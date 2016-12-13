Ad rates & specs

Automotive & Classifieds
Australasian Bus & Coach (ABC)

Rates

Ratecard

Casual Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Level 4 Level 5

Four Colour
Full Page 3550
DPSC
Half Page 2200
Third Page 1450
Quarter Page 1200
DPS 6850

Covers
Inside Front Cover POA
Outside Back Cover POA
Inside Back Cover POA

State Editions

NSW VIC QLD WA SA
Full Page Colour Only
Plate Change $

Bound and Loose Inserts

2PP 4PP 8PP 12PP 16PP

Cost Per '000
Minimum print run

Signature Positions

Loading %

Specified Positions Loading (%)
Inside Front Cover Spread
Outside Back Cover
Opposite Contents FPC
Inside Back Cover
Guaranteed Positioning
Hot Gossip

Advertorial Production Costs

Spend

FPC Advertorial
1 Stock Shot
2 Stock Shot
1/2 Day Shoot/1 Model

DPS Advertorial
1 Stock Shot
2 Stock Shots
1/2 Day Shoot/2 Models
1/2 Day Shoot/Still Life Only

TPV
1 Stock Shot

Digital

Tier 2
Leaderboard 728 x 90
Medium Rectangle 300 x 250
Email Newsletters - Solus eDM

Specifications

Specifications

Bleed (h x w) Trim (h x w) Type (h x w)

Insertions
Full Page 307 x 220mm 297 x 210mm 277 x 190mm
Double Page Spread 307 x 430mm 297 x 420mm 277 x 380mm
Half Page Vertical 276 x 120mm
Half Page Horizontal 133 x 190mm
Third Page Vertical
Third Page Horizontal 92 x 190mm
Third Page Square 135 x 125mm
Quarter Page Vertical 133 x 92mm
Quarter Page Horizontal 66 x 190mm
1/6 Page Vertical 135 x 60 mm
1/12 Page Square 64 x 60 mm
1/24 Page 30 x 60 mm
2.5cm DPS Strip
2.5cm Strip

Directory Specifications

Trim (h x w) Type (h x w)
Full Page
1 Unit
2 Units Vertical
3 Units
4 Units Vertical

Contacts

First Name Last Name Position Phone Number Email Address
Asanka Gurusinha Group Sales Manager 03 9567 4142 asanka.gurusinha@bauertrader.com.au
Vincent Villemin Brand Sales Manager 03 9567 4387 vincent.villemin@bauertrader.com.au
Matthew Rice State sales Manager - NSW 02 9263 9706 matthew.rice@bauertrader.com.au
David Wiltshire State sales Manager - QLD 07 3101 6603 david.wiltshire@bauertrader.com.au
Max Kolomiiets Agency Sales Manager - NSW 02 8275 6486 max.kolomiiets@bauertrader.com.au
Andrea de Kauwe Agency Sales Manager - VIC 03 9567 4388 Andrea.deKauwe@bauertrader.com.au
Kelly Kilic NSW 02 8268 4601 Kelly.Kilic@bauertrader.com.au
Vincent Villemin QLD 03 9567 4387 vincent.villemin@bauertrader.com.au
Nick lenthall SA 0439 485 835 nick.lenthall@bauertrader.com.au
Greg Boase WA 0408 516 176 greg.boase@bauertrader.com.au

Deadlines

Issue Name On Sale Date Booking Deadline Advertorial And Broken Space Deadline Material Deadline Inserts To Printer Deadline Cancellation Deadline Product Code Confirming Special Order Deadline
Aust Bus & Coach 352 13 Dec 2016 01 Dec 2016 01 Dec 2016 07 Dec 2016
Aust Bus & Coach 353 17 Jan 2017 05 Jan 2017 05 Jan 2017 11 Jan 2017
Aust Bus & Coach 354 14 Feb 2017 02 Feb 2017 02 Feb 2017 08 Feb 2017
Aust Bus & Coach 355 14 Mar 2017 02 Mar 2017 02 Mar 2017 08 Mar 2017
Aust Bus & Coach 356 18 Apr 2017 31 Mar 2017 31 Mar 2017 07 Apr 2017
Aust Bus & Coach 357 16 May 2017 04 May 2017 04 May 2017 10 May 2017
Aust Bus & Coach 358 20 Jun 2017 05 Jun 2017 05 Jun 2017 14 Jun 2017
Caravan World

Rates

Ratecard

Price Loading (%)

Colour Gloss
Full Page 2,000
Double Page Spread 3,900
CPM 35
Half Page 1,100
Third Page 950
Quarter Page 700

Premium Position
Loading payable for premium position 30

Covers
Inside Back Cover 2,450
Inside Front Cover 2,500
Inside Front Cover Double Page Spread 5,000
Outside Back Cover 2,835

Digital

Price
Leaderboard 650
Skyscraper 1 550
Skyscraper 2 500
Island 350

Specifications

Magazine

Bleed (h x w) Type (h x w) Trim (h x w)
Double Page Spread 307 x 460 270 x 425
Full Page 307 x 235 270 x 200 297 x 225
Half Page Horizontal 148.6 x 235 126 x 193 141 x 225
Half Page Vertical 307 x 115 255.5 x 94 297 x 105
Ninth Page Horizontal 30 x 193
Ninth Page Vertical 81 x 61
Quarter Page Horizontal 59 x 193
Quarter Page Vertical 126 x 94
Sixth Page Vertical 126 x 61
Third Page Horizontal 81.5 x 193
Third Page Vertical 270 x 61

Website

Type (h x w)
Island 250 x 300
Leaderboard 90 x 728
Skyscraper 1 600 x 160
Skyscraper 2 600 x 160

Contacts

First Name Last Name Position Phone Number Email Address
Grant Manson Group Sales Manager 03 9567 4241 | 0417 052 819 grant.manson@bauertrader.com.au
Simone Thomson Brand Sales Manager 03 9567 4155 | 0481 433 948 simone.thomson@bauertrader.com.au
Matthew Rice State sales Manager - NSW 02 92639706 | 0404 672 196 matthew.rice@bauertrader.com.au
David Wiltshire State sales Manager - QLD 07 3101 6603 | 0466 009 383 david.wiltshire@bauertrader.com.au
Max Kolomiiets Agency Sales Manager - NSW 02 8275 6486 | 0415 869 176 max.kolomiiets@bauertrader.com.au
Andrea de Kauwe Agency Sales Manager - VIC 03 9567 4388 | 0409 117 675 andrea.dekauwe@bauertrader.com.au
CD Media VIC 03 9583 8377 | 0417 052 819 gmanson@cdmedia.net.au
Scott Crowley NSW 02 9263 9758 | 0410 221 434 scott.crowley@bauertrader.com.au
Bernard Raffaut QLD 07 3101 6605 | 0466 776 302 bernard.raffaut@bauertrader.com.au
Nick Lenthall SA 0439 485 835 nick.lenthall@bauertrader.com.au
Greg Boase WA 0408 516 176 greg.boase@bauertrader.com.au

