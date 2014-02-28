Social Media

Since its relaunch, Cosmopolitan Bride’s social media presence has become a force to be reckoned with. Our numbers have increased by over 7000 with just one relaunched issue on the stands, and we’re confident that we can double those numbers over the next couple of months. We have more Twitter followers than any other Australian bridal magazine, and our Facebook page continues to be a valued resource for brides who can ask questions 24 hours a day, seven days a week. And believe us, they have questions!

