Australasian Bus & Coach (ABC)
Rates
Ratecard
Casual Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Level 4 Level 5
Four Colour
Full Page 3550 DPSC Half Page 2200 Third Page 1450 Quarter Page 1200 DPS 6850
Covers
Inside Front Cover POA Outside Back Cover POA Inside Back Cover POA
State Editions
NSW VIC QLD WA SA Full Page Colour Only Plate Change $
Bound and Loose Inserts
2PP 4PP 8PP 12PP 16PP
Cost Per '000
Minimum print run
Signature Positions
Loading %
Specified Positions Loading (%)
Inside Front Cover Spread Outside Back Cover Opposite Contents FPC Inside Back Cover Guaranteed Positioning Hot Gossip
Advertorial Production Costs
Spend
FPC Advertorial
1 Stock Shot 2 Stock Shot 1/2 Day Shoot/1 Model
DPS Advertorial
1 Stock Shot 2 Stock Shots 1/2 Day Shoot/2 Models 1/2 Day Shoot/Still Life Only
TPV
1 Stock Shot
Digital
Tier 2 Leaderboard 728 x 90 Medium Rectangle 300 x 250 Email Newsletters - Solus eDM
Specifications
Specifications
Bleed (h x w) Trim (h x w) Type (h x w)
Insertions
Full Page 307 x 220mm 297 x 210mm 277 x 190mm Double Page Spread 307 x 430mm 297 x 420mm 277 x 380mm Half Page Vertical 276 x 120mm Half Page Horizontal 133 x 190mm Third Page Vertical Third Page Horizontal 92 x 190mm Third Page Square 135 x 125mm Quarter Page Vertical 133 x 92mm Quarter Page Horizontal 66 x 190mm 1/6 Page Vertical 135 x 60 mm 1/12 Page Square 64 x 60 mm 1/24 Page 30 x 60 mm 2.5cm DPS Strip 2.5cm Strip
Directory Specifications
Trim (h x w) Type (h x w) Full Page 1 Unit 2 Units Vertical 3 Units 4 Units Vertical
Contacts
First Name Last Name Position Phone Number Email Address Asanka Gurusinha Group Sales Manager 03 9567 4142 asanka.gurusinha@bauertrader.com.au Vincent Villemin Brand Sales Manager 03 9567 4387 vincent.villemin@bauertrader.com.au Matthew Rice State sales Manager - NSW 02 9263 9706 matthew.rice@bauertrader.com.au David Wiltshire State sales Manager - QLD 07 3101 6603 david.wiltshire@bauertrader.com.au Max Kolomiiets Agency Sales Manager - NSW 02 8275 6486 max.kolomiiets@bauertrader.com.au Andrea de Kauwe Agency Sales Manager - VIC 03 9567 4388 Andrea.deKauwe@bauertrader.com.au Kelly Kilic NSW 02 8268 4601 Kelly.Kilic@bauertrader.com.au Vincent Villemin QLD 03 9567 4387 vincent.villemin@bauertrader.com.au Nick lenthall SA 0439 485 835 nick.lenthall@bauertrader.com.au Greg Boase WA 0408 516 176 greg.boase@bauertrader.com.au
Deadlines
Issue Name On Sale Date Booking Deadline Advertorial And Broken Space Deadline Material Deadline Inserts To Printer Deadline Cancellation Deadline Product Code Confirming Special Order Deadline Aust Bus & Coach 352 13 Dec 2016 01 Dec 2016 01 Dec 2016 07 Dec 2016 Aust Bus & Coach 353 17 Jan 2017 05 Jan 2017 05 Jan 2017 11 Jan 2017 Aust Bus & Coach 354 14 Feb 2017 02 Feb 2017 02 Feb 2017 08 Feb 2017 Aust Bus & Coach 355 14 Mar 2017 02 Mar 2017 02 Mar 2017 08 Mar 2017 Aust Bus & Coach 356 18 Apr 2017 31 Mar 2017 31 Mar 2017 07 Apr 2017 Aust Bus & Coach 357 16 May 2017 04 May 2017 04 May 2017 10 May 2017 Aust Bus & Coach 358 20 Jun 2017 05 Jun 2017 05 Jun 2017 14 Jun 2017
Caravan World
Rates
Ratecard
Price Loading (%)
Colour Gloss
Full Page 2,000 Double Page Spread 3,900 CPM 35 Half Page 1,100 Third Page 950 Quarter Page 700
Premium Position
Loading payable for premium position 30
Covers
Inside Back Cover 2,450 Inside Front Cover 2,500 Inside Front Cover Double Page Spread 5,000 Outside Back Cover 2,835
Digital
Price Leaderboard 650 Skyscraper 1 550 Skyscraper 2 500 Island 350
Specifications
Magazine
Bleed (h x w) Type (h x w) Trim (h x w) Double Page Spread 307 x 460 270 x 425 Full Page 307 x 235 270 x 200 297 x 225 Half Page Horizontal 148.6 x 235 126 x 193 141 x 225 Half Page Vertical 307 x 115 255.5 x 94 297 x 105 Ninth Page Horizontal 30 x 193 Ninth Page Vertical 81 x 61 Quarter Page Horizontal 59 x 193 Quarter Page Vertical 126 x 94 Sixth Page Vertical 126 x 61 Third Page Horizontal 81.5 x 193 Third Page Vertical 270 x 61
Website
Type (h x w) Island 250 x 300 Leaderboard 90 x 728 Skyscraper 1 600 x 160 Skyscraper 2 600 x 160
Contacts
First Name Last Name Position Phone Number Email Address Grant Manson Group Sales Manager 03 9567 4241 | 0417 052 819 grant.manson@bauertrader.com.au Simone Thomson Brand Sales Manager 03 9567 4155 | 0481 433 948 simone.thomson@bauertrader.com.au Matthew Rice State sales Manager - NSW 02 92639706 | 0404 672 196 matthew.rice@bauertrader.com.au David Wiltshire State sales Manager - QLD 07 3101 6603 | 0466 009 383 david.wiltshire@bauertrader.com.au Max Kolomiiets Agency Sales Manager - NSW 02 8275 6486 | 0415 869 176 max.kolomiiets@bauertrader.com.au Andrea de Kauwe Agency Sales Manager - VIC 03 9567 4388 | 0409 117 675 andrea.dekauwe@bauertrader.com.au CD Media VIC 03 9583 8377 | 0417 052 819 gmanson@cdmedia.net.au Scott Crowley NSW 02 9263 9758 | 0410 221 434 scott.crowley@bauertrader.com.au Bernard Raffaut QLD 07 3101 6605 | 0466 776 302 bernard.raffaut@bauertrader.com.au Nick Lenthall SA 0439 485 835 nick.lenthall@bauertrader.com.au Greg Boase WA 0408 516 176 greg.boase@bauertrader.com.au