Deadlines

Issue Name On Sale Date Booking Deadline Advertorial And Broken Space Deadline Material Deadline Inserts To Printer Deadline Cancellation Deadline Product Code Confirming Special Order Deadline
Caravan World Issue 558 01 Dec 2016 11 Nov 2016 11 Nov 2016 15 Nov 2016
Caravan World Issue 559 05 Jan 2017 09 Dec 2016 09 Dec 2016 13 Dec 2016
Caravan World Issue 560 02 Feb 2017 13 Jan 2017 13 Jan 2017 17 Jan 2017
Caravan World Issue 561 02 Mar 2017 10 Feb 2017 10 Feb 2017 14 Feb 2017
Caravan World Issue 562 30 Mar 2017 10 Mar 2017 10 Mar 2017 14 Mar 2017
Caravan World Issue 563 27 Apr 2017 07 Apr 2017 07 Apr 2017 11 Apr 2017
Caravan World Issue 564 25 May 2017 05 May 2017 05 May 2017 09 May 2017
Caravan World Issue 565 22 Jun 2017 02 Jun 2017 02 Jun 2017 06 Jun 2017
Earthmovers & Excavators

Rates

Ratecard

Casual 3x 6x 12x

Four Colour
Full Page 2,750 2,497 2,365 2,255
Half Page 1,639 1,496 1,408 1,331
Quarter Page 957 880 836 792
1/8 page 484 429 396 363

Covers
Inside Front Cover 3,278 2,981 2,816 2,673
Outside Back Cover 3,553 3,234 3,058 2,893
Inside Back Cover 3,014 2,728 2,596 2,453

Mono
Full Page 1,166 1,067 1,012 957
Half Page 715 660 627 594
Quarter Page 473 440 418 396

Contacts

First Name Last Name Position Phone Number Email Address
Gillian Doreian Group Sales Manager 03 9567 4134 | 0408 053 289 gillian.doreian@bauertrader.com.au
Matthew Rice State Sales Manager - NSW 02 9263 9706 | 0404 672 196 matthew.rice@bauertrader.com.au
David Wiltshire State Sales Manager - QLD 07 3101 6603 | 0466 009 383 david.wiltshire@bauertrader.com.au
Max Kolomiiets Agency Sales Manager - NSW 02 8275 6486 | 0415 869 176 max.kolomiiets@bauertrader.com.au
Andrea de Kauwe Agency Sales Manager - VIC 03 9567 4388 | 0409 117 675 andrea.dekauwe@bauertrader.com.au
Chendelle Kolasa VIC 03 95674242 | 0481 433 972 chendelle.kolasa@bauertrader.com.au
Karen Lange NSW 02 8275 6482 | 0417 012 500 karen.lange@bauertrader.com.au
Ben Zappala QLD 07 3101 6615 | 0417 034 690 ben.zappala@bauertrader.com.au
Nick Lenthall SA 0439 485 835 nick.lenthall@bauertrader.com.au
Greg Boase WA 0408 516 176 greg.boase@bauertrader.com.au

Deadlines

Issue Name On Sale Date Booking Deadline Advertorial And Broken Space Deadline Material Deadline Inserts To Printer Deadline Cancellation Deadline Product Code Confirming Special Order Deadline
Earthmvrs & Excvatrs 327 28 Nov 2016 11 Nov 2016 11 Nov 2016 15 Nov 2016
Earthmvrs & Excvatrs 328 29 Dec 2016 09 Dec 2016 09 Dec 2016 13 Dec 2016
Earthmvrs & Excvatrs 329 30 Jan 2017 12 Jan 2017 12 Jan 2017 16 Jan 2017
Earthmvrs & Excvatrs 330 27 Feb 2017 10 Feb 2017 10 Feb 2017 14 Feb 2017
Earthmvrs & Excvatrs 331 27 Mar 2017 10 Mar 2017 10 Mar 2017 14 Mar 2017
Earthmvrs & Excvatrs 332 24 Apr 2017 07 Apr 2017 07 Apr 2017 11 Apr 2017
Earthmvrs & Excvatrs 333 22 May 2017 05 May 2017 05 May 2017 09 May 2017
Earthmvrs & Excvatrs 334 19 Jun 2017 02 Jun 2017 02 Jun 2017 06 Jun 2017
4x4

Rates

Ratecard

Casual Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Level 4 Level 5

Four Colour
Full Page 2,947
DPSC 5,844
Half Page 1,765
Third Page 1,174

Covers
Inside Front Cover
Outside Back Cover
Inside Back Cover

State Editions

NSW VIC QLD WA SA
Full Page Colour Only
Plate Change $

Bound and Loose Inserts

2PP 4PP 8PP 12PP 16PP

Cost Per '000
Minimum print run

Signature Positions

Loading %

Specified Positions Loading (%)
Inside Front Cover Spread
Outside Back Cover
Opposite Contents FPC
Inside Back Cover
Guaranteed Positioning
Hot Gossip

Advertorial Production Costs

Spend

FPC Advertorial
1 Stock Shot
2 Stock Shot
1/2 Day Shoot/1 Model

DPS Advertorial
1 Stock Shot
2 Stock Shots
1/2 Day Shoot/2 Models
1/2 Day Shoot/Still Life Only

TPV
1 Stock Shot

Digital

Tier 2
Leaderboard 728 x 90
Medium Rectangle 300 x 250
Email Newsletters - Solus eDM

Specifications

Specifications

Bleed (h x w) Trim (h x w) Type (h x w)

Insertions
Full Page 307 x 229mm 297 x 219mm 270 x 190mm
Double Page Spread 307 x 448mm 297 x 438mm 270 x 408mm
Half Page Vertical 307 x 113mm 297 x 108mm 270 x 90mm
Half Page Horizontal 150 x 229mm 145 x 219mm 130 x 190mm
Third Page Vertical 307 x 82mm 297 x 75mm 270 x 60mm
Third Page Horizontal 100 x 229mm 95 x 219mm 80 x 190mm
2.5cm DPS Strip
2.5cm Strip

