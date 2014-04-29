Harper’s BAZAAR

Overview

The Harper’s BAZAAR reader is a well-dressed woman with a well-dressed mind. To her, we’re more than just a fashion magazine. Yes, we’re an authority on luxury and style, but our reader also wants her finger on the pulse when it comes to beauty, pop culture and travel. In 2017, the BAZAAR brand celebrates its 150th birthday and is more relevant than ever in a world directed by social media, because she’s knows she can come to us for authenticity. We’re her indulgent escape. A ticket to a five-star adventure with a fashionable bent.

HARPER'S BAAZAR APPOINTS FASHION DIRECTOR
Disney Harper's Bazaar - 'Fairy-tale Couture'
Myer Emporium Spring Racing Case Study
WESTFIELD BRANDSPACE TO PARTNER WITH AUSTRALIA’S ULTIMATE FASHION AND BEAUTY EXPERIENCE

Media Kit

Rates

Ratecard

Casual Level 1 (6x) Level 2 (12x) Level 3 (18x) Level 4 (24x) Level 5 (36x)

Four Colour
Full Page 10,815 10,547 10,274 10,006 9,734 9,466
Double Page Spread 21,000 21,630 19,950 19,430 18,900 18,380
Third Page 5,775 4,599 3,754 3,465 3,176 2,887
Half Page 7,571

Signature Positions

Rate
Inside Front Cover 28,119
Outside Back Cover 14,060
Inside Back Cover 12,437
Signature Sites 20%
First & Second Section Breaks 15%
Guaranteed Positioning 10%

Inserts

2PP 4PP 8PP 12PP 16PP 24PP

Cost per '000
(Bound & Loose) 175 263 368 478 573 POA
Subscriber Inserts 20% Load

Digital

Tier 2

Digital
Email Newsletters - Solus eDM 2000
Leaderboard 728 x 90 40
Medium Rectangle 300 x 250 60
Tower 120 x 240 30
Wide Skyscraper 160 x 600 40
Specifications

Specifications

Bleed (h x w) Trim (h x w) Type (h x w)

Insertions
Full Page 307 x 225 297 x 215 277 x 195
Double Page Spread 307 x 225 297 x 215 277 x 195
Half Page Vertical 307 x 117 297 x 107 277 x 87.5
Half Page Horizontal 158 x 225 148 x 215 128x 195
Third Page Vertical 307 x 78 297 x 68 273 x 56

Profile

Readership

000's Magazine Population

All People
Men 33 24.20% 49.30%
Women 103 75.80% 50.70%

Women

000's Magazine Population

Age
14-17 13 12.90% 5.60%
18-24 23 22.60% 11.00%
25-34 20 19.10% 17.70%
35-49 11 10.20% 24.40%
50-64 28 26.70% 21.90%
65+ 9 8.50% 19.50%

Social Grade

AB 29 28.10% 17.60%
C 24 23.30% 20.80%
D 21 20.40% 20.40%
E 18 17.30% 19.90%
FG 11 10.80% 21.20%

Work Status
Full-Time 32 30.90% 27.60%
Part-Time 37 35.50% 27.10%
Not Employed 35 33.60% 45.20%

Women Full Time Workers

000's Magazine Population

Personal Occupation
Professional/Manager 11 35.30% 32.30%
White Collar Workers 17 53.60% 47.60%
Community/Personal Service, Clerical/Administrative Workers, Machinery 8 23.90% 33.20%
Sales Workers, Labourers 2 6.50% 9.20%

Personal Income
Under $20,000 1 3.10% 4.30%
$20,000-$29,999 3 9.50% 5.40%
$30,000-$39,999 2 5.40% 9.40%
$40,000-$49,999 3 9.10% 13.80%
$50,000-$59,999 1 4.00% 12.90%
$60,000 + 22 68.90% 54.30%

Roy Morgan October 2015 - September 2016
Deadlines

Issue Name On Sale Date Booking Deadline Advertorial And Broken Space Deadline Material Deadline Inserts To Printer Deadline Cancellation Deadline Product Code Confirming Special Order Deadline
Harpers JAN/FEB-17 19 Dec 2016 25 Nov 2016 28 Nov 2016 26 Oct 2016
Harpers MAR-17 13 Feb 2017 20 Jan 2017 23 Jan 2017 21 Dec 2016
Harpers APR-17 13 Mar 2017 17 Feb 2017 20 Feb 2017 18 Jan 2017
Harpers MAY-17 10 Apr 2017 17 Mar 2017 20 Mar 2017 15 Feb 2017
Harpers JUN/JUL-17 15 May 2017 21 Apr 2017 24 Apr 2017 22 Mar 2017

