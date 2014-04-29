ELLE Australia

Justine Cullen Editor-in-Chief

“Since launching into the Australian market in September

2013, ELLE has carved out a position as a magazine that brings

freshness, modernity and relevance to the fashion category.

ELLE is all about surprises, and that includes innovative cover

moments that push the boundaries of traditional magazines –

from being the first in the market to feature digital influencer

Nicole Warne, to a ground-breaking image of model Nicole

Trunfio breastfeeding and a trailblazing mirrored execution

that invited the reader to #BeTheCover. Whether presenting

a fashion film via virtual reality at the celebrated ELLE Style

Awards or gathering today’s change agents at the ELLE Inspires

events, ELLE has garnered a community of unique, information hungry readers across all platforms. With a future-facing outlook,

ELLE continues to prove itself to be at the centre of the cultural

conversation, and is a must-read for anyone who knows great

style is about more than just what to wear.”