Directory Specifications

Trim (h x w) Type (h x w)
Full Page
1 Unit
2 Units Vertical
3 Units
4 Units Vertical

Profile

Readership

000's Magazine Population

All People
Men 127 81.60% 49.30%
Women 29 18.40% 50.70%

All People

000's Magazine Population

Age
14-17 6 4.00% 5.80%
18-24 17 10.80% 11.40%
25-34 36 22.90% 17.80%
35-49 34 22.10% 24.40%
50-64 39 25.20% 21.90%
65+ 23 14.90% 18.60%

Social Grade

AB 28 18.30% 20.00%
C 31 19.80% 20.00%
D 29 18.40% 20.00%
E 38 24.40% 20.00%
FG 30 19.10% 20.00%

Work Status
Full-Time 82 53.00% 38.40%
Part-Time 28 17.90% 21.10%
Not Employed 45 29.10% 40.60%

All People & Full Time Workers

000's Magazine Population

Personal Occupation
Professional/Manager 27 33.30% 35.80%
White Collar Workers 13 16.20% 30.10%
Community/Personal Service, Clerical/Administrative Workers, Machinery 17 20.30% 25.10%
Sales Workers, Labourers 12 14.80% 10.10%

Personal Income
Under $20,000 3 4.10% 3.80%
$20,000-$29,999 6 7.30% 4.40%
$30,000-$39,999 5 5.50% 7.40%
$40,000-$49,999 10 11.60% 11.90%
$50,000-$59,999 15 18.20% 12.30%
$60,000 + 44 53.20% 60.20%

Roy Morgan October 2015 - September 2016

Contacts

First Name Last Name Position Phone Number Email Address
Matt Rice National Group Sales Manager - 4 x 4 02 9263 9706 matt.rice@bauertrader.com.au
Scott Crowley Group Sales Manager - 4 x 4 02 9263 9758 scott.crowley@bauertrader.com.au

Deadlines

Issue Name On Sale Date Booking Deadline Advertorial And Broken Space Deadline Material Deadline Inserts To Printer Deadline Cancellation Deadline Product Code Confirming Special Order Deadline
4x4 Australia Jan-17 08 Dec 2016 09 Nov 2016 07 Nov 2016 11 Nov 2016 14 Oct 2016 15 Nov 2016
4x4 Australia Feb-17 05 Jan 2017 02 Dec 2016 30 Nov 2016 06 Dec 2016 04 Nov 2016 09 Dec 2016
4x4 Australia Mar-17 02 Feb 2017 04 Jan 2017 30 Dec 2016 06 Jan 2017 06 Dec 2016 10 Jan 2017
4x4 Australia Apr-17 09 Mar 2017 08 Feb 2017 03 Feb 2017 10 Feb 2017 10 Jan 2017 14 Feb 2017
4x4 Australia May-17 06 Apr 2017 08 Mar 2017 03 Mar 2017 10 Mar 2017 07 Feb 2017 14 Mar 2017
4x4 Australia Jun-17 11 May 2017 12 Apr 2017 07 Apr 2017 13 Apr 2017 14 Mar 2017 18 Apr 2017
4x4 Australia Jul-17 08 Jun 2017 10 May 2017 05 May 2017 12 May 2017 11 Apr 2017 16 May 2017
Australasian Transport News (ATN)

Rates

Ratecard

Casual Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Level 4 Level 5

Four Colour
Full Page 4550
DPSC
DPS 8900
Half Page Horizontal 2850
Half Page Vertical 2850
Third Page Horizontal 1925
Third Page Vertical 1925
Third Page Square 1925
Quarter Page Horizontal 1500
Quarter Page Vertical 1500

Covers
Inside Front Cover
Outside Back Cover
Inside Back Cover

State Editions

NSW VIC QLD WA SA
Full Page Colour Only
Plate Change $

Bound and Loose Inserts

2PP 4PP 8PP 12PP 16PP

Cost Per '000
Minimum print run

Signature Positions

Loading %

Specified Positions Loading (%)
Inside Front Cover Spread
Outside Back Cover
Opposite Contents FPC
Inside Back Cover
Guaranteed Positioning
Hot Gossip

Advertorial Production Costs

Spend

FPC Advertorial
1 Stock Shot
2 Stock Shot
1/2 Day Shoot/1 Model

DPS Advertorial
1 Stock Shot
2 Stock Shots
1/2 Day Shoot/2 Models
1/2 Day Shoot/Still Life Only

TPV
1 Stock Shot

Digital

Tier 2
Leaderboard 728 x 90
Medium Rectangle 300 x 250
Email Newsletters - Solus eDM

Specifications

Specifications

Bleed (h x w) Trim (h x w) Type (h x w) Trrim (h x w)

Insertions
Full Page 307 x 220mm 297 x 210mm 277 x 190mm
Double Page Spread 307 x 430mm 297 x 420mm 277 x 400mm
Half Page Vertical 276 x 120mm
Half Page Horizontal 133 x 190mm
Third Page Vertical 276 x 60mm
Third Page Horizontal 92 x 190mm
Third Page Square 133 x 120mm
Quarter Page Horizontal 66 x 190mm
Quarter Page Vertical 133 x 92mm
8th Strip 30 x 190mm
2.5cm DPS Strip
2.5cm Strip

Directory Specifications

Trim (h x w) Type (h x w)
Full Page
1 Unit
2 Units Vertical
3 Units
4 Units Vertical

Contacts

First Name Last Name Position Phone Number Email Address
Asanka Gurusinha Group Sales Manager 03 9567 4142 asanka.gurusinha@bauertrader.com.au
Inge Watson Brand Sales Manager 03 9567 4186 Inge.Watson@bauertrader.com.au
Matthew Rice State sales Manager - NSW 02 9263 9706 matthew.rice@bauertrader.com.au
David Wiltshire State sales Manager - QLD 07 3101 6603 david.wiltshire@bauertrader.com.au
Max Kolomiiets Agency Sales Manager - NSW 02 8275 6486 max.kolomiiets@bauertrader.com.au
Andrea de Kauwe Agency Sales Manager - VIC 03 9567 4388 Andrea.deKauwe@bauertrader.com.au
Kelly Kilic NSW 02 8268 4601 Kelly.Kilic@bauertrader.com.au
Inge Watson QLD 03 9567 4186 Inge.Watson@bauertrader.com.au
Nick lenthall SA 0439 485 835 nick.lenthall@bauertrader.com.au
Greg Boase WA 0408 516 176 greg.boase@bauertrader.com.au

