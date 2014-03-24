Auto Action

Overview

Auto Action gives you the fastest news first. That’s why, for over 40 years, we’ve been the leader in our category. As the number-one motorsport magazine, Auto Action is recognised throughout the motor-racing community by name and reputation. We take readers behind the scenes of motorsport wherever it happens, with expert commentary and analysis from a team of renowned journalists from around the world. Auto Action gives all businesses associated, or wishing to be associated, with motorsport the perfect platform to promote their products and services direct to their core market. If it happens in motorsport, you’ll read about it in Auto Action.

Matt Rice National Group Sales Manager - Auto Action 02 9263 9706 matt.rice@bauertrader.com.au
Shehan Gunawardana National Sales Manager - Auto Action 02 9263 9712 Shehan.G@BauerTrader.com.au
Readership

000's Magazine Population

All People
Men 88 93.1% 49.3%
Women 6 6.9% 50.7%

All People

000's Magazine Population

Age
14-17 17 17.9% 5.8%
18-24 8 8.0% 11.5%
25-34 23 24.6% 17.8%
35-49 26 27.6% 24.4%
50-64 14 15.0% 22.0%
65+ 7 7.0% 18.4%

Social Grade

AB 11 11.5% 20.0%
C 20 21.3% 20.0%
D 24 25.7% 20.0%
E 20 21.4% 20.0%
FG 19 20.1% 20.0%

Work Status
Full-Time 48 50.8% 38.7%
Part-Time 20 20.8% 21.2%
Not Employed 27 28.4% 40.2%

All People & Full Time Workers

000's Magazine Population

Personal Occupation
Professional/Manager 16 33.4% 37.9%
White Collar Workers 7 13.9% 28.9%
Community/Personal Service, Clerical/Administrative Workers, Machinery 8 16.3% 25.9%
Sales Workers, Labourers 14 28.8% 9.9%

Personal Income
Under $20,000 1 2.2% 3.6%
$20,000-$29,999 1 2.6% 4.6%
$30,000-$39,999 5 9.4% 7.8%
$40,000-$49,999 6 13.3% 11.8%
$50,000-$59,999 7 13.8% 11.9%
$60,000 + 28 58.7% 60.2%

Roy Morgan April 2015 - March 2016
Issue Name On Sale Date Booking Deadline Advertorial And Broken Space Deadline Material Deadline Inserts To Printer Deadline Cancellation Deadline Product Code Confirming Special Order Deadline
Auto Action 050516 #1688 05 May 2016 26 Apr 2016 22 Apr 2016 28 Apr 2016 27 Apr 2016 29 Mar 2016 26 Apr 2016

