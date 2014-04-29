Australian Geographic Outdoor

Overview

Published under the Australian Geographic banner, AG Outdoor delves into all the great outdoors has to offer, transporting the reader to the world’s finest trails, rivers, mountains and landscapes. AG Outdoor magazine is the quintessential adventure travel guide: where to go, how to get there, what to do, how to do it and where to stay. Readers look to us for credible know-how based on our extensive experience. AG Outdoor covers destinations, outdoor activities and skills along with the vast range of products and services which make the outdoors enjoyable for enthusiasts and amateurs alike. The magazine is celebrated for its extensive outdoor gear testing and is seen as a valuable source for learning about new products – no surprise, then, that we are Australia’s leading outdoors and adventure magazine.