Deadlines
Issue Name On Sale Date Booking Deadline Advertorial And Broken Space Deadline Material Deadline Inserts To Printer Deadline Cancellation Deadline Product Code Confirming Special Order Deadline Caravan World Issue 558 01 Dec 2016 11 Nov 2016 11 Nov 2016 15 Nov 2016 Caravan World Issue 559 05 Jan 2017 09 Dec 2016 09 Dec 2016 13 Dec 2016 Caravan World Issue 560 02 Feb 2017 13 Jan 2017 13 Jan 2017 17 Jan 2017 Caravan World Issue 561 02 Mar 2017 10 Feb 2017 10 Feb 2017 14 Feb 2017 Caravan World Issue 562 30 Mar 2017 10 Mar 2017 10 Mar 2017 14 Mar 2017 Caravan World Issue 563 27 Apr 2017 07 Apr 2017 07 Apr 2017 11 Apr 2017 Caravan World Issue 564 25 May 2017 05 May 2017 05 May 2017 09 May 2017 Caravan World Issue 565 22 Jun 2017 02 Jun 2017 02 Jun 2017 06 Jun 2017
Earthmovers & Excavators
Rates
Ratecard
Casual 3x 6x 12x
Four Colour
Full Page 2,750 2,497 2,365 2,255 Half Page 1,639 1,496 1,408 1,331 Quarter Page 957 880 836 792 1/8 page 484 429 396 363
Covers
Inside Front Cover 3,278 2,981 2,816 2,673 Outside Back Cover 3,553 3,234 3,058 2,893 Inside Back Cover 3,014 2,728 2,596 2,453
Mono
Full Page 1,166 1,067 1,012 957 Half Page 715 660 627 594 Quarter Page 473 440 418 396
Contacts
First Name Last Name Position Phone Number Email Address Gillian Doreian Group Sales Manager 03 9567 4134 | 0408 053 289 gillian.doreian@bauertrader.com.au Matthew Rice State Sales Manager - NSW 02 9263 9706 | 0404 672 196 matthew.rice@bauertrader.com.au David Wiltshire State Sales Manager - QLD 07 3101 6603 | 0466 009 383 david.wiltshire@bauertrader.com.au Max Kolomiiets Agency Sales Manager - NSW 02 8275 6486 | 0415 869 176 max.kolomiiets@bauertrader.com.au Andrea de Kauwe Agency Sales Manager - VIC 03 9567 4388 | 0409 117 675 andrea.dekauwe@bauertrader.com.au Chendelle Kolasa VIC 03 95674242 | 0481 433 972 chendelle.kolasa@bauertrader.com.au Karen Lange NSW 02 8275 6482 | 0417 012 500 karen.lange@bauertrader.com.au Ben Zappala QLD 07 3101 6615 | 0417 034 690 ben.zappala@bauertrader.com.au Nick Lenthall SA 0439 485 835 nick.lenthall@bauertrader.com.au Greg Boase WA 0408 516 176 greg.boase@bauertrader.com.au
Deadlines
Issue Name On Sale Date Booking Deadline Advertorial And Broken Space Deadline Material Deadline Inserts To Printer Deadline Cancellation Deadline Product Code Confirming Special Order Deadline Earthmvrs & Excvatrs 327 28 Nov 2016 11 Nov 2016 11 Nov 2016 15 Nov 2016 Earthmvrs & Excvatrs 328 29 Dec 2016 09 Dec 2016 09 Dec 2016 13 Dec 2016 Earthmvrs & Excvatrs 329 30 Jan 2017 12 Jan 2017 12 Jan 2017 16 Jan 2017 Earthmvrs & Excvatrs 330 27 Feb 2017 10 Feb 2017 10 Feb 2017 14 Feb 2017 Earthmvrs & Excvatrs 331 27 Mar 2017 10 Mar 2017 10 Mar 2017 14 Mar 2017 Earthmvrs & Excvatrs 332 24 Apr 2017 07 Apr 2017 07 Apr 2017 11 Apr 2017 Earthmvrs & Excvatrs 333 22 May 2017 05 May 2017 05 May 2017 09 May 2017 Earthmvrs & Excvatrs 334 19 Jun 2017 02 Jun 2017 02 Jun 2017 06 Jun 2017
4x4
Rates
Ratecard
Casual Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Level 4 Level 5
Four Colour
Full Page 2,947 DPSC 5,844 Half Page 1,765 Third Page 1,174
Covers
Inside Front Cover Outside Back Cover Inside Back Cover
State Editions
NSW VIC QLD WA SA Full Page Colour Only Plate Change $
Bound and Loose Inserts
2PP 4PP 8PP 12PP 16PP
Cost Per '000
Minimum print run
Signature Positions
Loading %
Specified Positions Loading (%)
Inside Front Cover Spread Outside Back Cover Opposite Contents FPC Inside Back Cover Guaranteed Positioning Hot Gossip
Advertorial Production Costs
Spend
FPC Advertorial
1 Stock Shot 2 Stock Shot 1/2 Day Shoot/1 Model
DPS Advertorial
1 Stock Shot 2 Stock Shots 1/2 Day Shoot/2 Models 1/2 Day Shoot/Still Life Only
TPV
1 Stock Shot
Digital
Tier 2 Leaderboard 728 x 90 Medium Rectangle 300 x 250 Email Newsletters - Solus eDM
Specifications
Specifications
Bleed (h x w) Trim (h x w) Type (h x w)
Insertions
Full Page 307 x 229mm 297 x 219mm 270 x 190mm Double Page Spread 307 x 448mm 297 x 438mm 270 x 408mm Half Page Vertical 307 x 113mm 297 x 108mm 270 x 90mm Half Page Horizontal 150 x 229mm 145 x 219mm 130 x 190mm Third Page Vertical 307 x 82mm 297 x 75mm 270 x 60mm Third Page Horizontal 100 x 229mm 95 x 219mm 80 x 190mm 2.5cm DPS Strip 2.5cm Strip
