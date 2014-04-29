DIGITAL AD SPECS

Cancellation Deadlines

You may cancel your booking at any time prior to 30 days to the campaign go live date. The cancellation request must be made in writing. If you cancel your booking within 30 days of your campaign start date a fee will be incurred. Any cancellations that are made once the campaign has started will not have a refund for any unused portion of the campaign.

Bauer Media reserves the right to remove creative from any of the Bauer Media websites if the creative is deemed to not meet the requirements outlined below or deemed to be unsuitable.

Creative Deadlines

Creative assets must be delivered at least 5 business days prior to start date.

STANDARD DISPLAY

Please refer to our HTML5 specifications below.

Format Dimensions Back-up

file size Max file

size Accepted format Billboard 970 x 250 40KB 150KB GIF, JPG, PNG, HTML5* Half Page 300 x 600 40KB 100KB GIF, JPG, PNG, HTML5* Leaderboard 728 x 90 40KB 100KB GIF, JPG, PNG, HTML5* Medium Rectangle 300 x 250 40KB 100KB GIF, JPG, PNG, HTML5* Mobile Leaderboard 320 x 50 40KB 80KB GIF, JPG, PNG, HTML5* Side Panels 125 x 900 40KB 100KB GIF, JPG, PNG, HTML5*

* HTML5 must be third party ad served via Sizmek or Doubleclick

Dimensions Masthead area Accepted format File size Other 1900 x 1200 pixels image set-up for the following screen resolution breakpoints: 1024, 1279, 1399, 1593. 980 x 250 pixels JPG only <200KB If clickable, please provide a click track URL for the click through destination. Refer to our detailed H-Unit specs for further information. H-Units cannot be impression tracked.

Note: H-Unit creative will go live at 9am start date of campaign and removed 5pm end date of campaign.





H-Unit Creative Considerations

The H-Unit runs on a selection of responsive websites so special considerations are required to develop artwork suitable for this placement.

The H-Unit runs on ELLE and Harper's Bazaar only. Special considerations are required to develop artwork suitable for this placement.

All essential communication should be included in the masthead area.

Logos and copy should not be included in the side panel area as it may or may not be seen depending on the browser resolution

RICH MEDIA

Name Size Expanded size Accepted format Video Back-up image

required Available sites Notes Expanding Half Page 300 x 600 560 x 600 HTML5* 2.2MB JPEG or GIF

max size 40KB Please consult with our Ad Opterations team. N/A Expanding Masthead 970 x 250 970 x 500 HTML5* 2.2MB JPEG or GIF

max size 40KB N/A Full Page OTP 970 x 1100 N/A HTML5* 1MB N/A Frequency Capped

1 user per day. Max 10 second duration Mobile Expandable 320 x 50 320 x 480 HTML5* N/A JPEG or GIF, PNG N/A Side Kick 300 x 250

or

300 x 600 1000 x 600 HTML5* 2.2MB JPEG o GIF

max size 40KB N/A

* HTML5 must be third party ad served via Sizmek or Doubleclick

Delivery

All rich media ads are required to be served via a third party. Please contact the third party vendor details below for more information.

All rich media ads are subject to testing.

Creative must be delivered at least 5 working days prior to campaign go live date. Creative which is third party served must be live and enable adequate testing prior to the campaign going live. In the event that the creative cannot be adequately tested, the start date of the campaign may be affected.

Guidelines:

Any rich media banners that contain audio and video must have a user initiated launch and require the following audio controls: play, pause, volume slider, mute and unmute.

There is the ability to load an initial banner. These banner units must not contain audio nor video.

The user must initiate the expanding banner ads. These creative executions must have a close button.

The optimal frames per second (FPS) is 21. The maximum accepted is 24.

HTML5

Please refer to the HTML5 Spec.

NEWSLETTERS

Name Size File Size Format Notes Medium Rectangle 300 x 250 30KB JPEG



Can not be third party served. Image and URL required. Can implement click-tracking URL.

