Australian Gourmet Traveller

Gourmet Traveller, Australia’s premier food, travel and lifestyle magazine, informs and inspires its readers with an agenda-setting mix of feature stories from around Australia and overseas. Key Gourmet Traveller values include integrity, elegance and authority. The almost 50-year-old flagship title is highly influential, as well as being one of the most dynamic and engaging magazine brands in the world. A unique multi-platform brand, Gourmet Traveller delivers quality curated information in print, mobile and tablet applications, and a strong social media presence.

GOURMET TRAVELLER CELEBRATES 50 YEARS WITH BIGGEST EVER ISSUE
GOURMET TRAVELLER WINS BAUER INTERNATIONAL COVER OF THE MONTH
GOURMET TRAVELLER PUBLISHES INAUGURAL CRUISING SPECIAL
BAUER MEDIA INSPIRES CHINESE CONSUMERS WITH LUXURY FOOD & FASHION

Rates

Ratecard

Casual Level 1 Level 2 Level 4 Level 5

Four Colour
Full Page 11,462 11,119 10,776 10,776 10,427
Double Page Spread 22,924
Half Page 7,452
Third Page Vertical 5,731

Covers
Inside Front Cover 27,507
Outside Back Cover 14,897
Inside Back Cover 13,182

Bound and Loose Inserts

2PP

Cost Per '000
Minimum print run 175

Signature Positions

Loading %

Specified Positions Loading (%)
1st Quarter 15
1st Half 10
Right Hand Page Guarantee 15
Guaranteed Positioning 15

Directory Rates

Casual 3x 6x 12x
Quarter Single Column 850 749 728 705
Half Single Column 1,680 1,530 1,475 1,450
Quarter Page 2,325 2,275 2,210 2,180
Third Page 3,010 2,935 2,860 2,785
Half Page Vertical 4,540 4,425 4,310 4,140
Specifications

Specifications

Bleed (h x w) Trim (h x w) Type (h x w)

Insertions
Full Page 307 x 235 mm 297 x 225 mm 254 x 186 mm
Double Page Spread 307 x 235 mm 297 x 225 mm 254 x 186 mm
1/2 Page Vertical 307 x 122 mm 297 x 112 mm 254 x 89 mm
1/2 Page Horizontal 160 x 235 mm 150 x 225 mm 127 x 186 mm
1/2 Page Horizontal Spread 160 x 235 mm 150 x 225 mm 127 x 186 mm
1/3 Page Vertical 307 x 85 mm 297 x 75 mm 254 x 58 mm
1/3 Page Horizontal 108 x 235 mm 98 x 225 mm 70 x 186 mm
1/3 Page Horizontal Spread 108 x 235 mm 98 x 225 mm 70 x 186 mm
1/3 Page Square 0 mm 120 x 120 mm 0 mm
2/3 Page Horizontal 208 x 235 mm 198 x 225 mm 170 x 186 mm
2/3 Page Horizontal Spread 208 x 235 mm 198 x 225 mm 170 x 186 mm
2cm Strip Ad 30 x 235 mm 20 x 225 mm 10 x 205 mm
2cm Strip Ad Spread 30 x 235 mm 20 x 225 mm 10 x 205 mm
Profile

Readership

000's Magazine Population

All People
Men 85 37.70% 49.30%
Women 141 62.30% 50.70%

All People

000's Magazine Population

Age
14-17 4 1.60% 5.80%
18-24 9 4.10% 11.40%
25-34 37 16.50% 17.80%
35-49 61 27.00% 24.40%
50-64 65 28.60% 21.90%
65+ 50 22.20% 18.60%

Social Grade

AB 89 39.30% 20.00%
C 53 23.60% 20.00%
D 45 19.80% 20.00%
E 23 10.30% 20.00%
FG 16 6.90% 20.00%

Work Status
Full-Time 101 44.70% 38.40%
Part-Time 53 23.40% 21.10%
Not Employed 72 31.90% 40.60%

All People & Full Time Workers

000's Magazine Population

Personal Occupation
Professional/Manager 52 51.60% 35.80%
White Collar Workers 32 31.90% 30.10%
Community/Personal Service, Clerical/Administrative Workers, Machinery 16 15.70% 25.10%
Sales Workers, Labourers 3 3.10% 10.10%

Personal Income
Under $20,000 2 2.00% 3.80%
$20,000-$29,999 3 2.80% 4.40%
$30,000-$39,999 1 1.30% 7.40%
$40,000-$49,999 5 5.40% 11.90%
$50,000-$59,999 15 14.60% 12.30%
$60,000 + 75 73.90% 60.20%

Roy Morgan October 2015 - September 2016
Deadlines

Issue Name On Sale Date Booking Deadline Advertorial And Broken Space Deadline Material Deadline Inserts To Printer Deadline Cancellation Deadline Product Code Confirming Special Order Deadline
Aust Gourmet Traveller Dec-16 28 Nov 2016 04 Nov 2016 03 Nov 2016 08 Nov 2016 29 Sep 2016
Aust Gourmet Traveller Jan-17 29 Dec 2016 06 Dec 2016 02 Dec 2016 08 Dec 2016 28 Oct 2016
Aust Gourmet Traveller Feb-17 30 Jan 2017 06 Jan 2017 05 Jan 2017 10 Jan 2017 01 Dec 2016
Aust Gourmet Traveller Mar-17 27 Feb 2017 03 Feb 2017 02 Feb 2017 07 Feb 2017 29 Dec 2016
Aust Gourmet Traveller Apr-17 27 Mar 2017 03 Mar 2017 02 Mar 2017 07 Mar 2017 26 Jan 2017
Aust Gourmet Traveller May-17 24 Apr 2017 30 Mar 2017 30 Mar 2017 03 Apr 2017 23 Feb 2017
Aust Gourmet Traveller Jun-17 25 May 2017 03 May 2017 28 Apr 2017 05 May 2017 24 Mar 2017