Directory Specifications
Trim (h x w) Type (h x w) Full Page 1 Unit 2 Units Vertical 3 Units 4 Units Vertical
Profile
Readership
000's Magazine Population
All People
Men 127 81.60% 49.30% Women 29 18.40% 50.70%
All People
000's Magazine Population
Age
14-17 6 4.00% 5.80% 18-24 17 10.80% 11.40% 25-34 36 22.90% 17.80% 35-49 34 22.10% 24.40% 50-64 39 25.20% 21.90% 65+ 23 14.90% 18.60%
Social Grade
AB 28 18.30% 20.00% C 31 19.80% 20.00% D 29 18.40% 20.00% E 38 24.40% 20.00% FG 30 19.10% 20.00%
Work Status
Full-Time 82 53.00% 38.40% Part-Time 28 17.90% 21.10% Not Employed 45 29.10% 40.60%
All People & Full Time Workers
000's Magazine Population
Personal Occupation
Professional/Manager 27 33.30% 35.80% White Collar Workers 13 16.20% 30.10% Community/Personal Service, Clerical/Administrative Workers, Machinery 17 20.30% 25.10% Sales Workers, Labourers 12 14.80% 10.10%
Personal Income
Under $20,000 3 4.10% 3.80% $20,000-$29,999 6 7.30% 4.40% $30,000-$39,999 5 5.50% 7.40% $40,000-$49,999 10 11.60% 11.90% $50,000-$59,999 15 18.20% 12.30% $60,000 + 44 53.20% 60.20%
Roy Morgan October 2015 - September 2016
Contacts
First Name Last Name Position Phone Number Email Address Matt Rice National Group Sales Manager - 4 x 4 02 9263 9706 matt.rice@bauertrader.com.au Scott Crowley Group Sales Manager - 4 x 4 02 9263 9758 scott.crowley@bauertrader.com.au
Deadlines
Issue Name On Sale Date Booking Deadline Advertorial And Broken Space Deadline Material Deadline Inserts To Printer Deadline Cancellation Deadline Product Code Confirming Special Order Deadline 4x4 Australia Jan-17 08 Dec 2016 09 Nov 2016 07 Nov 2016 11 Nov 2016 14 Oct 2016 15 Nov 2016 4x4 Australia Feb-17 05 Jan 2017 02 Dec 2016 30 Nov 2016 06 Dec 2016 04 Nov 2016 09 Dec 2016 4x4 Australia Mar-17 02 Feb 2017 04 Jan 2017 30 Dec 2016 06 Jan 2017 06 Dec 2016 10 Jan 2017 4x4 Australia Apr-17 09 Mar 2017 08 Feb 2017 03 Feb 2017 10 Feb 2017 10 Jan 2017 14 Feb 2017 4x4 Australia May-17 06 Apr 2017 08 Mar 2017 03 Mar 2017 10 Mar 2017 07 Feb 2017 14 Mar 2017 4x4 Australia Jun-17 11 May 2017 12 Apr 2017 07 Apr 2017 13 Apr 2017 14 Mar 2017 18 Apr 2017 4x4 Australia Jul-17 08 Jun 2017 10 May 2017 05 May 2017 12 May 2017 11 Apr 2017 16 May 2017
Australasian Transport News (ATN)
Rates
Ratecard
Casual Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Level 4 Level 5
Four Colour
Full Page 4550 DPSC DPS 8900 Half Page Horizontal 2850 Half Page Vertical 2850 Third Page Horizontal 1925 Third Page Vertical 1925 Third Page Square 1925 Quarter Page Horizontal 1500 Quarter Page Vertical 1500
Covers
Inside Front Cover Outside Back Cover Inside Back Cover
State Editions
NSW VIC QLD WA SA Full Page Colour Only Plate Change $
Bound and Loose Inserts
2PP 4PP 8PP 12PP 16PP
Cost Per '000
Minimum print run
Signature Positions
Loading %
Specified Positions Loading (%)
Inside Front Cover Spread Outside Back Cover Opposite Contents FPC Inside Back Cover Guaranteed Positioning Hot Gossip
Advertorial Production Costs
Spend
FPC Advertorial
1 Stock Shot 2 Stock Shot 1/2 Day Shoot/1 Model
DPS Advertorial
1 Stock Shot 2 Stock Shots 1/2 Day Shoot/2 Models 1/2 Day Shoot/Still Life Only
TPV
1 Stock Shot
Digital
Tier 2 Leaderboard 728 x 90 Medium Rectangle 300 x 250 Email Newsletters - Solus eDM
Specifications
Specifications
Bleed (h x w) Trim (h x w) Type (h x w) Trrim (h x w)
Insertions
Full Page 307 x 220mm 297 x 210mm 277 x 190mm Double Page Spread 307 x 430mm 297 x 420mm 277 x 400mm Half Page Vertical 276 x 120mm Half Page Horizontal 133 x 190mm Third Page Vertical 276 x 60mm Third Page Horizontal 92 x 190mm Third Page Square 133 x 120mm Quarter Page Horizontal 66 x 190mm Quarter Page Vertical 133 x 92mm 8th Strip 30 x 190mm 2.5cm DPS Strip 2.5cm Strip
Directory Specifications
Trim (h x w) Type (h x w) Full Page 1 Unit 2 Units Vertical 3 Units 4 Units Vertical
Contacts
First Name Last Name Position Phone Number Email Address Asanka Gurusinha Group Sales Manager 03 9567 4142 asanka.gurusinha@bauertrader.com.au Inge Watson Brand Sales Manager 03 9567 4186 Inge.Watson@bauertrader.com.au Matthew Rice State sales Manager - NSW 02 9263 9706 matthew.rice@bauertrader.com.au David Wiltshire State sales Manager - QLD 07 3101 6603 david.wiltshire@bauertrader.com.au Max Kolomiiets Agency Sales Manager - NSW 02 8275 6486 max.kolomiiets@bauertrader.com.au Andrea de Kauwe Agency Sales Manager - VIC 03 9567 4388 Andrea.deKauwe@bauertrader.com.au Kelly Kilic NSW 02 8268 4601 Kelly.Kilic@bauertrader.com.au Inge Watson QLD 03 9567 4186 Inge.Watson@bauertrader.com.au Nick lenthall SA 0439 485 835 nick.lenthall@bauertrader.com.au Greg Boase WA 0408 516 176 greg.boase@bauertrader.com.au