Deadlines

Issue Name On Sale Date Booking Deadline Advertorial And Broken Space Deadline Material Deadline Inserts To Printer Deadline Cancellation Deadline Product Code Confirming Special Order Deadline
Aust Transport News 362 29 Nov 2016 16 Nov 2016 16 Nov 2016 21 Nov 2016
Aust Transport News 363 27 Dec 2016 13 Dec 2016 13 Dec 2016 13 Dec 2016
Aust Transport News 364 31 Jan 2017 19 Jan 2017 19 Jan 2017 23 Jan 2017
Aust Transport News 365 28 Feb 2017 16 Feb 2017 16 Feb 2017 20 Feb 2017
Aust Transport News 366 28 Mar 2017 16 Mar 2017 16 Mar 2017 20 Mar 2017
Aust Transport News 367 25 Apr 2017 07 Apr 2017 07 Apr 2017 13 Apr 2017
Aust Transport News 368 30 May 2017 18 May 2017 18 May 2017 22 May 2017
Auto Action

Rates

Ratecard

Casual Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Level 4 Level 5

Four Colour
Full Page 2,550
DPSC 4,845
Half Page 1,450
Third Page
2/5 th Page V 1,275
1/5 th Page V 850
1/4 th Page 850
1/8 th Page 450
Colour Poster 4,000

Covers
Inside Front Cover
Outside Back Cover
Inside Back Cover

State Editions

NSW VIC QLD WA SA
Full Page Colour Only
Plate Change $

Bound and Loose Inserts

2PP 4PP 8PP 12PP 16PP

Cost Per '000
Minimum print run

Signature Positions

Loading %

Specified Positions Loading (%)
Inside Front Cover Spread
Outside Back Cover
Opposite Contents FPC
Inside Back Cover
Guaranteed Positioning
Hot Gossip

Advertorial Production Costs

Spend

FPC Advertorial
1 Stock Shot
2 Stock Shot
1/2 Day Shoot/1 Model

DPS Advertorial
1 Stock Shot
2 Stock Shots
1/2 Day Shoot/2 Models
1/2 Day Shoot/Still Life Only

TPV
1 Stock Shot

Digital

Tier 2
Leaderboard 728 x 90
Medium Rectangle 300 x 250
Email Newsletters - Solus eDM

Specifications

Specifications

Bleed (h x w) Trim (h x w) Type (h x w)

Insertions
Full Page 322 x 285mm 312 x 275mm 302 x 265mm
Double Page Spread 322 x 560mm 312 x 550mm 302 x 540mm
Half Page 164 x 285mm 154 x 275mm 144 x 265mm
Half Page Horizontal
Third Page Vertical
Third Page Horizontal
Quarter Page Horizontal 85 x 285mm 75 x 275mm 65 x 265mm
2/5 th Page Vertical 322 x 120mm 312 x 110mm 302 x 100mm
1/5 th Page Vertical 322 x 65mm 312 x 55mm 302 x 45mm
1/8 th 80 x 132mm 70 x 122mm 60 x 112mm
A/mart Trader 51 x 82mm
2.5cm DPS Strip
2.5cm Strip

Directory Specifications

Trim (h x w) Type (h x w)
Full Page
1 Unit
2 Units Vertical
3 Units
4 Units Vertical

Contacts

First Name Last Name Position Phone Number Email Address
Matt Rice National Group Sales Manager - Auto Action 02 9263 9706 matt.rice@bauertrader.com.au
Shehan Gunawardana National Sales Manager - Auto Action 02 9263 9712 Shehan.G@BauerTrader.com.au

Profile

Readership

000's Magazine Population

All People
Men 88 93.1% 49.3%
Women 6 6.9% 50.7%

All People

000's Magazine Population

Age
14-17 17 17.9% 5.8%
18-24 8 8.0% 11.5%
25-34 23 24.6% 17.8%
35-49 26 27.6% 24.4%
50-64 14 15.0% 22.0%
65+ 7 7.0% 18.4%

Social Grade

AB 11 11.5% 20.0%
C 20 21.3% 20.0%
D 24 25.7% 20.0%
E 20 21.4% 20.0%
FG 19 20.1% 20.0%

Work Status
Full-Time 48 50.8% 38.7%
Part-Time 20 20.8% 21.2%
Not Employed 27 28.4% 40.2%

All People & Full Time Workers

000's Magazine Population

Personal Occupation
Professional/Manager 16 33.4% 37.9%
White Collar Workers 7 13.9% 28.9%
Community/Personal Service, Clerical/Administrative Workers, Machinery 8 16.3% 25.9%
Sales Workers, Labourers 14 28.8% 9.9%

Personal Income
Under $20,000 1 2.2% 3.6%
$20,000-$29,999 1 2.6% 4.6%
$30,000-$39,999 5 9.4% 7.8%
$40,000-$49,999 6 13.3% 11.8%
$50,000-$59,999 7 13.8% 11.9%
$60,000 + 28 58.7% 60.2%

Roy Morgan April 2015 - March 2016

Deadlines

Issue Name On Sale Date Booking Deadline Advertorial And Broken Space Deadline Material Deadline Inserts To Printer Deadline Cancellation Deadline Product Code Confirming Special Order Deadline
Auto Action 050516 #1688 05 May 2016 26 Apr 2016 22 Apr 2016 28 Apr 2016 27 Apr 2016 29 Mar 2016 26 Apr 2016
Camper Trailer Australia

Rates

Ratecard

Price Loading %

Colour Gloss
Full Page 1,595
Double Page 3,135
CPM 30
Half Page 935
Quarter Page 550
1/8 Page 350
Page 3 1,815

Covers
Inside Back Cover 1,815
Inside Front Cover 6,600
Outside Back Cover 1,815

Premium Position
Premium Position 30

Specifications

Specifications

Bleed (h x w) Type (h x w) Trim (h x w)
Double Page Spread 307 x 460 270 x 425
Full Page 307 x 235 270 x 200 297 x 225
Half Page Horizontal 148.6 x 235 126 x 193 141 x 225
Half Page Vertical 307 x 115 255.5 x 94 297 x 105
Third Page Horizontal 81.5 x 193
Third Page Vertical 270 x 61
Quarter Page Horizontal 59 x 193
Quarter Page Vertical 126 x 94
1/6 Page Vertical 126 x 61
1/9 Page Horizontal 30 x 193
1/9 Page Vertical 81 x 61

