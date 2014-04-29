ADVERTISE WITH US

CONNECT WITH MORE THAN 8.2 MILLION AUSTRALIANS EVERY MONTH WITH BAUER MEDIA

To truly get into the lives of consumers, you have to attach your brand to the things they really care about, the things they involve themselves in, the things they wish they could spend more time pursuing – their passions.

And no one is as deeply part of Australians’ passions as Bauer Media. As Australia’s leading premium content publisher, we connect brands to Australia’s passion for celebrity, homes, food, beauty, fashion, automotive, luxury, and finance.

More than a media partner, Bauer Media creates content that inspires and connects across platforms and across continents.

With 360 degree consumer connections outside of our core channels, Bauer Media drives inspiration, engagement, and consumer experiences across a variety of bespoke touchpoints.

MAGAZINES Bauer Media publishes 60 plus magazines in Australia, with 30 audited titles selling over 65 million copies each year. They include some of the longest-running and most successful mastheads such as the country’s biggest-selling monthly magazine, The Australian Women’s Weekly; Australia’s number one weekly magazine, Woman’s Day; Dolly; NW; TV Week; Cosmopolitan; Australian Gourmet Traveller and Australian House & Garden. As Australia's largest magazine publisher, we offer an unrivalled range of innovative print ad products across our network of brands. More...

DIGITAL Through ground-breaking technologies, and Australian firsts, The Bauer Xcel Digital Network delivers a premium audience of 3.4 million UBs per month and 7.3 million social fans across some of Australia's most iconic brands such as The Australian Women's Weekly, Women's Day, Australian Gourmet Traveller, Elle and Cosmopolitan - available anywhere, anytime on any device. More...

LIVE EXPERIENCES Harnessing the power of Bauer’s magazine brands, Bauer Media brings to life an exciting portfolio of live experiences which allows advertising partners to place their brand directly in the hands of their consumers. From the highly successful Bauer Media signature event series that includes Runway Weekend, TV Week Logie Awards and brand events such as Cosmo Bachelor of the Year, My Ideal House, Elle Style Awards and The Australian Women’s Weekly Women of the Future - the possibilities are endless when it comes to integrating a live experience opportunity into your next campaign, or creating something truly bespoke for your brand. More...



Contact us today to discuss your advertising opportunities: advertising@bauer-media.com.au

OUR ADVERTISING TERMS

To view our Advertising terms, please click here.