Deadlines
Issue Name On Sale Date Booking Deadline Advertorial And Broken Space Deadline Material Deadline Inserts To Printer Deadline Cancellation Deadline Product Code Confirming Special Order Deadline Aust Transport News 362 29 Nov 2016 16 Nov 2016 16 Nov 2016 21 Nov 2016 Aust Transport News 363 27 Dec 2016 13 Dec 2016 13 Dec 2016 13 Dec 2016 Aust Transport News 364 31 Jan 2017 19 Jan 2017 19 Jan 2017 23 Jan 2017 Aust Transport News 365 28 Feb 2017 16 Feb 2017 16 Feb 2017 20 Feb 2017 Aust Transport News 366 28 Mar 2017 16 Mar 2017 16 Mar 2017 20 Mar 2017 Aust Transport News 367 25 Apr 2017 07 Apr 2017 07 Apr 2017 13 Apr 2017 Aust Transport News 368 30 May 2017 18 May 2017 18 May 2017 22 May 2017
Auto Action
Rates
Ratecard
Casual Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Level 4 Level 5
Four Colour
Full Page 2,550 DPSC 4,845 Half Page 1,450 Third Page 2/5 th Page V 1,275 1/5 th Page V 850 1/4 th Page 850 1/8 th Page 450 Colour Poster 4,000
Covers
Inside Front Cover Outside Back Cover Inside Back Cover
State Editions
NSW VIC QLD WA SA Full Page Colour Only Plate Change $
Bound and Loose Inserts
2PP 4PP 8PP 12PP 16PP
Cost Per '000
Minimum print run
Signature Positions
Loading %
Specified Positions Loading (%)
Inside Front Cover Spread Outside Back Cover Opposite Contents FPC Inside Back Cover Guaranteed Positioning Hot Gossip
Advertorial Production Costs
Spend
FPC Advertorial
1 Stock Shot 2 Stock Shot 1/2 Day Shoot/1 Model
DPS Advertorial
1 Stock Shot 2 Stock Shots 1/2 Day Shoot/2 Models 1/2 Day Shoot/Still Life Only
TPV
1 Stock Shot
Digital
Tier 2 Leaderboard 728 x 90 Medium Rectangle 300 x 250 Email Newsletters - Solus eDM
Specifications
Specifications
Bleed (h x w) Trim (h x w) Type (h x w)
Insertions
Full Page 322 x 285mm 312 x 275mm 302 x 265mm Double Page Spread 322 x 560mm 312 x 550mm 302 x 540mm Half Page 164 x 285mm 154 x 275mm 144 x 265mm Half Page Horizontal Third Page Vertical Third Page Horizontal Quarter Page Horizontal 85 x 285mm 75 x 275mm 65 x 265mm 2/5 th Page Vertical 322 x 120mm 312 x 110mm 302 x 100mm 1/5 th Page Vertical 322 x 65mm 312 x 55mm 302 x 45mm 1/8 th 80 x 132mm 70 x 122mm 60 x 112mm A/mart Trader 51 x 82mm 2.5cm DPS Strip 2.5cm Strip
Directory Specifications
Trim (h x w) Type (h x w) Full Page 1 Unit 2 Units Vertical 3 Units 4 Units Vertical
Contacts
First Name Last Name Position Phone Number Email Address Matt Rice National Group Sales Manager - Auto Action 02 9263 9706 matt.rice@bauertrader.com.au Shehan Gunawardana National Sales Manager - Auto Action 02 9263 9712 Shehan.G@BauerTrader.com.au
Profile
Readership
000's Magazine Population
All People
Men 88 93.1% 49.3% Women 6 6.9% 50.7%
All People
000's Magazine Population
Age
14-17 17 17.9% 5.8% 18-24 8 8.0% 11.5% 25-34 23 24.6% 17.8% 35-49 26 27.6% 24.4% 50-64 14 15.0% 22.0% 65+ 7 7.0% 18.4%
Social Grade
AB 11 11.5% 20.0% C 20 21.3% 20.0% D 24 25.7% 20.0% E 20 21.4% 20.0% FG 19 20.1% 20.0%
Work Status
Full-Time 48 50.8% 38.7% Part-Time 20 20.8% 21.2% Not Employed 27 28.4% 40.2%
All People & Full Time Workers
000's Magazine Population
Personal Occupation
Professional/Manager 16 33.4% 37.9% White Collar Workers 7 13.9% 28.9% Community/Personal Service, Clerical/Administrative Workers, Machinery 8 16.3% 25.9% Sales Workers, Labourers 14 28.8% 9.9%
Personal Income
Under $20,000 1 2.2% 3.6% $20,000-$29,999 1 2.6% 4.6% $30,000-$39,999 5 9.4% 7.8% $40,000-$49,999 6 13.3% 11.8% $50,000-$59,999 7 13.8% 11.9% $60,000 + 28 58.7% 60.2%
Roy Morgan April 2015 - March 2016
Deadlines
Issue Name On Sale Date Booking Deadline Advertorial And Broken Space Deadline Material Deadline Inserts To Printer Deadline Cancellation Deadline Product Code Confirming Special Order Deadline Auto Action 050516 #1688 05 May 2016 26 Apr 2016 22 Apr 2016 28 Apr 2016 27 Apr 2016 29 Mar 2016 26 Apr 2016
Camper Trailer Australia
Rates
Ratecard
Price Loading %
Colour Gloss
Full Page 1,595 Double Page 3,135 CPM 30 Half Page 935 Quarter Page 550 1/8 Page 350 Page 3 1,815
Covers
Inside Back Cover 1,815 Inside Front Cover 6,600 Outside Back Cover 1,815
Premium Position
Premium Position 30
Specifications
Specifications
Bleed (h x w) Type (h x w) Trim (h x w) Double Page Spread 307 x 460 270 x 425 Full Page 307 x 235 270 x 200 297 x 225 Half Page Horizontal 148.6 x 235 126 x 193 141 x 225 Half Page Vertical 307 x 115 255.5 x 94 297 x 105 Third Page Horizontal 81.5 x 193 Third Page Vertical 270 x 61 Quarter Page Horizontal 59 x 193 Quarter Page Vertical 126 x 94 1/6 Page Vertical 126 x 61 1/9 Page Horizontal 30 x 193 1/9 Page Vertical 81 x 61
