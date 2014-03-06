Brand

Harper’s BAZAAR

The Harper’s BAZAAR reader is a well-dressed woman with a well-dressed mind. To her, we’re more than just a fashion magazine. Yes, we’re an authority on luxury and style, but our reader also wants her finger on the pulse when it comes to beauty, pop culture and travel. In 2017, the BAZAAR brand celebrates its 150th birthday and is more relevant than ever in a world directed by social media, because she’s knows she can come to us for authenticity. We’re her indulgent escape. A ticket to a five-star adventure with a fashionable bent.