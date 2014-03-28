Homes +

Homes+ is the friendly, practical homes brand for house proud Aussies, looking to create a beautiful family home they love without breaking the bank.

BAUER NAMES SUE WHEELER EDITOR OF HOMES+

Rethink How We Live
Inside Female Friendships

Rates

Ratecard

Casual Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Level 4 Level 5

Four Colour
Full Page 6750
DPSC 13500
Half Page 4388
Third Page 3230

Covers
Inside Front Cover 17550
Outside Back Cover 9788
Inside Back Cover 8775

State Editions

NSW VIC QLD WA SA
Full Page Colour Only
Plate Change $

Bound and Loose Inserts

2PP 4PP 8PP 12PP 16PP

Cost Per '000
Minimum print run 120 168 235 329

Signature Positions

Loading %

Specified Positions Loading (%)
Inside Front Cover Spread
Outside Back Cover
Opposite Contents FPC
Inside Back Cover
Guaranteed Positioning
Hot Gossip

Advertorial Production Costs

Spend

FPC Advertorial
1 Stock Shot
2 Stock Shot
1/2 Day Shoot/1 Model

DPS Advertorial
1 Stock Shot
2 Stock Shots
1/2 Day Shoot/2 Models
1/2 Day Shoot/Still Life Only

TPV
1 Stock Shot

Digital

Tier 2
Leaderboard 728 x 90
Medium Rectangle 300 x 250
Email Newsletters - Solus eDM
Specifications

Specifications

Bleed (h x w) Trim (h x w) Type (h x w)

Insertions
Full Page 307 x 230 297 x 220 267 x 190
Double Page Spread 307 x 230 297 x 220 267 x 190
Half Page Vertical 307 x 120 297 x 110 267 x 80
Half Page Horizontal 158.5 x 230 148.5 x 220 118.5 x 190
Third Page Vertical 307 x 83 297 x 73 267 x 43
Third Page Horizontal 109 x 230 99 x 220 69 x 190
2.5cm DPS Strip 35 x 230 25 x 220 15 x 190
2.5cm Strip 35 x 230 25 x 220 15 x 190
Deadlines

Issue Name On Sale Date Booking Deadline Advertorial And Broken Space Deadline Material Deadline Inserts To Printer Deadline Cancellation Deadline Product Code Confirming Special Order Deadline
Homes + Jan-17 29 Dec 2016 05 Dec 2016 02 Dec 2016 07 Dec 2016 31 Oct 2016
Homes + Feb-17 30 Jan 2017 06 Jan 2017 04 Jan 2017 09 Jan 2017 02 Dec 2016
Homes + Mar-17 27 Feb 2017 03 Feb 2017 01 Feb 2017 06 Feb 2017 30 Dec 2016
Homes + Apr-17 27 Mar 2017 03 Mar 2017 01 Mar 2017 06 Mar 2017 27 Jan 2017
Homes + May-17 24 Apr 2017 31 Mar 2017 29 Mar 2017 03 Apr 2017 24 Feb 2017
Homes + Jun-17 29 May 2017 05 May 2017 03 May 2017 08 May 2017 31 Mar 2017
Profile

Readership

000's Magazine Population

All People
Men 33 26.80% 49.30%
Women 91 73.20% 50.70%

All People

000's Magazine Population

Age
14-17 2 2.00% 5.80%
18-24 6 4.70% 11.40%
25-34 26 20.90% 17.80%
35-49 46 36.80% 24.40%
50-64 28 22.50% 21.90%
65+ 16 13.10% 18.60%

Social Grade

AB 24 19.60% 20.00%
C 30 23.70% 20.00%
D 27 21.50% 20.00%
E 22 17.80% 20.00%
FG 22 17.40% 20.00%

Work Status
Full-Time 61 48.60% 38.40%
Part-Time 29 23.20% 21.10%
Not Employed 35 28.20% 40.60%

All People & Full Time Workers

000's Magazine Population

Personal Occupation
Professional/Manager 17 28.00% 35.80%
White Collar Workers 24 39.50% 30.10%
Community/Personal Service, Clerical/Administrative Workers, Machinery 21 35.00% 25.10%
Sales Workers, Labourers 7 11.60% 10.10%

Personal Income
Under $20,000 4 6.90% 3.80%
$20,000-$29,999 2 2.70% 4.40%
$30,000-$39,999 3 5.60% 7.40%
$40,000-$49,999 9 14.30% 11.90%
$50,000-$59,999 6 10.30% 12.30%
$60,000 + 36 60.20% 60.20%

Roy Morgan October 2015 - September 2016

Download as pdf

Add to my media kit