Contacts

First Name Last Name Position Phone Number Email Address
Grant Manson Group Sales Manager 03 9567 4241 | 0417 052 819 grant.manson@bauertrader.com.au
Simone Thomson Brand Sales Manager 03 9567 4155 | 0481 433 948 simone.thomson@bauertrader.com.au
Matthew Rice State sales Manager - NSW 02 92639706 | 0404 672 196 matthew.rice@bauertrader.com.au
David Wiltshire State sales Manager - QLD 07 3101 6603 | 0466 009 383 david.wiltshire@bauertrader.com.au
Max Kolomiiets Agency Sales Manager - NSW 02 8275 6486 | 0415 869 176 max.kolomiiets@bauertrader.com.au
Andrea de Kauwe Agency Sales Manager - VIC 03 9567 4388 | 0409 117 675 andrea.dekauwe@bauertrader.com.au
CD Media VIC 03 9583 8377 | 0417 052 819 gmanson@cdmedia.net.au
Scott Crowley NSW 02 9263 9758 | 0410 221 434 scott.crowley@bauertrader.com.au
Bernard Raffaut QLD 07 3101 6605 | 0466 776 302 bernard.raffaut@bauertrader.com.au
Nick Lenthall SA 0439 485 835 nick.lenthall@bauertrader.com.au
Greg Boase WA 0408 516 176 greg.boase@bauertrader.com.au

Deadlines

Issue Name On Sale Date Booking Deadline Advertorial And Broken Space Deadline Material Deadline Inserts To Printer Deadline Cancellation Deadline Product Code Confirming Special Order Deadline
Camper Trailer Australia 109 15 Dec 2016 25 Nov 2016 25 Nov 2016 29 Nov 2016
Camper Trailer Australia 110 19 Jan 2017 15 Dec 2016 15 Dec 2016 20 Dec 2016
Camper Trailer Australia 111 16 Feb 2017 27 Jan 2017 27 Jan 2017 31 Jan 2017
Camper Trailer Australia 112 16 Mar 2017 24 Feb 2017 24 Feb 2017 28 Feb 2017
Camper Trailer Australia 113 13 Apr 2017 24 Mar 2017 24 Mar 2017 28 Mar 2017
Camper Trailer Australia 114 11 May 2017 21 Apr 2017 21 Apr 2017 24 Apr 2017
Camper Trailer Australia 115 08 Jun 2017 19 May 2017 19 May 2017 23 May 2017
Deals On Wheels

Rates

Ratecard

Casual Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Level 4 Level 5

Four Colour - Gloss
Full Page 2,990
Half Page 1,800
Quarter Page 990

Four Colour
Full Page
DPSC POA
Third Page

Four Colour - Newsprint

Full Page 1,540
Half Page 900
Quarter Page 590
1/8 Page Scatter 330

Covers
Inside Front Cover 3,610
Outside Back Cover 3,900
Inside Back Cover 3,300

State Editions

NSW VIC QLD WA SA
Full Page Colour Only
Plate Change $

Bound and Loose Inserts

2PP 4PP 8PP 12PP 16PP

Cost Per '000
Minimum print run

Signature Positions

Loading %

Specified Positions Loading (%)
Inside Front Cover Spread
Outside Back Cover
Opposite Contents FPC
Inside Back Cover
Guaranteed Positioning
Hot Gossip

Advertorial Production Costs

Spend

FPC Advertorial
1 Stock Shot
2 Stock Shot
1/2 Day Shoot/1 Model

DPS Advertorial
1 Stock Shot
2 Stock Shots
1/2 Day Shoot/2 Models
1/2 Day Shoot/Still Life Only

TPV
1 Stock Shot

Digital

Tier 2
Leaderboard 728 x 90
Medium Rectangle 300 x 250
Email Newsletters - Solus eDM

Contacts

First Name Last Name Position Phone Number Email Address
Asanka Gurusinha Group Sales Manager 03 9567 4142 asanka.gurusinha@bauertrader.com.au
Chendelle Kolasa Brand Sales Manager 03 95674242 chendelle.kolasa@bauertrader.com.au
Matthew Rice State sales Manager - NSW 02 92639706 matthew.rice@bauertrader.com.au
David Wiltshire State sales Manager - QLD 07 3101 6603 david.wiltshire@bauertrader.com.au
Max Kolomiiets Agency Sales Manager - NSW 02 8275 6486 max.kolomiiets@bauertrader.com.au
Andrea de Kauwe Agency Sales Manager - VIC 03 9567 4388 Andrea.deKauwe@bauertrader.com.au
Karen Lange NSW 02 8275 6482 karen.lange@bauertrader.com.au
Jacky Acton QLD 07 3101 6614 jacky.acton@bauertrader.com.au
Nick lenthall SA 0439 485 835 nick.lenthall@bauertrader.com.au
Greg Boase WA 0408 516 176 greg.boase@bauertrader.com.au

Specifications

Specifications

Bleed (h x w) Trim (h x w) Type (h x w)

Insertions
Full Page 285 x 205mm 275 x 195mm 255 x 180mm
Double Page Spread 285 x 400mm 275 x 390mm 255 x 375mm
Half Page Vertical 285 x 113mm 255 x 88mm
Half Page Horizontal 155 x 205mm 125 x 180mm
Third Page Vertical
Third Page Horizontal
Quarter Page Vertical 125 x 88mm
Quarter Page Horizontal 60 x 180mm
Eighth Page Horizontal 60 x 88mm
Contents Feature 75 x 115mm
Index 60 x 180mm
2.5cm DPS Strip
2.5cm Strip

Directory Specifications

Trim (h x w) Type (h x w)
Full Page
1 Unit
2 Units Vertical
3 Units
4 Units Vertical

