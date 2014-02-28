Cosmopolitan Bride

Overview

Cosmopolitan Bride is the #1 read bridal magazine in Australia. Cosmo Bride is there to support our readers and celebrate with them as they plan one of the happiest occasions (and the best party!) of their lives. From beauty and style to DIY and tricky etiquette questions, not to mention lots and lots of dress inspiration, each issue has brides covered from planning to ‘I Do’. With 252 pretty pages packed full of info Cosmo Bride is cool, accessible and more fun than a glitter drop. All brides need to do is bring the Post-it Notes!

Profile

Readership

000's Magazine Population

All People
Men 5 9.50% 49.30%
Women 44 90.50% 50.70%

Women

000's Magazine Population

Age
14-17 5 11.70% 5.60%
18-24 13 30.20% 11.00%
25-34 18 41.70% 17.70%
35-49 4 9.30% 24.40%
50-64 2 3.70% 21.90%
65+ 2 3.40% 19.50%

Social Grade

AB 6 14.30% 17.60%
C 12 27.60% 20.80%
D 11 25.10% 20.40%
E 10 22.20% 19.90%
FG 5 10.80% 21.20%

Work Status
Full-Time 13 30.30% 27.60%
Part-Time 17 39.10% 27.10%
Not Employed 14 30.60% 45.20%

Women Full Time Workers

000's Magazine Population

Personal Occupation
Professional/Manager 7 49.20% 32.30%
White Collar Workers 6 42.70% 47.60%
Community/Personal Service, Clerical/Administrative Workers, Machinery 3 20.60% 33.20%
Sales Workers, Labourers 1 5.50% 9.20%

Personal Income
Under $20,000 - 4.30%
$20,000-$29,999 - 5.40%
$30,000-$39,999 1 6.00% 9.40%
$40,000-$49,999 4 26.50% 13.80%
$50,000-$59,999 1 10.00% 12.90%
$60,000 + 8 57.50% 54.30%

Roy Morgan October 2015 - September 2016