Contacts
First Name Last Name Position Phone Number Email Address Grant Manson Group Sales Manager 03 9567 4241 | 0417 052 819 grant.manson@bauertrader.com.au Simone Thomson Brand Sales Manager 03 9567 4155 | 0481 433 948 simone.thomson@bauertrader.com.au Matthew Rice State sales Manager - NSW 02 92639706 | 0404 672 196 matthew.rice@bauertrader.com.au David Wiltshire State sales Manager - QLD 07 3101 6603 | 0466 009 383 david.wiltshire@bauertrader.com.au Max Kolomiiets Agency Sales Manager - NSW 02 8275 6486 | 0415 869 176 max.kolomiiets@bauertrader.com.au Andrea de Kauwe Agency Sales Manager - VIC 03 9567 4388 | 0409 117 675 andrea.dekauwe@bauertrader.com.au CD Media VIC 03 9583 8377 | 0417 052 819 gmanson@cdmedia.net.au Scott Crowley NSW 02 9263 9758 | 0410 221 434 scott.crowley@bauertrader.com.au Bernard Raffaut QLD 07 3101 6605 | 0466 776 302 bernard.raffaut@bauertrader.com.au Nick Lenthall SA 0439 485 835 nick.lenthall@bauertrader.com.au Greg Boase WA 0408 516 176 greg.boase@bauertrader.com.au
Deadlines
Issue Name On Sale Date Booking Deadline Advertorial And Broken Space Deadline Material Deadline Inserts To Printer Deadline Cancellation Deadline Product Code Confirming Special Order Deadline Camper Trailer Australia 109 15 Dec 2016 25 Nov 2016 25 Nov 2016 29 Nov 2016 Camper Trailer Australia 110 19 Jan 2017 15 Dec 2016 15 Dec 2016 20 Dec 2016 Camper Trailer Australia 111 16 Feb 2017 27 Jan 2017 27 Jan 2017 31 Jan 2017 Camper Trailer Australia 112 16 Mar 2017 24 Feb 2017 24 Feb 2017 28 Feb 2017 Camper Trailer Australia 113 13 Apr 2017 24 Mar 2017 24 Mar 2017 28 Mar 2017 Camper Trailer Australia 114 11 May 2017 21 Apr 2017 21 Apr 2017 24 Apr 2017 Camper Trailer Australia 115 08 Jun 2017 19 May 2017 19 May 2017 23 May 2017
Deals On Wheels
Rates
Ratecard
Casual Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Level 4 Level 5
Four Colour - Gloss
Full Page 2,990 Half Page 1,800 Quarter Page 990
Four Colour
Full Page DPSC POA Third Page
Four Colour - Newsprint
Full Page 1,540 Half Page 900 Quarter Page 590 1/8 Page Scatter 330
Covers
Inside Front Cover 3,610 Outside Back Cover 3,900 Inside Back Cover 3,300
State Editions
NSW VIC QLD WA SA Full Page Colour Only Plate Change $
Bound and Loose Inserts
2PP 4PP 8PP 12PP 16PP
Cost Per '000
Minimum print run
Signature Positions
Loading %
Specified Positions Loading (%)
Inside Front Cover Spread Outside Back Cover Opposite Contents FPC Inside Back Cover Guaranteed Positioning Hot Gossip
Advertorial Production Costs
Spend
FPC Advertorial
1 Stock Shot 2 Stock Shot 1/2 Day Shoot/1 Model
DPS Advertorial
1 Stock Shot 2 Stock Shots 1/2 Day Shoot/2 Models 1/2 Day Shoot/Still Life Only
TPV
1 Stock Shot
Digital
Tier 2 Leaderboard 728 x 90 Medium Rectangle 300 x 250 Email Newsletters - Solus eDM
Contacts
First Name Last Name Position Phone Number Email Address Asanka Gurusinha Group Sales Manager 03 9567 4142 asanka.gurusinha@bauertrader.com.au Chendelle Kolasa Brand Sales Manager 03 95674242 chendelle.kolasa@bauertrader.com.au Matthew Rice State sales Manager - NSW 02 92639706 matthew.rice@bauertrader.com.au David Wiltshire State sales Manager - QLD 07 3101 6603 david.wiltshire@bauertrader.com.au Max Kolomiiets Agency Sales Manager - NSW 02 8275 6486 max.kolomiiets@bauertrader.com.au Andrea de Kauwe Agency Sales Manager - VIC 03 9567 4388 Andrea.deKauwe@bauertrader.com.au Karen Lange NSW 02 8275 6482 karen.lange@bauertrader.com.au Jacky Acton QLD 07 3101 6614 jacky.acton@bauertrader.com.au Nick lenthall SA 0439 485 835 nick.lenthall@bauertrader.com.au Greg Boase WA 0408 516 176 greg.boase@bauertrader.com.au
Specifications
Specifications
Bleed (h x w) Trim (h x w) Type (h x w)
Insertions
Full Page 285 x 205mm 275 x 195mm 255 x 180mm Double Page Spread 285 x 400mm 275 x 390mm 255 x 375mm Half Page Vertical 285 x 113mm 255 x 88mm Half Page Horizontal 155 x 205mm 125 x 180mm Third Page Vertical Third Page Horizontal Quarter Page Vertical 125 x 88mm Quarter Page Horizontal 60 x 180mm Eighth Page Horizontal 60 x 88mm Contents Feature 75 x 115mm Index 60 x 180mm 2.5cm DPS Strip 2.5cm Strip
Directory Specifications
Trim (h x w) Type (h x w) Full Page 1 Unit 2 Units Vertical 3 Units 4 Units Vertical
Deadlines
