Men’s Style Australia is the go-to magazine for the modern Australian man. The guy who’s keen on the latest news, trends and insights on fashion, grooming, design, technology and culture. But Men’s Style is much more than just a fashion magazine – it offers readers intelligent, in-depth features on Australian and international subjects, as well as travel, cars, music, movies, books, fitness and health, humour, sport, sex and gastronomy. Men’s Style Australia is the magazine for the man with his finger on the pulse and his eye on the future.

MEN’S STYLE LAUNCHES FIRST CLASSIC EDITION
MEN’S STYLE UNVEILS NEW LOOK AND FIRST MALE COVER STAR – TIM ROBARDS

Rates

Ratecard

Casual Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Level 4

Four Colour
Full Page 7,957 7,694 7,421 7,164 6,896
Double Page Spread 15,517
Half Page 5,567
Third Page 4,378

Covers
Inside Front Cover 22,279
Outside Back Cover 11,938

Bound and Loose Inserts

2PP 4PP 8PP 12PP 16PP

Cost Per '000
Minimum print run 150 225 315 410 491

Signature Positions

Loading %

Specified Positions Loading (%)
1st Half 20
First Half Guaranteed RHP 25
Specifications

Specifications

Bleed (h x w) Trim (h x w) Type (h x w)

Insertions
Full Page 307 x 245 mm 297 x 235 mm 277 x 215 mm
Double Page Spread 307 x 245 mm 297 x 235 mm 277 x 215 mm
Half Page Horizontal 158 x 245 mm 148 x 235 mm 125 x 190 mm
Half Page Horizontal Spread 158 x 245 mm 148 x 235 mm 125 x 190 mm
Half Page Vertical 307 x 127 mm 297 x 117 mm 267 x 87.5 mm
Third Page Vertical 307 x 88 mm 297 x 78 mm 247 x 58 mm
Third Page Horizontal 109 x 245 mm 99 x 235 mm 79 x 215 mm
Third Page Horizontal Spread 109 x 245 mm 99 x 235 mm 79 x 215 mm
Quarter Page Horizontal 84 x 245 mm 74 x 235 mm 48 x 195 mm
Quarter Page Horizontal Spread 84 x 245 mm 74 x 235 mm 48 x 195 mm
Quarter Page Vertical 307 x 69 mm 297 x 59 mm 247 x 39 mm

Deadlines

Issue Name On Sale Date Booking Deadline Advertorial And Broken Space Deadline Material Deadline Inserts To Printer Deadline Cancellation Deadline Product Code Confirming Special Order Deadline
Men's Style No 71 06 Mar 2017 03 Feb 2017 01 Feb 2017 07 Feb 2017 06 Jan 2017 10 Feb 2017
Men's Style No 72 15 May 2017 19 Apr 2017 17 Apr 2017 21 Apr 2017 23 Mar 2017 24 Apr 2017
Readership

Readership

000's Magazine Population

All People
Men 31 78.50% 49.30%
Women 9 21.50% 50.70%

All People

000's Magazine Population

Age
14-17 1 3.70% 5.80%
18-24 6 15.70% 11.40%
25-34 12 29.20% 17.80%
35-49 10 25.80% 24.40%
50-64 8 21.00% 21.90%
65+ 2 4.60% 18.60%

Social Grade

AB 6 15.80% 20.00%
C 7 16.50% 20.00%
D 17 42.70% 20.00%
E 6 13.90% 20.00%
FG 4 11.10% 20.00%

Work Status
Full-Time 21 53.30% 38.40%
Part-Time 11 26.50% 21.10%
Not Employed 8 20.20% 40.60%

All People & Full Time Workers

000's Magazine Population

Personal Occupation
Professional/Manager 7 30.40% 35.80%
White Collar Workers 5 21.20% 30.10%
Community/Personal Service, Clerical/Administrative Workers, Machinery 7 31.70% 25.10%
Sales Workers, Labourers 5 23.50% 10.10%

Personal Income
Under $20,000 2 7.80% 3.80%
$20,000-$29,999 0 2.00% 4.40%
$30,000-$39,999 0 0.70% 7.40%
$40,000-$49,999 5 24.60% 11.90%
$50,000-$59,999 2 8.10% 12.30%
$60,000 + 12 56.70% 60.20%

Roy Morgan October 2015 - September 2016

