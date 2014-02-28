Overview
Cosmopolitan Bride is the #1 read bridal magazine in Australia. Cosmo Bride is there to support our readers and celebrate with them as they plan one of the happiest occasions (and the best party!) of their lives. From beauty and style to DIY and tricky etiquette questions, not to mention lots and lots of dress inspiration, each issue has brides covered from planning to ‘I Do’. With 252 pretty pages packed full of info Cosmo Bride is cool, accessible and more fun than a glitter drop. All brides need to do is bring the Post-it Notes!