Issue Name On Sale Date Booking Deadline Advertorial And Broken Space Deadline Material Deadline Inserts To Printer Deadline Cancellation Deadline Product Code Confirming Special Order Deadline Deals on Wheels Issue 409 12 Dec 2016 25 Nov 2016 25 Nov 2016 29 Nov 2016 Deals on Wheels Issue 410 16 Jan 2017 15 Dec 2016 15 Dec 2016 19 Dec 2016 Deals on Wheels Issue 411 13 Feb 2017 27 Jan 2017 27 Jan 2017 31 Jan 2017 Deals on Wheels Issue 412 13 Mar 2017 24 Feb 2017 24 Feb 2017 28 Feb 2017 Deals on Wheels Issue 413 10 Apr 2017 24 Mar 2017 24 Mar 2017 28 Mar 2017 Deals on Wheels Issue 414 08 May 2017 21 Apr 2017 21 Apr 2017 24 Apr 2017 Deals on Wheels Issue 415 05 Jun 2017 19 May 2017 19 May 2017 23 May 2017
Farms & Farm Machinery (FFM)
Rates
Ratecard
Casual Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Level 4 Level 5
Four Colour
Full Page 2,678 DPSC Half Page 1,597 Third Page Quarter Page 932 1/8th Page 472
Covers
Inside Front Cover 3,192 Outside Back Cover 3,460 Inside Back Cover 2,936
State Editions
NSW VIC QLD WA SA Full Page Colour Only Plate Change $
Bound and Loose Inserts
2PP 4PP 8PP 12PP 16PP
Cost Per '000
Minimum print run
Signature Positions
Loading %
Specified Positions Loading (%)
Inside Front Cover Spread Outside Back Cover Opposite Contents FPC Inside Back Cover Guaranteed Positioning Hot Gossip
Advertorial Production Costs
Spend
FPC Advertorial
1 Stock Shot 2 Stock Shot 1/2 Day Shoot/1 Model
DPS Advertorial
1 Stock Shot 2 Stock Shots 1/2 Day Shoot/2 Models 1/2 Day Shoot/Still Life Only
TPV
1 Stock Shot
Digital
Tier 2 Leaderboard 728 x 90 Medium Rectangle 300 x 250 Email Newsletters - Solus eDM
Contacts
First Name Last Name Position Phone Number Email Address Gillian Doreian Group Sales Manager 03 9567 4134 | 0408 053 289 gillian.doreian@bauertrader.com.au Chendelle Kolasa Brand Sales Manager 03 95674242 | 0481 433 972 chendelle.kolasa@bauertrader.com.au Matthew Rice State Sales Manager - NSW 02 9263 9706 | 0404 672 196 matthew.rice@bauertrader.com.au David Wiltshire State Sales Manager - QLD 07 3101 6603 | 0466 009 383 david.wiltshire@bauertrader.com.au Max Kolomiiets Agency Sales Manager - NSW 02 8275 6486 | 0415 869 176 max.kolomiiets@bauertrader.com.au Andrea de Kauwe Agency Sales Manager - VIC 03 9567 4388 | 0409 117 675 andrea.dekauwe@bauertrader.com.au Karen Lange NSW 02 8275 6482 | 0417 012 500 karen.lange@bauertrader.com.au Ben Zappala QLD 07 3101 6615 | 0417 034 690 ben.zappala@bauertrader.com.au Nick Lenthall SA 0439 485 835 nick.lenthall@bauertrader.com.au Greg Boase WA 0408 516 176 greg.boase@bauertrader.com.au
Deadlines
Issue Name On Sale Date Booking Deadline Advertorial And Broken Space Deadline Material Deadline Inserts To Printer Deadline Cancellation Deadline Product Code Confirming Special Order Deadline Farms & Farm Machinery 340 24 Nov 2016 04 Nov 2016 04 Nov 2016 08 Nov 2016 Farms & Farm Machinery 341 22 Dec 2016 02 Dec 2016 02 Dec 2016 06 Dec 2016 Farms & Farm Machinery 342 26 Jan 2017 06 Jan 2017 06 Jan 2017 10 Jan 2017 Farms & Farm Machinery 343 23 Feb 2017 03 Feb 2017 03 Feb 2017 07 Feb 2017 Farms & Farm Machinery 344 23 Mar 2017 03 Mar 2017 03 Mar 2017 07 Mar 2017 Farms & Farm Machinery 345 20 Apr 2017 31 Mar 2017 31 Mar 2017 04 Apr 2017 Farms & Farm Machinery 346 18 May 2017 28 Apr 2017 28 Apr 2017 02 May 2017 Farms & Farm Machinery 347 15 Jun 2017 26 May 2017 26 May 2017 30 May 2017
Specifications
Specifications
Bleed (h x w) Trim (h x w) Type (h x w)
Insertions
Full Page 370 x 265mm 360 x 255mm 340 x 240mm Double Page Spread 370 x 524mm 340 x 500mm Half Page Vertical Half Page Horizontal 199 x 265mm 169 x 240mm Third Page Vertical 340 x 79mm Third Page Horizontal 112 x 240mm Third Page Square 169 x 157mm 2/3 rd Page Vertical 340 x 157mm 2/3 rd Page Horizontal 226 x 240mm 1/6 th Page Vertical 169 x 79mm 1/6 th Page Horizontal 56 x 240mm 1/18 th Page 55 x 78mm 2.5cm DPS Strip 2.5cm Strip
Directory Specifications
Trim (h x w) Type (h x w) Full Page 1 Unit 2 Units Vertical 3 Units 4 Units Vertical
MOTOR
Rates
Ratecard
Casual Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Level 4 Level 5
Four Colour
Full Page 5,192 DPSC 10,384 Half Page 3,288 Third Page 2,000 Quarter Page Strip 1,440
Covers
Inside Front Cover 13,500 2nd Inside Front Cover 12,400 Outside Back Cover 6,748 Inside Back Cover 5,972
State Editions
NSW VIC QLD WA SA Full Page Colour Only Plate Change $
Bound and Loose Inserts
2PP 4PP 8PP 12PP 16PP
Cost Per '000
Minimum print run
Signature Positions
Loading %
Specified Positions Loading (%)
Inside Front Cover Spread Outside Back Cover Opposite Contents FPC Inside Back Cover Guaranteed Positioning Hot Gossip
Advertorial Production Costs
Spend
FPC Advertorial
1 Stock Shot 2 Stock Shot 1/2 Day Shoot/1 Model
DPS Advertorial
1 Stock Shot 2 Stock Shots 1/2 Day Shoot/2 Models 1/2 Day Shoot/Still Life Only
TPV