Deadlines

Issue Name On Sale Date Booking Deadline Advertorial And Broken Space Deadline Material Deadline Inserts To Printer Deadline Cancellation Deadline Product Code Confirming Special Order Deadline
Deals on Wheels Issue 409 12 Dec 2016 25 Nov 2016 25 Nov 2016 29 Nov 2016
Deals on Wheels Issue 410 16 Jan 2017 15 Dec 2016 15 Dec 2016 19 Dec 2016
Deals on Wheels Issue 411 13 Feb 2017 27 Jan 2017 27 Jan 2017 31 Jan 2017
Deals on Wheels Issue 412 13 Mar 2017 24 Feb 2017 24 Feb 2017 28 Feb 2017
Deals on Wheels Issue 413 10 Apr 2017 24 Mar 2017 24 Mar 2017 28 Mar 2017
Deals on Wheels Issue 414 08 May 2017 21 Apr 2017 21 Apr 2017 24 Apr 2017
Deals on Wheels Issue 415 05 Jun 2017 19 May 2017 19 May 2017 23 May 2017
Farms & Farm Machinery (FFM)

Rates

Ratecard

Casual Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Level 4 Level 5

Four Colour
Full Page 2,678
DPSC
Half Page 1,597
Third Page
Quarter Page 932
1/8th Page 472

Covers
Inside Front Cover 3,192
Outside Back Cover 3,460
Inside Back Cover 2,936

State Editions

NSW VIC QLD WA SA
Full Page Colour Only
Plate Change $

Bound and Loose Inserts

2PP 4PP 8PP 12PP 16PP

Cost Per '000
Minimum print run

Signature Positions

Loading %

Specified Positions Loading (%)
Inside Front Cover Spread
Outside Back Cover
Opposite Contents FPC
Inside Back Cover
Guaranteed Positioning
Hot Gossip

Advertorial Production Costs

Spend

FPC Advertorial
1 Stock Shot
2 Stock Shot
1/2 Day Shoot/1 Model

DPS Advertorial
1 Stock Shot
2 Stock Shots
1/2 Day Shoot/2 Models
1/2 Day Shoot/Still Life Only

TPV
1 Stock Shot

Digital

Tier 2
Leaderboard 728 x 90
Medium Rectangle 300 x 250
Email Newsletters - Solus eDM

Contacts

First Name Last Name Position Phone Number Email Address
Gillian Doreian Group Sales Manager 03 9567 4134 | 0408 053 289 gillian.doreian@bauertrader.com.au
Chendelle Kolasa Brand Sales Manager 03 95674242 | 0481 433 972 chendelle.kolasa@bauertrader.com.au
Matthew Rice State Sales Manager - NSW 02 9263 9706 | 0404 672 196 matthew.rice@bauertrader.com.au
David Wiltshire State Sales Manager - QLD 07 3101 6603 | 0466 009 383 david.wiltshire@bauertrader.com.au
Max Kolomiiets Agency Sales Manager - NSW 02 8275 6486 | 0415 869 176 max.kolomiiets@bauertrader.com.au
Andrea de Kauwe Agency Sales Manager - VIC 03 9567 4388 | 0409 117 675 andrea.dekauwe@bauertrader.com.au
Karen Lange NSW 02 8275 6482 | 0417 012 500 karen.lange@bauertrader.com.au
Ben Zappala QLD 07 3101 6615 | 0417 034 690 ben.zappala@bauertrader.com.au
Nick Lenthall SA 0439 485 835 nick.lenthall@bauertrader.com.au
Greg Boase WA 0408 516 176 greg.boase@bauertrader.com.au

Deadlines

Issue Name On Sale Date Booking Deadline Advertorial And Broken Space Deadline Material Deadline Inserts To Printer Deadline Cancellation Deadline Product Code Confirming Special Order Deadline
Farms & Farm Machinery 340 24 Nov 2016 04 Nov 2016 04 Nov 2016 08 Nov 2016
Farms & Farm Machinery 341 22 Dec 2016 02 Dec 2016 02 Dec 2016 06 Dec 2016
Farms & Farm Machinery 342 26 Jan 2017 06 Jan 2017 06 Jan 2017 10 Jan 2017
Farms & Farm Machinery 343 23 Feb 2017 03 Feb 2017 03 Feb 2017 07 Feb 2017
Farms & Farm Machinery 344 23 Mar 2017 03 Mar 2017 03 Mar 2017 07 Mar 2017
Farms & Farm Machinery 345 20 Apr 2017 31 Mar 2017 31 Mar 2017 04 Apr 2017
Farms & Farm Machinery 346 18 May 2017 28 Apr 2017 28 Apr 2017 02 May 2017
Farms & Farm Machinery 347 15 Jun 2017 26 May 2017 26 May 2017 30 May 2017

Specifications

Specifications

Bleed (h x w) Trim (h x w) Type (h x w)

Insertions
Full Page 370 x 265mm 360 x 255mm 340 x 240mm
Double Page Spread 370 x 524mm 340 x 500mm
Half Page Vertical
Half Page Horizontal 199 x 265mm 169 x 240mm
Third Page Vertical 340 x 79mm
Third Page Horizontal 112 x 240mm
Third Page Square 169 x 157mm
2/3 rd Page Vertical 340 x 157mm
2/3 rd Page Horizontal 226 x 240mm
1/6 th Page Vertical 169 x 79mm
1/6 th Page Horizontal 56 x 240mm
1/18 th Page 55 x 78mm
2.5cm DPS Strip
2.5cm Strip

Directory Specifications

Trim (h x w) Type (h x w)
Full Page
1 Unit
2 Units Vertical
3 Units
4 Units Vertical
MOTOR

Rates

Ratecard

Casual Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Level 4 Level 5

Four Colour
Full Page 5,192
DPSC 10,384
Half Page 3,288
Third Page 2,000
Quarter Page Strip 1,440

Covers
Inside Front Cover 13,500
2nd Inside Front Cover 12,400
Outside Back Cover 6,748
Inside Back Cover 5,972

State Editions

NSW VIC QLD WA SA
Full Page Colour Only
Plate Change $

Bound and Loose Inserts

2PP 4PP 8PP 12PP 16PP

Cost Per '000
Minimum print run

Signature Positions

Loading %

Specified Positions Loading (%)
Inside Front Cover Spread
Outside Back Cover
Opposite Contents FPC
Inside Back Cover
Guaranteed Positioning
Hot Gossip

Advertorial Production Costs

Spend

FPC Advertorial
1 Stock Shot
2 Stock Shot
1/2 Day Shoot/1 Model

DPS Advertorial
1 Stock Shot
2 Stock Shots
1/2 Day Shoot/2 Models
1/2 Day Shoot/Still Life Only

TPV
1 Stock Shot

Digital

Tier 2
Leaderboard 728 x 90
Medium Rectangle 300 x 250
Email Newsletters - Solus eDM

Specifications

Specifications

Bleed (h x w) Trim (h x w) Type (h x w)

