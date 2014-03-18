Money

  • Highest-selling

    personal finance magazine

  • Providing advice

    since 1999

Overview

Money magazine is Australia’s longest-running, highest-selling and most-read personal finance magazine. Since 1999, Money magazine has been providing credible, independent, easy-to-understand financial advice to help its readers save money and make the most of their investments.

Paul Clitheroe AM, a widely respected financial adviser and TV host, is Money’s Chairman and chief commentator. He has provided monthly advice to readers since the magazine’s inception and has helped make Money the longest-running and most-read personal financial magazine in Australia. Editor in chief Pam Walkley is Money’s property specialist, while editor Effie Zahos is the magazine’s banking specialist.

Announcement

BAUER MEDIA’S MONEY MAGAZINE AND ASFA PARTNER TO LAUNCH ‘SUPER BOOSTER DAY’

Key Contacts: Money

Media Kit

Rates

Ratecard

Casual 3x 6x 11x

Covers
Inside Front Cover Spread $27,398
Outside Back Cover $13,987

Four Colour
Full Page $9,991 $9,167 $8,755 $8,240
Double Page Spread $19,570 $17,956 $17,149 $16,140
Half Page $7,210 $6,615 $6,318 $5,946
Third Page $5,150 $4,725 $4,513 $4,247
Special Report $27,810
MiniBook $50,676
Specifications

Specifications

Bleed (h x w) Trim (h x w) Type (h x w)

Insertions
Full Page 285 x 220 mm 275 x 210 mm 255 x 180 mm
Double Page Spread 285 x 220 mm 275 x 210 mm 255 x 180 mm
Half Page Vertical 285 x 113 mm 275 x 103 mm 255 x 90 mm
Half Page Horizontal 145 x 220 mm 135 x 210 mm 125 x 180 mm
Half Page Horizontal Spread 145 x 220 mm 135 x 210 mm 125 x 180 mm
Third Page Vertical 285 x 80 mm 275 x 70 mm 255 x 55 mm
Third Page Horizontal 105 x 220 mm 95 x 210 mm 85 x 180 mm
Third Page Horizontal Spread 105 x 220 mm 95 x 210 mm 85 x 180 mm
Quarter Page Square 125 x 100 mm
Quarter Page Strip 70 x 220 mm 60 x 210 mm 50 x 180 mm
1/8 Page Strip 44 x 220 mm 34 x 210 mm 22 x 195 mm
Minibook outside back cover 230 x 180 mm 220 x 170 mm 196 x 146 mm
Minibook 1/4 Strip Spread 65 x 180 mm 55 x 170 mm 43 x 146 mm

Profile

Readership

000's Magazine Population

All People
Men 93 65.20% 49.30%
Women 49 34.80% 50.70%

All People

000's Magazine Population

Age
14-17 0 0.30% 5.80%
18-24 5 3.20% 11.40%
25-34 22 15.20% 17.80%
35-49 54 38.00% 24.40%
50-64 45 31.50% 21.90%
65+ 17 11.70% 18.60%

Social Grade

AB 56 39.20% 20.00%
C 36 25.30% 20.00%
D 28 19.40% 20.00%
E 13 9.10% 20.00%
FG 10 7.00% 20.00%

Work Status
Full-Time 91 64.40% 38.40%
Part-Time 20 14.30% 21.10%
Not Employed 30 21.30% 40.60%

All People & Full Time Workers

000's Magazine Population

Personal Occupation
Professional/Manager 49 53.40% 35.80%
White Collar Workers 21 22.70% 30.10%
Community/Personal Service, Clerical/Administrative Workers, Machinery 26 28.50% 25.10%
Sales Workers, Labourers 3 3.10% 10.10%

Personal Income
Under $20,000 6 6.60% 3.80%
$20,000-$29,999 2 1.90% 4.40%
$30,000-$39,999 3 3.30% 7.40%
$40,000-$49,999 6 6.30% 11.90%
$50,000-$59,999 3 3.40% 12.30%
$60,000 + 72 78.50% 60.20%

Roy Morgan October 2015 - September 2016
Deadlines

Issue Name On Sale Date Booking Deadline Advertorial And Broken Space Deadline Material Deadline Inserts To Printer Deadline Cancellation Deadline Product Code Confirming Special Order Deadline
Money Dec-16 01 Dec 2016 09 Nov 2016 11 Nov 2016 10 Oct 2016
Money Feb-17 02 Feb 2017 11 Jan 2017 13 Jan 2017 12 Dec 2016
Money Mar-17 02 Mar 2017 08 Feb 2017 10 Feb 2017 09 Jan 2017
Money Apr-17 06 Apr 2017 15 Mar 2017 17 Mar 2017 13 Feb 2017
Money May-17 04 May 2017 12 Apr 2017 13 Apr 2017 13 Mar 2017
Money Jun-17 01 Jun 2017 10 May 2017 12 May 2017 10 Apr 2017
Contacts

First Name Last Name Position Phone Number Email Address
James Horne NSW 02 9282 8075 jahorne@bauer-media.com.au
Nabula El Mourid SA 08 8267 5032 nelmourid@bauer-media.com.au
Hamish Taylor VIC 03 9823 6335 HTaylor@bauer-media.com.au
Sarah Bush QLD 07 3101 6504 SBush@bauer-media.com.au
Editorial Enquiries Editorial Enquiries 02 9282 8302 money@bauer-media.com.au
Vikki Stacy WA 08 9449 9908 VStacy@bauer-media.com.au

Download as pdf

Add to my media kit

Similar Brands

Brand

Myer Emporium
Brand

INTHEBLACK
Website Terms Privacy

© Copyright Bauer Media Pty Limited All Rights Reserved

×

Instructions

What is a media kit?

A Media Kit contains specific brand and audience information for all available Bauer brand platforms across magazine, web and social.

The Media Kit Builder has been designed for media agencies and marketers to assist in the media planning process. It has been designed as strategic tool to assist in the process and is not intended as an end-to-end planning solution. For further information, contact our dedicated Bauer Media Sales Team.

0 brand(s) in your media kit

Download or Email Media Kit