1 Stock Shot
Digital
Tier 2 Leaderboard 728 x 90 Medium Rectangle 300 x 250 Email Newsletters - Solus eDM
Specifications
Specifications
Bleed (h x w) Trim (h x w) Type (h x w)
Insertions
Full Page 307 x 229mm 297 x 219mm 270 x 190mm Double Page Spread 307 x 448mm 297 x 438mm 270 x 408mm Half Page Vertical 307 x 113mm 297 x 108mm 270 x 90mm Half Page Horizontal 150 x 229mm 145 x 219mm 130 x 190mm Third Page Vertical 307 x 82mm 297 x 75mm 270 x 60mm Third Page Horizontal 100 x 229mm 95 x 219mm 80 x 190mm 2.5cm DPS Strip 2.5cm Strip
Directory Specifications
Trim (h x w) Type (h x w) Full Page 1 Unit 2 Units Vertical 3 Units 4 Units Vertical
Profile
Readership
000's Magazine Population
All People
Men 125 91.70% 49.30% Women 11 8.30% 50.70%
All People
000's Magazine Population
Age
14-17 9 6.70% 5.80% 18-24 16 11.40% 11.40% 25-34 27 19.80% 17.80% 35-49 36 26.40% 24.40% 50-64 31 22.70% 21.90% 65+ 18 13.10% 18.60%
Social Grade
AB 35 25.70% 20.00% C 30 22.00% 20.00% D 22 15.90% 20.00% E 30 22.00% 20.00% FG 20 14.40% 20.00%
Work Status
Full-Time 75 54.70% 38.40% Part-Time 22 15.90% 21.10% Not Employed 40 29.50% 40.60%
All People & Full Time Workers
000's Magazine Population
Personal Occupation
Professional/Manager 36 48.50% 35.80% White Collar Workers 12 16.30% 30.10% Community/Personal Service, Clerical/Administrative Workers, Machinery 12 15.50% 25.10% Sales Workers, Labourers 6 8.60% 10.10%
Personal Income
Under $20,000 2 3.20% 3.80% $20,000-$29,999 2 2.70% 4.40% $30,000-$39,999 6 7.80% 7.40% $40,000-$49,999 5 7.10% 11.90% $50,000-$59,999 10 13.00% 12.30% $60,000 + 49 66.20% 60.20%
Roy Morgan October 2015 - September 2016
Deadlines
Issue Name On Sale Date Booking Deadline Advertorial And Broken Space Deadline Material Deadline Inserts To Printer Deadline Cancellation Deadline Product Code Confirming Special Order Deadline Motor Yearbook 2016 24 Nov 2016 25 Oct 2016 21 Oct 2016 27 Oct 2016 27 Sep 2016 01 Nov 2016 Motor Jan-17 22 Dec 2016 22 Nov 2016 18 Nov 2016 24 Nov 2016 25 Oct 2016 29 Nov 2016 Motor Feb-17 02 Feb 2017 03 Jan 2017 30 Dec 2016 05 Jan 2017 06 Dec 2016 10 Jan 2017 Motor Mar-17 23 Feb 2017 24 Jan 2017 20 Jan 2017 25 Jan 2017 23 Dec 2016 31 Jan 2017 Motor Apr-17 23 Mar 2017 21 Feb 2017 17 Feb 2017 23 Feb 2017 24 Jan 2017 28 Feb 2017 Motor May-17 20 Apr 2017 21 Mar 2017 17 Mar 2017 23 Mar 2017 21 Feb 2017 28 Mar 2017 Motor Jun-17 18 May 2017 18 Apr 2017 13 Apr 2017 20 Apr 2017 21 Mar 2017 24 Apr 2017 Motor Jul-17 15 Jun 2017 16 May 2017 12 May 2017 18 May 2017 18 Apr 2017 23 May 2017
Contacts
First Name Last Name Position Phone Number Email Address Matt Rice National Group Sales Manager - Motor 02 9263 9706 matt.rice@bauertrader.com.au Liam Quirk Brand Sales Manager - Motor 02 9282 8348 liam.quirk@bauertrader.com.au
Owner Driver
Rates
Ratecard
Casual 4x 12x
Four Colour
Full Page $5,150 $4,850 $4,600 Double Page Spread $8,750 $8,450 $8,200 Half Page Vertical $3,550 $3,500 $3,450 Third Page $2,600 $2,500 $2,450 Quarter Page $2,500 $2,400 $2,375
Mono
Full Page $2,600 $2,550 $2,470 Half Page $2,140 $2,090 $2,030 DPS $5,150 $4,990 $4,880
Specifications
Specifications
Bleed (h x w) Trim (h x w) Type (h x w)
Insertions
Full Page 405x290 395x280 395x280 Double Page Spread 405x560 395x560 395x560 Half Page Vertical 373x130 Half Page Horizontal 180x260 Third Page Vertical 373x80 Third Page Horizontal 120x260 Quarter Page Vertical 80x128 Quarter Page Horizontal 90x260 1/8 page 50x260
Contacts
First Name Last Name Position Phone Number Email Address Asanka Gurusinha Group Sales Manager 03 9567 4142 asanka.gurusinha@bauertrader.com.au Matthew Rice State sales Manager - NSW 02 9263 9706 matthew.rice@bauertrader.com.au David Wiltshire State sales Manager - QLD 07 3101 6603 david.wiltshire@bauertrader.com.au Max Kolomiiets Agency Sales Manager - NSW 02 8275 6486 max.kolomiiets@bauertrader.com.au Andrea de Kauwe Agency Sales Manager - VIC 03 9567 4388 Andrea.deKauwe@bauertrader.com.au Inge Watson VIC 03 9567 4186 inge.watson@bauertrader.com.au Kelly Kilic NSW 02 8268 4601 Kelly.Kilic@bauertrader.com.au Jacky Acton QLD 07 3101 6614 jacky.acton@bauertrader.com.au Nick lenthall SA 0439 485 835 nick.lenthall@bauertrader.com.au Greg Boase WA 0408 516 176 greg.boase@bauertrader.com.au
Deadlines
Issue Name On Sale Date Booking Deadline Advertorial And Broken Space Deadline Material Deadline Inserts To Printer Deadline Cancellation Deadline Product Code Confirming Special Order Deadline Owner Driver 287 12 Dec 2016 24 Nov 2016 24 Nov 2016 24 Nov 2016 Owner Driver 288 16 Jan 2017 13 Dec 2016 13 Dec 2016 14 Dec 2016 Owner Driver 289 13 Feb 2017 25 Jan 2017 25 Jan 2017 25 Jan 2017 Owner Driver 290 13 Mar 2017 23 Feb 2017 23 Feb 2017 23 Feb 2017 Owner Driver 291 17 Apr 2017 30 Mar 2017 30 Mar 2017 30 Mar 2017 Owner Driver 292 15 May 2017 27 Apr 2017 27 Apr 2017 27 Apr 2017 Owner Driver 293 12 Jun 2017 25 May 2017 25 May 2017 25 May 2017
