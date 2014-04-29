Digital Advertising

BAUER XCEL MEDIA is Bauer Media Group’s global digital division that provides advertising partners with innovative digital strategies, built on great content and great brands. Learn more

Our Audience

3.4+ million
monthly uniques on our TOLOVE networks

67% of our traffic
is from mobile

61% of our traffic comes from
social sources

Reaching 146 million people

750,000+ subscribers
to our newsletters 

OUR BRANDS

Consumer brands

At the heart of BAUER XCEL MEDIA’S Australian portfolio is the TO LOVE network, a
digital women’s network that brings together the nation’s leading consumer magazine
brands online, creating a highly personalized user experience.

Trader brands

Bauer Trader Media is the transport, motoring, caravan and marine specialist
division of Bauer Media which publishes some of Australia and New Zealand’s
leading industry-specific magazines and websites.

VIEW ALL our BRANDS

Our Services

A 'mobile first' approach to content creation

Anywhere, anytime on any device

  • Standard display

    Billboard, Leaderboard, Medium rectangle, etc.

  • Rich media

    Expanding half page, Full page OTP, Push up

  • Content integration

    Native advertising

  • Newsletters

    Advertise on a wide range of daily and
    weekend newletters

  • EDM

    Communicate about your brands to our
    audiences

  • Video: branded content

    Native video content

  • Video: pre-roll

    Post roll video advertising across our premium video inventory
VIEW ALL DIGITAL SPECS

OUR CLIENTS

contact us

For more information regarding advertising opportunities across the
Bauer Xcel Media portfolio, contact us:

advertising@bauer-media.com.au

As its business continues to transform to one based on audiences, Bauer Media today announces it is withdrawing from the Audited Media Association of Australia (AMAA).