SOLUS EDM

Brand Size Shell Template Australian Geographic Width 600 x variable height

up to 1,000 pixels. Max 80KB

including HTML images ausgeo.html Australian Women's Weekly Width 600 x variable height

up to 1,000 pixels. Max 80KB

including HTML images aww.html Cosmopolitan Width 600 x variable height

up to 1,000 pixels. Max 80KB

including HTML images cosmo.html Dolly Width 600 x variable height

up to 1,000 pixels. Max 80KB

including HTML images dolly.html Elle Width 600 x variable height

up to 1,000 pixels. Max 80KB

including HTML images elle.html Food To Love Coming Soon foodtolove.html Gourmet Traveller Width 600 x variable height

up to 1,000 pixels. Max 80KB

including HTML images gt.html Harper's BAZAAR Width 600 x variable height

up to 1,000 pixels. Max 80KB

including HTML images harpers.html Woman's Day Width 600 x variable height

up to 1,000 pixels. Max 80KB

including HTML images wd.html

IMPORTANT:

A subject line of 35 characters or less to be provided. Avoid buzz words such as 'Free' and capital letters with excessive punctuation to avoid spam detection.

All images must be JPG (static) format and under 600px (w) to fit within our template

Images should be hosted by agency/client side, referenced in HTML with complete, non-relative URLs.

EG: <img src="http://www.imagehost.com/image.jpg"> NOT <img src="image.jpg">

EG: <img src="http://www.imagehost.com/image.jpg"> NOT <img src="image.jpg"> Clicktracking URLs to be inserted by agency prior to sending over HTML file

If template is not provided to spec, a flattened JPG will be sent with one URL.



CODING GUIDELINES

The HTML code that you use to create your content will appear within the Bauer HTML code, therefore it must be very carefully formatted. Some codes that may work in a browser alone may not be permissible in Bauer Media offered content. Please use the following guidelines when coding the HTML:

HTML Code Enure there is a maximum 512 Latin characters per code line. A long block of code without carriage returns affects the Bauer HTML parser. Images Fill out the height and width tags for images, as this helps to accommodate faster load time.

eg: <img src="http:www.test.com/images/test.gif"height="15"width="30"> Width The Bauer Media user interface restricts the width of your content due to the right-hand navigation bar. The width of the content cannot be specified to exceed 500 pixels. If your content is too wide, it will break the Bauer Media UI and lead to a bad user experience. Fixed Width Table Include your entire HTML inside a fixed width table.

<table width="480"border="0"cellspacing="0"cellpadding="0"align"center"bgcolor=white> Stylesheets Put stylesheets between the <body></body> tags. Stylesheets between the <head></head> tags will not be accepted. Inline HTML Styles All HTML styles must be inline, i.e. <font face="arial, helvetica,sans-serif"size="2"color="#FF000"> Saved Format Save your HTML to an ANSII (not UTF8) encoded notepad.exe text file. The text file should have clear markers for the code which should be copied or included in the newsletter. Enclose your code (usually within the main table) in the following HTML comment markers:



<!-- BEGIN NEWSLETTER CODE --->



Code goes here



<!--END NEWSLETTER CODE ---> Prohibited Items For security reasons we do NOT allow the following in your newsletter (hackers have been known to use these mediums to illegally ask users for their usernames and passwords): NO Javascript

NO DHTML

NO iFrames or frames

NO rich media advertising

NO animated gifs

NO relative links. All images and hyperlinks must be ABSOLUTE: Correct (absolute links):

<a href="http://www.brandsite.com/brand.html">

<img src="http://www.brandsite.com.brand/image.gif">



Incorrect (relative links):

<a href="/brand/link.html">

<img src="../../../brand/img.gif"> Hyperlinks Hyperlinks must begin with the "a" and the "href" together

Do not include attributes before the "href" eg <a href="http://www.url.com"class="font">

No carriage returns should separate the hyperlink tag. All hyperlink tags should appear on one line.

Do not use: "target=_blank" or "target=_new" in href tags. Links should NOT open new browser windows in your content; Bauer Media will add this to the newsletter for you. Tags If you are using a <FORM> we accept only the GET method instead of the POST method.



All <FORM> tags must have "METHOD=GET". Scripts receiving the <FORM> input must accept the "GET" method. There is a butter limit of 4096 characters. Bauer Media will change it to "POST" in your delivered newsletter and then pass the info back in "GET" format. Note: It is common for some HTML editors to automatically convert all ampersands (&) into "&". Unfortunately it also converts the ampersands in hyperlinks. If you have "&" in hyperlinks in your submitted content, this will more than likely break links when the newsletter is delivered. Please doublecheck the HTML code to make sure the ampersands are correct in hyperlinks.

VIDEO