Street Machine
Rates
Ratecard
Casual Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Level 4 Level 5
Four Colour
Full Page 6,751 DPSC 13,502 Half Page 3,677 Third Page 2,249 Quarter Page 1,687
Covers
Inside Front Cover 7,900 Outside Back Cover 8,160 Inside Back Cover 7,438
State Editions
NSW VIC QLD WA SA Full Page Colour Only Plate Change $
Bound and Loose Inserts
2PP 4PP 8PP 12PP 16PP
Cost Per '000
Minimum print run
Signature Positions
Loading %
Specified Positions Loading (%)
Inside Front Cover Spread Outside Back Cover Opposite Contents FPC Inside Back Cover Guaranteed Positioning Hot Gossip
Advertorial Production Costs
Spend
FPC Advertorial
1 Stock Shot 2 Stock Shot 1/2 Day Shoot/1 Model
DPS Advertorial
1 Stock Shot 2 Stock Shots 1/2 Day Shoot/2 Models 1/2 Day Shoot/Still Life Only
TPV
1 Stock Shot
Digital
Tier 2 Leaderboard 728 x 90 Medium Rectangle 300 x 250 Email Newsletters - Solus eDM
Specifications
Specifications
Bleed (h x w) Trim (h x w) Type (h x w)
Insertions
Full Page 307 x 229mm 297 x 219mm 270 x 190mm Double Page Spread 307 x 448mm 297 x 438mm 277 x 418mm Half Page Vertical 307 x 118mm 297 x 108mm 270 x 90mm Half Page Horizontal 155 x 229mm 145 x 219mm 130 x 190mm Third Page Vertical 307 x 82mm 297 x 72mm 270 x 60mm Third Page Horizontal Quarter Page Block 140 x 102mm 2.5cm DPS Strip 2.5cm Strip
Directory Specifications
Trim (h x w) Type (h x w) Full Page 1 Unit 2 Units Vertical 3 Units 4 Units Vertical
Profile
Readership
000's Magazine Population
All People
Men 184 81.60% 49.30% Women 42 18.40% 50.70%
All People
000's Magazine Population
Age
14-17 27 11.80% 5.80% 18-24 44 19.40% 11.40% 25-34 52 23.00% 17.80% 35-49 56 25.00% 24.40% 50-64 39 17.10% 21.90% 65+ 8 3.70% 18.60%
Social Grade
AB 11 5.10% 20.00% C 35 15.70% 20.00% D 47 20.70% 20.00% E 68 30.20% 20.00% FG 64 28.30% 20.00%
Work Status
Full-Time 101 44.70% 38.40% Part-Time 38 17.00% 21.10% Not Employed 87 38.30% 40.60%
All People & Full Time Workers
000's Magazine Population
Personal Occupation
Professional/Manager 15 14.50% 35.80% White Collar Workers 13 13.40% 30.10% Community/Personal Service, Clerical/Administrative Workers, Machinery 26 25.40% 25.10% Sales Workers, Labourers 11 11.00% 10.10%
Personal Income
Under $20,000 2 2.30% 3.80% $20,000-$29,999 5 4.60% 4.40% $30,000-$39,999 9 8.70% 7.40% $40,000-$49,999 12 12.20% 11.90% $50,000-$59,999 17 16.50% 12.30% $60,000 + 56 55.70% 60.20%
Roy Morgan October 2015 - September 2016
Contacts
First Name Last Name Position Phone Number Email Address Matt Rice National Group Sales Manager - Street Machine 02 9263 9706 matt.rice@bauertrader.com.au Joseph Lenthall Brand Sales Manager - Street Machine 02 8114 9421 joseph.lenthall@bauertrader.com.au
Deadlines
Issue Name On Sale Date Booking Deadline Advertorial And Broken Space Deadline Material Deadline Inserts To Printer Deadline Cancellation Deadline Product Code Confirming Special Order Deadline Street Machine Jan-17 22 Dec 2016 23 Nov 2016 21 Nov 2016 25 Nov 2016 28 Oct 2016 29 Nov 2016 Street Machine Feb-17 26 Jan 2017 23 Dec 2016 21 Dec 2016 20 Dec 2016 25 Nov 2016 22 Dec 2016 Street Machine Mar-17 23 Feb 2017 25 Jan 2017 23 Jan 2017 27 Jan 2017 30 Dec 2016 30 Jan 2017 Street Machine Apr-17 23 Mar 2017 22 Feb 2017 20 Feb 2017 24 Feb 2017 27 Jan 2017 28 Feb 2017 Street Machine May-17 20 Apr 2017 22 Mar 2017 20 Mar 2017 24 Mar 2017 24 Feb 2017 27 Mar 2017 Street Machine Jun-17 25 May 2017 26 Apr 2017 24 Apr 2017 28 Apr 2017 31 Mar 2017 02 May 2017 Street Machine Jul-17 22 Jun 2017 24 May 2017 22 May 2017 26 May 2017 28 Apr 2017 29 May 2017
Unique Cars
Rates
Ratecard
Casual
Covers
Inside Front Cover 4,500 Inside Front Spread 8,000 Outside Back Cover 5,175 Inside Back Cover 4,000
Four Colour
Full Page 3,450 Double Page Spread 6,200 Half Page 1,875 Third Page 1,265 Quarter Page 1,050
Specifications
Specifications
Bleed (h x w) Trim (h x w) Type (h x w)
Insertions
Full Page 285mm x 205mm 275mm x 195mm 255mm x 180mm Double Page Spread 285mm x 400mm 275mm x 390mm 255mm x 375mm Half Page Vertical 285mm x 113mm 275mm x 103mm 255mm x 88mm Half Page Horizontal 155mm x 205mm 145mm x 195mm 125mm x 180mm Quarter Page Horizontal 60mm x 180mm 1/8 page 60mm x 88mm
Contacts
First Name Last Name Position Phone Number Email Address
Automotive & Classifieds