Insertions
Full Page 307 x 229mm 297 x 219mm 270 x 190mm
Double Page Spread 307 x 448mm 297 x 438mm 270 x 408mm
Half Page Vertical 307 x 113mm 297 x 108mm 270 x 90mm
Half Page Horizontal 150 x 229mm 145 x 219mm 130 x 190mm
Third Page Vertical 307 x 82mm 297 x 75mm 270 x 60mm
Third Page Horizontal 100 x 229mm 95 x 219mm 80 x 190mm
2.5cm DPS Strip
2.5cm Strip

Directory Specifications

Trim (h x w) Type (h x w)
Full Page
1 Unit
2 Units Vertical
3 Units
4 Units Vertical

Profile

Readership

000's Magazine Population

All People
Men 125 91.70% 49.30%
Women 11 8.30% 50.70%

All People

000's Magazine Population

Age
14-17 9 6.70% 5.80%
18-24 16 11.40% 11.40%
25-34 27 19.80% 17.80%
35-49 36 26.40% 24.40%
50-64 31 22.70% 21.90%
65+ 18 13.10% 18.60%

Social Grade

AB 35 25.70% 20.00%
C 30 22.00% 20.00%
D 22 15.90% 20.00%
E 30 22.00% 20.00%
FG 20 14.40% 20.00%

Work Status
Full-Time 75 54.70% 38.40%
Part-Time 22 15.90% 21.10%
Not Employed 40 29.50% 40.60%

All People & Full Time Workers

000's Magazine Population

Personal Occupation
Professional/Manager 36 48.50% 35.80%
White Collar Workers 12 16.30% 30.10%
Community/Personal Service, Clerical/Administrative Workers, Machinery 12 15.50% 25.10%
Sales Workers, Labourers 6 8.60% 10.10%

Personal Income
Under $20,000 2 3.20% 3.80%
$20,000-$29,999 2 2.70% 4.40%
$30,000-$39,999 6 7.80% 7.40%
$40,000-$49,999 5 7.10% 11.90%
$50,000-$59,999 10 13.00% 12.30%
$60,000 + 49 66.20% 60.20%

Roy Morgan October 2015 - September 2016

Deadlines

Issue Name On Sale Date Booking Deadline Advertorial And Broken Space Deadline Material Deadline Inserts To Printer Deadline Cancellation Deadline Product Code Confirming Special Order Deadline
Motor Yearbook 2016 24 Nov 2016 25 Oct 2016 21 Oct 2016 27 Oct 2016 27 Sep 2016 01 Nov 2016
Motor Jan-17 22 Dec 2016 22 Nov 2016 18 Nov 2016 24 Nov 2016 25 Oct 2016 29 Nov 2016
Motor Feb-17 02 Feb 2017 03 Jan 2017 30 Dec 2016 05 Jan 2017 06 Dec 2016 10 Jan 2017
Motor Mar-17 23 Feb 2017 24 Jan 2017 20 Jan 2017 25 Jan 2017 23 Dec 2016 31 Jan 2017
Motor Apr-17 23 Mar 2017 21 Feb 2017 17 Feb 2017 23 Feb 2017 24 Jan 2017 28 Feb 2017
Motor May-17 20 Apr 2017 21 Mar 2017 17 Mar 2017 23 Mar 2017 21 Feb 2017 28 Mar 2017
Motor Jun-17 18 May 2017 18 Apr 2017 13 Apr 2017 20 Apr 2017 21 Mar 2017 24 Apr 2017
Motor Jul-17 15 Jun 2017 16 May 2017 12 May 2017 18 May 2017 18 Apr 2017 23 May 2017

Contacts

First Name Last Name Position Phone Number Email Address
Matt Rice National Group Sales Manager - Motor 02 9263 9706 matt.rice@bauertrader.com.au
Liam Quirk Brand Sales Manager - Motor 02 9282 8348 liam.quirk@bauertrader.com.au
Owner Driver

Rates

Ratecard

Casual 4x 12x

Four Colour
Full Page $5,150 $4,850 $4,600
Double Page Spread $8,750 $8,450 $8,200
Half Page Vertical $3,550 $3,500 $3,450
Third Page $2,600 $2,500 $2,450
Quarter Page $2,500 $2,400 $2,375

Mono
Full Page $2,600 $2,550 $2,470
Half Page $2,140 $2,090 $2,030
DPS $5,150 $4,990 $4,880

Specifications

Specifications

Bleed (h x w) Trim (h x w) Type (h x w)

Insertions
Full Page 405x290 395x280 395x280
Double Page Spread 405x560 395x560 395x560
Half Page Vertical 373x130
Half Page Horizontal 180x260
Third Page Vertical 373x80
Third Page Horizontal 120x260
Quarter Page Vertical 80x128
Quarter Page Horizontal 90x260
1/8 page 50x260

Contacts

First Name Last Name Position Phone Number Email Address
Asanka Gurusinha Group Sales Manager 03 9567 4142 asanka.gurusinha@bauertrader.com.au
Matthew Rice State sales Manager - NSW 02 9263 9706 matthew.rice@bauertrader.com.au
David Wiltshire State sales Manager - QLD 07 3101 6603 david.wiltshire@bauertrader.com.au
Max Kolomiiets Agency Sales Manager - NSW 02 8275 6486 max.kolomiiets@bauertrader.com.au
Andrea de Kauwe Agency Sales Manager - VIC 03 9567 4388 Andrea.deKauwe@bauertrader.com.au
Inge Watson VIC 03 9567 4186 inge.watson@bauertrader.com.au
Kelly Kilic NSW 02 8268 4601 Kelly.Kilic@bauertrader.com.au
Jacky Acton QLD 07 3101 6614 jacky.acton@bauertrader.com.au
Nick lenthall SA 0439 485 835 nick.lenthall@bauertrader.com.au
Greg Boase WA 0408 516 176 greg.boase@bauertrader.com.au

Deadlines

Issue Name On Sale Date Booking Deadline Advertorial And Broken Space Deadline Material Deadline Inserts To Printer Deadline Cancellation Deadline Product Code Confirming Special Order Deadline
Owner Driver 287 12 Dec 2016 24 Nov 2016 24 Nov 2016 24 Nov 2016
Owner Driver 288 16 Jan 2017 13 Dec 2016 13 Dec 2016 14 Dec 2016
Owner Driver 289 13 Feb 2017 25 Jan 2017 25 Jan 2017 25 Jan 2017
Owner Driver 290 13 Mar 2017 23 Feb 2017 23 Feb 2017 23 Feb 2017
Owner Driver 291 17 Apr 2017 30 Mar 2017 30 Mar 2017 30 Mar 2017
Owner Driver 292 15 May 2017 27 Apr 2017 27 Apr 2017 27 Apr 2017
Owner Driver 293 12 Jun 2017 25 May 2017 25 May 2017 25 May 2017
Street Machine

