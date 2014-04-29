Live Experiences



By harnessing the power of Bauer's magazine brands, Bauer Media brings to life an exciting portfolio of live experience opportunities which allow advertising partners to place their brand directly in the hands of their consumers. Powered by our team of event specialists and brand managers, Bauer Media can help amplify your brand through some of the most recognised consumer and VIP events on the social calendar.

 

SIGNATURE EVENTS

Bauer Media’s signature event series brings together the power of our 30+ magazine brands to form two flagship events, the TV Week Logies and the highly successful Runway Weekend -  the ultimate fashion and beauty experience, designed to inspire, educate and engage consumers across two action packed days. 
 

BRAND EVENTS

Headlined by some of the most iconic consumer events in Australia, including Cosmopolitan's Fun Fearless Female Woman of the Year Awards, Elle Style Awards and Gourmet Traveller Restaurant of the Year, Bauer Media’s brand events provide advertisers with a unique content integration platform that places your brand at the heart of the experience. 
 

EXPERIENTIAL AND BESPOKE EVENTS

Creating a bespoke experience for a brand allows our partners to not just show people what their brand stands for, but provides an insight into who they are. When a consumer connects with a brand's human side, they connect with it more deeply. Speak to Bauer Media to see how we can create an experience that can do just that – create a real connection with your consumers. 

 

Contact a Bauer Account Manager to discuss your brand's next live experience.

