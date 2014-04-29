ELLE Australia

Overview

The coolest, smartest fashion brand for stylish, creative women who want to be the first to know everything. ELLE edits what’s now, new and next, making it accessible for our readers, users, followers and fans.

ELLE TAKES OVER TWITTER HQ TO PRODUCE NOVEMBER ISSUE IN WORLD FIRST
ELLE LAUNCHES SHOPPABLE VIDEO
ELLE LAUNCHES AUSTRALIAN FIRST WITH SPLIT MAG COVERS
MYER PARTNER WITH BAUER MEDIA AS HEADLINE SPONSOR OF RUNWAY WEEKEND

Issue Name On Sale Date Booking Deadline Advertorial And Broken Space Deadline Material Deadline Inserts To Printer Deadline Cancellation Deadline Product Code Confirming Special Order Deadline
Elle Dec-16 24 Nov 2016 01 Nov 2016 27 Oct 2016 04 Nov 2016 30 Sep 2016 02 Nov 2016
Elle Jan-17 19 Dec 2016 25 Nov 2016 18 Nov 2016 29 Nov 2016 24 Oct 2016
Elle Feb-17 23 Jan 2017 16 Dec 2016 16 Dec 2016 21 Dec 2016 28 Nov 2016
Elle Mar-17 20 Feb 2017 27 Jan 2017 20 Jan 2017 31 Jan 2017 23 Dec 2016
Elle Apr-17 20 Mar 2017 24 Feb 2017 17 Feb 2017 28 Feb 2017 23 Jan 2017
Elle May-17 24 Apr 2017 31 Mar 2017 24 Mar 2017 03 Apr 2017 27 Feb 2017
Elle Jun-17 29 May 2017 05 May 2017 28 Apr 2017 09 May 2017 03 Apr 2017
Rates

Print Rates

Casual 6X 12X 18X 24X 36X Inside Front Cover Outside Back Cover 1st Double Page Spread 1st Right Hand Pag

Four Colour
Full Page 15000 14700 14250 13950 13500 13200
Double Page Spread 30000 29400 28500 27900 27000 26400

Covers
39000 19500 34500 17250

Digital Rate Card

MRECS Leaderboards Half Page Fireplace

Standart Media Rates
$80CPM $60CPM $140CPM $140CPM

Inserts

2PP 4PP 8PP 12PP 16PP 24PP

Cost per'000
(Bound & Loose) 175 263 368 478 573 POA
Subscriber Inserts 20% Load
Specifications

Specifications

Bleed (h x w) Trim (h x w) Type (h x w)

Insertions
Full Page 295 x 225 mm 285 x 215 265 x 200 mm
Double Page Spread 295 x 225 mm 285 x 215 mm 265 x 200 mm
Third Page Vertical 295 x 81.7 mm 285 x 71.7 mm 265 x 55 mm
Third Page Horizontal 105 x 225 mm 95 x 215 mm 70 x 200 mm
Profile

Readership

000's Magazine Population

All People
Men 16 11.60% 49.30%
Women 120 88.40% 50.70%

Women

000's Magazine Population

Age
14-17 17 14.60% 5.60%
18-24 35 29.10% 11.00%
25-34 28 23.10% 17.70%
35-49 19 16.00% 24.40%
50-64 14 11.70% 21.90%
65+ 7 5.50% 19.50%

Social Grade

AB 27 22.30% 17.60%
C 25 21.00% 20.80%
D 22 18.50% 20.40%
E 30 24.90% 19.90%
FG 16 13.30% 21.20%

Work Status
Full-Time 25 20.80% 27.60%
Part-Time 46 38.80% 27.10%
Not Employed 48 40.40% 45.20%

Women Full Time Workers

000's Magazine Population

Personal Occupation
Professional/Manager 7 26.80% 32.30%
White Collar Workers 12 46.60% 47.60%
Community/Personal Service, Clerical/Administrative Workers, Machinery 6 23.40% 33.20%
Sales Workers, Labourers 5 22.00% 9.20%

Personal Income
Under $20,000 3 13.00% 4.30%
$20,000-$29,999 2 7.60% 5.40%
$30,000-$39,999 4 16.00% 9.40%
$40,000-$49,999 3 12.70% 13.80%
$50,000-$59,999 1 3.30% 12.90%
$60,000 + 12 47.40% 54.30%

Roy Morgan October 2015 - September 2016
Contacts

First Name Last Name Position Phone Number Email Address
Pete Harrison Group Brand Manager, Luxury +61 (02) 9288 9122 pharrison@bauer-media.com.au
Nikki Hogan Head of Sales & Solutions, QLD +61 (07) 3101 6630 Nhogan@bauer-media.com.au
Joanne Clasby NSW Sales Director +61 (02) 9282 8726 JClasby@bauer-media.com.au
Jaclyn Clements VIC Sales Director +61 (03) 98236341 jclements@bauer-media.com.au
Nabula El Mourid SA Sales Manager +61 (08) 8267 5032 NElMourid@bauer-media.com.au
Chris Eyres WA Sales Manager +61 (08) 6160 8964 ceyres@bauer-media.com.au
Christine Lester Head of Direct Sales, Victoria +61 (03) 98236382 Clester@bauer-media.com.au
Brigitte Guerin Head of Direct Sales, NSW +61 (02) 92828249 Bguerin@bauer-media.com.au
Peter Manten Digital Strategy & Commercial Director +61 (02) 9282 8470 Pmanten@bauer-media.com.au
Sally Jeffreys Advertising material coordinator +61 (02) 8116 9385 Sjeffreys@bauer-media.com.au
Giovanna Javelosa Production Controller +61 (02) 9282 8337 gjavelosa@bauer-media.com.au