Rates

Ratecard

Casual Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Level 4 Level 5

Four Colour
Full Page 6,751
DPSC 13,502
Half Page 3,677
Third Page 2,249
Quarter Page 1,687

Covers
Inside Front Cover 7,900
Outside Back Cover 8,160
Inside Back Cover 7,438

State Editions

NSW VIC QLD WA SA
Full Page Colour Only
Plate Change $

Bound and Loose Inserts

2PP 4PP 8PP 12PP 16PP

Cost Per '000
Minimum print run

Signature Positions

Loading %

Specified Positions Loading (%)
Inside Front Cover Spread
Outside Back Cover
Opposite Contents FPC
Inside Back Cover
Guaranteed Positioning
Hot Gossip

Advertorial Production Costs

Spend

FPC Advertorial
1 Stock Shot
2 Stock Shot
1/2 Day Shoot/1 Model

DPS Advertorial
1 Stock Shot
2 Stock Shots
1/2 Day Shoot/2 Models
1/2 Day Shoot/Still Life Only

TPV
1 Stock Shot

Digital

Tier 2
Leaderboard 728 x 90
Medium Rectangle 300 x 250
Email Newsletters - Solus eDM

Specifications

Specifications

Bleed (h x w) Trim (h x w) Type (h x w)

Insertions
Full Page 307 x 229mm 297 x 219mm 270 x 190mm
Double Page Spread 307 x 448mm 297 x 438mm 277 x 418mm
Half Page Vertical 307 x 118mm 297 x 108mm 270 x 90mm
Half Page Horizontal 155 x 229mm 145 x 219mm 130 x 190mm
Third Page Vertical 307 x 82mm 297 x 72mm 270 x 60mm
Third Page Horizontal
Quarter Page Block 140 x 102mm
2.5cm DPS Strip
2.5cm Strip

Directory Specifications

Trim (h x w) Type (h x w)
Full Page
1 Unit
2 Units Vertical
3 Units
4 Units Vertical

Profile

Readership

000's Magazine Population

All People
Men 184 81.60% 49.30%
Women 42 18.40% 50.70%

All People

000's Magazine Population

Age
14-17 27 11.80% 5.80%
18-24 44 19.40% 11.40%
25-34 52 23.00% 17.80%
35-49 56 25.00% 24.40%
50-64 39 17.10% 21.90%
65+ 8 3.70% 18.60%

Social Grade

AB 11 5.10% 20.00%
C 35 15.70% 20.00%
D 47 20.70% 20.00%
E 68 30.20% 20.00%
FG 64 28.30% 20.00%

Work Status
Full-Time 101 44.70% 38.40%
Part-Time 38 17.00% 21.10%
Not Employed 87 38.30% 40.60%

All People & Full Time Workers

000's Magazine Population

Personal Occupation
Professional/Manager 15 14.50% 35.80%
White Collar Workers 13 13.40% 30.10%
Community/Personal Service, Clerical/Administrative Workers, Machinery 26 25.40% 25.10%
Sales Workers, Labourers 11 11.00% 10.10%

Personal Income
Under $20,000 2 2.30% 3.80%
$20,000-$29,999 5 4.60% 4.40%
$30,000-$39,999 9 8.70% 7.40%
$40,000-$49,999 12 12.20% 11.90%
$50,000-$59,999 17 16.50% 12.30%
$60,000 + 56 55.70% 60.20%

Roy Morgan October 2015 - September 2016

Contacts

First Name Last Name Position Phone Number Email Address
Matt Rice National Group Sales Manager - Street Machine 02 9263 9706 matt.rice@bauertrader.com.au
Joseph Lenthall Brand Sales Manager - Street Machine 02 8114 9421 joseph.lenthall@bauertrader.com.au

Deadlines

Issue Name On Sale Date Booking Deadline Advertorial And Broken Space Deadline Material Deadline Inserts To Printer Deadline Cancellation Deadline Product Code Confirming Special Order Deadline
Street Machine Jan-17 22 Dec 2016 23 Nov 2016 21 Nov 2016 25 Nov 2016 28 Oct 2016 29 Nov 2016
Street Machine Feb-17 26 Jan 2017 23 Dec 2016 21 Dec 2016 20 Dec 2016 25 Nov 2016 22 Dec 2016
Street Machine Mar-17 23 Feb 2017 25 Jan 2017 23 Jan 2017 27 Jan 2017 30 Dec 2016 30 Jan 2017
Street Machine Apr-17 23 Mar 2017 22 Feb 2017 20 Feb 2017 24 Feb 2017 27 Jan 2017 28 Feb 2017
Street Machine May-17 20 Apr 2017 22 Mar 2017 20 Mar 2017 24 Mar 2017 24 Feb 2017 27 Mar 2017
Street Machine Jun-17 25 May 2017 26 Apr 2017 24 Apr 2017 28 Apr 2017 31 Mar 2017 02 May 2017
Street Machine Jul-17 22 Jun 2017 24 May 2017 22 May 2017 26 May 2017 28 Apr 2017 29 May 2017
Unique Cars

Rates

Ratecard

Casual

Covers
Inside Front Cover 4,500
Inside Front Spread 8,000
Outside Back Cover 5,175
Inside Back Cover 4,000

Four Colour
Full Page 3,450
Double Page Spread 6,200
Half Page 1,875
Third Page 1,265
Quarter Page 1,050

Specifications

Specifications

Bleed (h x w) Trim (h x w) Type (h x w)

Insertions
Full Page 285mm x 205mm 275mm x 195mm 255mm x 180mm
Double Page Spread 285mm x 400mm 275mm x 390mm 255mm x 375mm
Half Page Vertical 285mm x 113mm 275mm x 103mm 255mm x 88mm
Half Page Horizontal 155mm x 205mm 145mm x 195mm 125mm x 180mm
Quarter Page Horizontal 60mm x 180mm
1/8 page 60mm x 88mm

Contacts

First Name Last Name Position Phone Number Email Address