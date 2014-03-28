Empire

Overview

Simply put, Empire is the Australia’s – and the world’s – biggest movie magazine. It's the bible for film lovers. Published in Australia since 2001, Empire enjoys access to the sets and talent of the biggest – and smallest – films produced around the world, and counts leading filmmakers such as Quentin Tarantino, Steven Spielberg, Peter Jackson and JJ Abrams as devout fans. From the latest in-cinema releases to the repackaged classics of the big and small screen, plus books and technology, Empire’s erudite and hip analysis is not only the last word in film, but the most entertaining.

Media Kit

Rates

Ratecard

Casual 3x 6x 9x 12x Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Level 4

Four Colour
Full Page 4,115 3,924 3,734 3,559 3,389
Double Page Spread 8,513
Half Page 2,930
DPS Run Of Magazine 7,375 7,025 6,995 6,380 6,080

Covers
Inside Front Cover 10,666
Outside Back Cover 7,596
Inside Back Cover 4,934
Specifications

Bleed (h x w) Trim (h x w) Type (h x w)

Insertions
Full Page 295x 230 mm 285 x 220 mm 265 x 200 mm
Double Page Spread 295 x 230 mm 285 x 220 mm 265 x 200 mm
Half Page Vertical 295 x 118 mm 285 x 108 mm 265 x 88 mm
Half Page Horizontal 150 x 230 mm 140 x 220 mm 120 x 200 mm
Half Page Horizontal Spread 150 x 230 mm 140 x 220 mm 120 x 200 mm
Third Page Horizontal 102 x 230 mm 92 x 220 mm 78 x 190 mm
Third Page Horizontal Spread 102 x 230 mm 92 x 220 mm 78 x 190 mm
Third Page Vertical 295 x 80 mm 285 x 70 mm 265 x 55 mm
2cm Strip Ad 30 x 230 mm 20 x 220 mm 5 x 215 mm
2cm Strip Ad Spread 30 x 230 mm 20 x 220 mm 5 x 215 mm
Profile

Readership

000's Magazine Population

All People
Men 143 72.80% 49.30%
Women 53 27.20% 50.70%

All People

000's Magazine Population

Age
14-17 31 15.80% 5.80%
18-24 53 27.00% 11.40%
25-34 44 22.30% 17.80%
35-49 47 24.00% 24.40%
50-64 18 9.30% 21.90%
65+ 3 1.60% 18.60%

Social Grade

AB 45 23.00% 20.00%
C 43 21.80% 20.00%
D 38 19.60% 20.00%
E 47 23.90% 20.00%
FG 23 11.80% 20.00%

Work Status
Full-Time 77 39.10% 38.40%
Part-Time 47 24.00% 21.10%
Not Employed 73 37.00% 40.60%

All People & Full Time Workers

000's Magazine Population

Personal Occupation
Professional/Manager 28 35.90% 35.80%
White Collar Workers 25 32.10% 30.10%
Community/Personal Service, Clerical/Administrative Workers, Machinery 16 21.40% 25.10%
Sales Workers, Labourers 11 14.20% 10.10%

Personal Income
Under $20,000 3 3.40% 3.80%
$20,000-$29,999 2 2.80% 4.40%
$30,000-$39,999 7 8.50% 7.40%
$40,000-$49,999 17 21.70% 11.90%
$50,000-$59,999 9 12.30% 12.30%
$60,000 + 39 51.20% 60.20%

Roy Morgan October 2015 - September 2016
Deadlines

Issue Name On Sale Date Booking Deadline Advertorial And Broken Space Deadline Material Deadline Inserts To Printer Deadline Cancellation Deadline Product Code Confirming Special Order Deadline
Empire Dec-16 05 Dec 2016 10 Nov 2016 07 Nov 2016 11 Nov 2016 19 Oct 2016
Empire Jan-17 09 Jan 2017 12 Dec 2016 12 Dec 2016 14 Dec 2016 23 Nov 2016
Empire Feb-17 06 Feb 2017 12 Jan 2017 09 Jan 2017 13 Jan 2017 21 Dec 2016
Empire Mar-17 06 Mar 2017 09 Feb 2017 06 Feb 2017 10 Feb 2017 18 Jan 2017
Empire Apr-17 03 Apr 2017 09 Mar 2017 06 Mar 2017 10 Mar 2017 15 Feb 2017
Empire May-17 15 May 2017 20 Apr 2017 13 Apr 2017 21 Apr 2017 29 Mar 2017
Empire June-17 12 Jun 2017 18 May 2017 15 May 2017 19 May 2017 26 Apr 2017
Contacts

First Name Last Name Position Phone Number Email Address
Aaron Morton Commercial Category Manager (02) 9263 9744 AMorton@bauer-media.com.au
Rebecca Lawrie QLD Sales Director (07) 3101 6630 RLawrie@bauer-media.com.au
Jo Clasby NSW Sales Director (02) 9282 8726 JClasby@bauer-media.com.au
Andrea Salmon VIC Sales Director (03) 9823 6341 ASalmon@bauer-media.com.au
Nabula El Mourid SA Sales Manager (08) 8267 5032 NElMourid@bauer-media.com.au

