specifications

Bleed (h x w) Trim (h x w) Type (h x w)

Insertions
Full Page 305 x 230mm 295 x 220mm 275 x 200mm
Half Page Vertical 305 x 120mm 295 x 110mm 275 x 90mm
Half Page Horizontal 155 x 230mm 145 x 220mm 125 x 200mm
Third Page Vertical 305 x 83.3mm 295 x 73.3mm 285 x 63.3mm
Third Page Horizontal 108.3 x 230mm 98.3 x 220mm 88.3 x 200mm

Profile

Readership

000's Magazine Population

All People
Men 18 25.90% 49.30%
Women 52 74.10% 50.70%

Women

000's Magazine Population

Age
14-17 1 2.50% 5.60%
18-24 9 17.70% 11.00%
25-34 25 47.40% 17.70%
35-49 14 26.10% 24.40%
50-64 3 5.30% 21.90%
65+ 1 1.10% 19.50%

Social Grade

AB 10 19.50% 17.60%
C 7 13.20% 20.80%
D 13 24.50% 20.40%
E 10 18.70% 19.90%
FG 12 24.00% 21.20%

Work Status
Full-Time 13 25.60% 27.60%
Part-Time 11 22.10% 27.10%
Not Employed 27 52.30% 45.20%

Women Full Time Workers

000's Magazine Population

Personal Occupation
Professional/Manager 4 27.80% 32.30%
White Collar Workers 6 45.40% 47.60%
Community/Personal Service, Clerical/Administrative Workers, Machinery 3 24.90% 33.20%
Sales Workers, Labourers 2 17.80% 9.20%

Personal Income
Under $20,000 0 3.40% 4.30%
$20,000-$29,999 1 11.10% 5.40%
$30,000-$39,999 1 8.40% 9.40%
$40,000-$49,999 2 16.10% 13.80%
$50,000-$59,999 3 19.00% 12.90%
$60,000 + 6 42.10% 54.30%

Roy Morgan October 2015 - September 2016
Deadlines

Issue Name On Sale Date Booking Deadline Advertorial And Broken Space Deadline Material Deadline Inserts To Printer Deadline Cancellation Deadline Product Code Confirming Special Order Deadline
Mother & Baby Dec/Jan 17 08 Dec 2016 10 Nov 2016 18 Nov 2016 17 Oct 2016 24 Nov 2016
Mother & Baby Feb/Mar 17 02 Feb 2017 05 Jan 2017 13 Jan 2017 12 Dec 2016 19 Jan 2017
Mother & Baby Apr/May 17 20 Apr 2017 23 Mar 2017 31 Mar 2017 27 Feb 2017 06 Apr 2017
Mother & Baby Jun/Jul 17 15 Jun 2017 18 May 2017 26 May 2017 24 Apr 2017 01 Jun 2017
Contacts

First Name Last Name Position Phone Number Email Address
Diana Johnson National Brand Integration Manager 61282684421 DJohnson@bauer-media.com.au
Rachael White Brand Manager Parenting Group 61292828308 RWhite@bauer-media.com.au
Belinda Reed Brand Executive 61292828256 Breed@bauer-media.com.au

Download as pdf

Add to my media kit

