ELLE Australia

Overview
The coolest, smartest fashion brand for stylish, creative women who want to be the first to know everything. ELLE edits what’s now, new and next, making it accessible for our readers, users, followers and fans.
Phone:
Phone: (02) 8114 9431
|Issue Name
|On Sale Date
|Booking Deadline
|Advertorial And Broken Space Deadline
|Material Deadline
|Inserts To Printer Deadline
|Cancellation Deadline
|Product Code
|Confirming Special Order Deadline
|Elle Dec-16
|24 Nov 2016
|01 Nov 2016
|27 Oct 2016
|04 Nov 2016
|30 Sep 2016
|02 Nov 2016
|Elle Jan-17
|19 Dec 2016
|25 Nov 2016
|18 Nov 2016
|29 Nov 2016
|24 Oct 2016
|Elle Feb-17
|23 Jan 2017
|16 Dec 2016
|16 Dec 2016
|21 Dec 2016
|28 Nov 2016
|Elle Mar-17
|20 Feb 2017
|27 Jan 2017
|20 Jan 2017
|31 Jan 2017
|23 Dec 2016
|Elle Apr-17
|20 Mar 2017
|24 Feb 2017
|17 Feb 2017
|28 Feb 2017
|23 Jan 2017
|Elle May-17
|24 Apr 2017
|31 Mar 2017
|24 Mar 2017
|03 Apr 2017
|27 Feb 2017
|Elle Jun-17
|29 May 2017
|05 May 2017
|28 Apr 2017
|09 May 2017
|03 Apr 2017
|Casual
|6X
|12X
|18X
|24X
|36X
|Inside Front Cover
|Outside Back Cover
|1st Double Page Spread
|1st Right Hand Pag
|
Four Colour
|Full Page
|15000
|14700
|14250
|13950
|13500
|13200
|Double Page Spread
|30000
|29400
|28500
|27900
|27000
|26400
|
Covers
|39000
|19500
|34500
|17250
|MRECS
|Leaderboards
|Half Page
|Fireplace
|
Standart Media Rates
|$80CPM
|$60CPM
|$140CPM
|$140CPM
|2PP
|4PP
|8PP
|12PP
|16PP
|24PP
|
Cost per'000
|(Bound & Loose)
|175
|263
|368
|478
|573
|POA
|Subscriber Inserts
|20% Load
|Bleed (h x w)
|Trim (h x w)
|Type (h x w)
|
Insertions
|Full Page
|295 x 225 mm
|285 x 215
|265 x 200 mm
|Double Page Spread
|295 x 225 mm
|285 x 215 mm
|265 x 200 mm
|Third Page Vertical
|295 x 81.7 mm
|285 x 71.7 mm
|265 x 55 mm
|Third Page Horizontal
|105 x 225 mm
|95 x 215 mm
|70 x 200 mm
|000's
|Magazine
|Population
|
All People
|Men
|16
|11.60%
|49.30%
|Women
|120
|88.40%
|50.70%
|000's
|Magazine
|Population
|
Age
|14-17
|17
|14.60%
|5.60%
|18-24
|35
|29.10%
|11.00%
|25-34
|28
|23.10%
|17.70%
|35-49
|19
|16.00%
|24.40%
|50-64
|14
|11.70%
|21.90%
|65+
|7
|5.50%
|19.50%
|
Social Grade
|AB
|27
|22.30%
|17.60%
|C
|25
|21.00%
|20.80%
|D
|22
|18.50%
|20.40%
|E
|30
|24.90%
|19.90%
|FG
|16
|13.30%
|21.20%
|
Work Status
|Full-Time
|25
|20.80%
|27.60%
|Part-Time
|46
|38.80%
|27.10%
|Not Employed
|48
|40.40%
|45.20%
|000's
|Magazine
|Population
|
Personal Occupation
|Professional/Manager
|7
|26.80%
|32.30%
|White Collar Workers
|12
|46.60%
|47.60%
|Community/Personal Service, Clerical/Administrative Workers, Machinery
|6
|23.40%
|33.20%
|Sales Workers, Labourers
|5
|22.00%
|9.20%
|
Personal Income
|Under $20,000
|3
|13.00%
|4.30%
|$20,000-$29,999
|2
|7.60%
|5.40%
|$30,000-$39,999
|4
|16.00%
|9.40%
|$40,000-$49,999
|3
|12.70%
|13.80%
|$50,000-$59,999
|1
|3.30%
|12.90%
|$60,000 +
|12
|47.40%
|54.30%
|First Name
|Last Name
|Position
|Phone Number
|Email Address
|Pete
|Harrison
|Group Brand Manager, Luxury
|+61 (02) 9288 9122
|pharrison@bauer-media.com.au
|Nikki
|Hogan
|Head of Sales & Solutions, QLD
|+61 (07) 3101 6630
|Nhogan@bauer-media.com.au
|Joanne
|Clasby
|NSW Sales Director
|+61 (02) 9282 8726
|JClasby@bauer-media.com.au
|Jaclyn
|Clements
|VIC Sales Director
|+61 (03) 98236341
|jclements@bauer-media.com.au
|Nabula
|El Mourid
|SA Sales Manager
|+61 (08) 8267 5032
|NElMourid@bauer-media.com.au
|Chris
|Eyres
|WA Sales Manager
|+61 (08) 6160 8964
|ceyres@bauer-media.com.au
|Christine
|Lester
|Head of Direct Sales, Victoria
|+61 (03) 98236382
|Clester@bauer-media.com.au
|Brigitte
|Guerin
|Head of Direct Sales, NSW
|+61 (02) 92828249
|Bguerin@bauer-media.com.au
|Peter
|Manten
|Digital Strategy & Commercial Director
|+61 (02) 9282 8470
|Pmanten@bauer-media.com.au
|Sally
|Jeffreys
|Advertising material coordinator
|+61 (02) 8116 9385
|Sjeffreys@bauer-media.com.au
|Giovanna
|Javelosa
|Production Controller
|+61 (02) 9282 8337
|gjavelosa@bauer-media.com.au
A Media Kit contains specific brand and audience information for all available Bauer brand platforms across magazine, web and social.
The Media Kit Builder has been designed for media agencies and marketers to assist in the media planning process. It has been designed as strategic tool to assist in the process and is not intended as an end-to-end planning solution. For further information, contact our dedicated Bauer Media Sales Team.