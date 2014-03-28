Overview
Homes+ is the friendly, practical homes brand for house proud Aussies, looking to create a beautiful family home they love without breaking the bank.
Homes+ is the friendly, practical homes brand for house proud Aussies, looking to create a beautiful family home they love without breaking the bank.
Phone:
Phone: (02) 8268 6414
|Casual
|Level 1
|Level 2
|Level 3
|Level 4
|Level 5
|
Four Colour
|Full Page
|6750
|DPSC
|13500
|Half Page
|4388
|Third Page
|3230
|
Covers
|Inside Front Cover
|17550
|Outside Back Cover
|9788
|Inside Back Cover
|8775
|NSW
|VIC
|QLD
|WA
|SA
|Full Page Colour Only
|Plate Change $
|2PP
|4PP
|8PP
|12PP
|16PP
|
Cost Per '000
|Minimum print run
|120
|168
|235
|329
|Loading %
|
Specified Positions Loading (%)
|Inside Front Cover Spread
|Outside Back Cover
|Opposite Contents FPC
|Inside Back Cover
|Guaranteed Positioning
|Hot Gossip
|Spend
|
FPC Advertorial
|1 Stock Shot
|2 Stock Shot
|1/2 Day Shoot/1 Model
|
DPS Advertorial
|1 Stock Shot
|2 Stock Shots
|1/2 Day Shoot/2 Models
|1/2 Day Shoot/Still Life Only
|
TPV
|1 Stock Shot
|Tier 2
|Leaderboard 728 x 90
|Medium Rectangle 300 x 250
|Email Newsletters - Solus eDM
|Bleed (h x w)
|Trim (h x w)
|Type (h x w)
|
Insertions
|Full Page
|307 x 230
|297 x 220
|267 x 190
|Double Page Spread
|307 x 230
|297 x 220
|267 x 190
|Half Page Vertical
|307 x 120
|297 x 110
|267 x 80
|Half Page Horizontal
|158.5 x 230
|148.5 x 220
|118.5 x 190
|Third Page Vertical
|307 x 83
|297 x 73
|267 x 43
|Third Page Horizontal
|109 x 230
|99 x 220
|69 x 190
|2.5cm DPS Strip
|35 x 230
|25 x 220
|15 x 190
|2.5cm Strip
|35 x 230
|25 x 220
|15 x 190
|Issue Name
|On Sale Date
|Booking Deadline
|Advertorial And Broken Space Deadline
|Material Deadline
|Inserts To Printer Deadline
|Cancellation Deadline
|Product Code
|Confirming Special Order Deadline
|Homes + Jan-17
|29 Dec 2016
|05 Dec 2016
|02 Dec 2016
|07 Dec 2016
|31 Oct 2016
|Homes + Feb-17
|30 Jan 2017
|06 Jan 2017
|04 Jan 2017
|09 Jan 2017
|02 Dec 2016
|Homes + Mar-17
|27 Feb 2017
|03 Feb 2017
|01 Feb 2017
|06 Feb 2017
|30 Dec 2016
|Homes + Apr-17
|27 Mar 2017
|03 Mar 2017
|01 Mar 2017
|06 Mar 2017
|27 Jan 2017
|Homes + May-17
|24 Apr 2017
|31 Mar 2017
|29 Mar 2017
|03 Apr 2017
|24 Feb 2017
|Homes + Jun-17
|29 May 2017
|05 May 2017
|03 May 2017
|08 May 2017
|31 Mar 2017
|000's
|Magazine
|Population
|
All People
|Men
|33
|26.80%
|49.30%
|Women
|91
|73.20%
|50.70%
|000's
|Magazine
|Population
|
Age
|14-17
|2
|2.00%
|5.80%
|18-24
|6
|4.70%
|11.40%
|25-34
|26
|20.90%
|17.80%
|35-49
|46
|36.80%
|24.40%
|50-64
|28
|22.50%
|21.90%
|65+
|16
|13.10%
|18.60%
|
Social Grade
|AB
|24
|19.60%
|20.00%
|C
|30
|23.70%
|20.00%
|D
|27
|21.50%
|20.00%
|E
|22
|17.80%
|20.00%
|FG
|22
|17.40%
|20.00%
|
Work Status
|Full-Time
|61
|48.60%
|38.40%
|Part-Time
|29
|23.20%
|21.10%
|Not Employed
|35
|28.20%
|40.60%
|000's
|Magazine
|Population
|
Personal Occupation
|Professional/Manager
|17
|28.00%
|35.80%
|White Collar Workers
|24
|39.50%
|30.10%
|Community/Personal Service, Clerical/Administrative Workers, Machinery
|21
|35.00%
|25.10%
|Sales Workers, Labourers
|7
|11.60%
|10.10%
|
Personal Income
|Under $20,000
|4
|6.90%
|3.80%
|$20,000-$29,999
|2
|2.70%
|4.40%
|$30,000-$39,999
|3
|5.60%
|7.40%
|$40,000-$49,999
|9
|14.30%
|11.90%
|$50,000-$59,999
|6
|10.30%
|12.30%
|$60,000 +
|36
|60.20%
|60.20%
A Media Kit contains specific brand and audience information for all available Bauer brand platforms across magazine, web and social.
The Media Kit Builder has been designed for media agencies and marketers to assist in the media planning process. It has been designed as strategic tool to assist in the process and is not intended as an end-to-end planning solution. For further information, contact our dedicated Bauer Media Sales Team.