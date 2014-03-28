FOOD TO LOVE

Overview

Powered by Bauer Media’s rich portfolio of trusted food brands, including The Australian Women’s Weekly and Woman’s Day, FOOD TO LOVE will take the pain out of feeding the family with the very best recipes, cooking tips and expert advice from Australia’s leading test kitchen.

Featuring rich video content, through to the very best recipes, FOOD TO LOVE will add value to every household’s recipe repertoire, providing a one-stop shop where consumers can be inspired by our talented chefs, recipe collections, cooking tips and expert advice.

FOOD TO LOVE forms part of Bauer Media’s TO LOVE digital women’s network, bringing together Australia’s leading magazine brands online, including The Australian Women’s Weekly, Woman’s Day, ELLE, Australian Gourmet Traveller, Harper’s BAZAAR, Cosmopolitan, Dolly, CLEO and the soon to launch HOMES TO LOVE, FAMILY TO LOVE and HEALTH TO LOVE.

BAUER XCEL MEDIA ANNOUNCES WOOLWORTHS AS LAUNCH PARTNER FOR FOOD TO LOVE
DEBORAH HUTTON LAUNCHES NEW COOKBOOK WITH THE AUSTRALIAN WOMEN’S WEEKLY

